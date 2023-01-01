Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Stevens Point
/
Stevens Point
/
Fried Rice
Stevens Point restaurants that serve fried rice
PHO EVER 21
5509 HWY 10 E SUITE A, Stevens Point
No reviews yet
Fried Rice (Side Order)
$5.00
Fried Rice
$10.00
More about PHO EVER 21
Matsu Ya
5725 Windy Drive Suite A, Stevens Point
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$8.50
Rice with egg, carrot, onion, mushroom and scallions, fried to perfection.
Fried Rice GF
$8.50
More about Matsu Ya
