Stevens Point restaurants you'll love

Ruby
1410 3rd street, Stevens Point
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala Chai & Steamed Milk
|Maple Latte [12oz]
|$5.00
Shot of Espresso with Local Maple Syrup, Steamed Milk & Foam
|Bagel: House-made Sourdough With Chinease 5 Spice
|$4.00
House-made sourdough bagel. Choice of cream cheese or butter.
The Main Grain Bakery
1009 1st St Suite C, Stevens Point
|Popular items
|Asiago Thyme
|$7.75
White Flour, Durum Flour, Filtered Water, Asiago Cheese, Dried Thyme, Sea Salt
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.25
contains flour + roasted peanuts
|Oatmeal Honey Cream Pie
|$3.75
oatmeal cookie | honey buttercream
Matsu Ya Sushi & Grill
5725 Windy Drive Suite A, Stevens Point
|Popular items
|X TNT Roll
|$11.95
Imitation crab meat, cucumber and cream cheese inside. Baked with scallop and yum-yum sauce. Finished with eel sauce and masago.
(8pcs)
|X Godzilla Roll
|$9.95
Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside.
Topped with scallions, two kinds of tobiko
and wasabi mayo.
(8pcs)
|X Alaskan Roll
|$4.95
Smoked salmon and avocado.
(8pcs)
Grandberrys Restaurant LLC
316 Frontenac, Stevens Point