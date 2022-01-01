Go
Toast

Guu’s on Main

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1140 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (786 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1140 Main St

Stevens Point WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arbuckles Eatery & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby

No reviews yet

Colorful Coffees

The Main Grain Bakery

No reviews yet

Artisan Sourdough | Sweet Treats | Cakes & Cheesecakes

Monk's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston