Fried rice in Stevens Point

Stevens Point restaurants
Stevens Point restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

PHO EVER 21

5509 HWY 10 E SUITE A, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice (Side Order)$5.00
Fried Rice$10.00
More about PHO EVER 21
Matsu Ya Sushi & Grill image

 

Matsu Ya

5725 Windy Drive Suite A, Stevens Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$8.50
Rice with egg, carrot, onion, mushroom and scallions, fried to perfection.
Fried Rice GF$8.50
More about Matsu Ya

