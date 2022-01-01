Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Stevens Point

Stevens Point restaurants
Stevens Point restaurants that serve cake

Ruby image

 

Ruby

1410 3rd street, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Crepe Cake$3.50
More about Ruby
Item pic

 

The Main Grain Bakery

1009 1st St Suite C, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Sprinkle Cake
vanilla & almond confetti chiffon cake | vanilla pastry cream | birthday cake crunch | vanilla buttercream
Chocolate Cookie Crunch Cake
black cocoa cake | cream cheese mousse | black cocoa cookie crunch | vanilla buttercream
Piña Colada Cake
vanilla chiffon | great northern opportunity rum soak | pineapple curd | toasted. coconut buttercream
More about The Main Grain Bakery

