Stevens Point restaurants you'll love

Stevens Point restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Stevens Point

Must-try Stevens Point restaurants

Ruby image

 

Ruby

1410 3rd street, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
Masala Chai & Steamed Milk
Maple Latte [12oz]$5.00
Shot of Espresso with Local Maple Syrup, Steamed Milk & Foam
Bagel: House-made Sourdough With Chinease 5 Spice$4.00
House-made sourdough bagel. Choice of cream cheese or butter.
The Main Grain Bakery image

 

The Main Grain Bakery

1009 1st St Suite C, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asiago Thyme$7.75
White Flour, Durum Flour, Filtered Water, Asiago Cheese, Dried Thyme, Sea Salt
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.25
contains flour + roasted peanuts
Oatmeal Honey Cream Pie$3.75
oatmeal cookie | honey buttercream
Matsu Ya Sushi & Grill image

 

Matsu Ya Sushi & Grill

5725 Windy Drive Suite A, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X TNT Roll$11.95
Imitation crab meat, cucumber and cream cheese inside. Baked with scallop and yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago.
(8pcs)
X Godzilla Roll$9.95
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside.
Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko
and wasabi mayo.
(8pcs)
X Alaskan Roll$4.95
Smoked salmon and avocado.
(8pcs)
Guu’s on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Guu’s on Main

1140 Main St, Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (786 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Grandberrys Restaurant LLC

316 Frontenac, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
