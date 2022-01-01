Arbuckles Eatery & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1320 Strongs Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1320 Strongs Avenue
Stevens Point WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Guu’s on Main
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby
Colorful Coffees
The Main Grain Bakery
Artisan Sourdough | Sweet Treats | Cakes & Cheesecakes
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.