Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive
Wausau, WI 54401
Popular Items
BYO PIZZA
12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
12" SAUSAGE CLASSIC
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
12" PEPPERONI CLASSIC
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
12" VEGETARIAN DELUXE
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
12" Zesty BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
12" CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
12" Ropa's Special
Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
12" Meat Lovers
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
12" CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
12" Ropa's Cheesesteak
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
12" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
14" Sausage Classic
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
14" Pepperoni Classic
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
14" Vegetarian Deluxe
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
14" Zesty BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
14" Ropa's Special
Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14" Meat Lovers
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
14" Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
14" Ropa's Cheesesteak
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
18" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
18" Sausage Classic
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
18" Pepperoni Classic
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
18" Vegetarian Deluxe
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
18" Zesty BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
18" Ropa's Special
Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
18" Meat Lovers
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
18" Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
18" Ropa's Cheesesteak
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
18" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
ROPA'S MONSTER PIZZA
12" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
14" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
18" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
CHICAGO STYLE DEEP DISH
12" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish
A buttery crust filled with piles of cheese and topped with an authentic chunky tomato sauce. (allow extra time for preparation)
14" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish
12" Sausage Classic - Deep Dish
A delicious blend of spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14" Sausage Classic - Deep Dish
12" Pepperoni Classic - Deep Dish
Zesty pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14" Pepperoni Classic - Deep Dish
12" Vegetarian Deluxe Classic - Deep Dish
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and sliced tomatoes
14" Vegetarian Deluxe Classic - Deep Dish
12" Ropa's Special - Deep Dish
A hearty combination of sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
14" Ropa's Special - Deep Dish
12" Meat Lovers - Deep Dish
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
14" Meat Lovers - Deep Dish
12" Cheese Pizza - Deep Dish
Piles of freshly shredded mozzarella
14" Cheese Pizza - Deep Dish
ROPA'S PIZZA FRIES
12" Pizza Fries
Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.
14" Pizza Fries
Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.
18" Pizza Fries
Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.
TAKE 'N BAKE PIZZAS
14" Take 'n Bake Sausage Classic
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
14" Take 'n Bake Pepperoni Classic
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
14" Take 'n Bake Zesty BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
14" Take 'n Bake Chicken, Bacon, Ranch
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
14" Take 'n Bake Ropa's Special
Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14" Take 'n Bake Meat Lovers
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
14" Take 'n Bake Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
14" Take 'n Bake Ropa's Cheesesteak
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
APPETIZERS
Jalapeno Poppers
Hot, but not too hot...the perfect app to add to any order. Jalapeños filled with cream cheese and deep fried.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and perfectly melted through.
Garlic Breadsticks (5)
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
Garlic Bread
Garlic butter and Ropa's perfect blend of Italian seasoning
Garlic Cheese Bread
Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend
Naked Bone-In Wings (qty 6)
Tasty, meaty wings that will satisfy any wing enthusiast.
Naked Bone-In Wings (qty 12)
Tasty, meaty wings that will satisfy any wing enthusiast.
Boneless Chicken Wings 1/2 lb
Meaty, crispy and full of flavor!
Boneless Chicken Wings 1 lb
Meaty, crispy and full of flavor!
SM Thunder Crunch French Fries
French fries with an extra crunchy batter! YUM!
FAMILY Thunder Crunch French Fries
SALADS
Heritage Romaine
Crisp lettuce mix, tomatoes, green peppers and onions
Antipasto Salad
Heritage romaine lettuce mix, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, and feta
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad
Layers of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and mozzarella, on a bed of fresh greens topped off with a side of ranch
Heritage Romaine - Family Sized Salad
Perfect for a group gathering or family dinner (feeds approx. 4-6).
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine with a side of creamy Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Caesar - Family Sized Salad
Antipasto Salad - Family Sized
PASTA
BYO Pasta
A generous serving of fresh pasta made to order! Also includes two freshly baked garlic breadsticks.
Lasagna Rolls
A new twist on a classic! Ricotta and mozzarella cheeses rolled in a lasagna noodle and baked with your choice of sauce, add build-it toppings to give it your own twist!
CALZONES
HOT SANDWICHES
Ropa’s Hot Italian Beef
Enjoy it plain, as is or add your favorite toppings piled high on our amazing slow roasted tender Italian beef
Cheesesteak
Tender beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and topped with mozzarella
The Italiano
Tender beef, melted mozzarella and your choice of hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers then baked to perfection in a crusty Alpine sub roll
Cheesy Garlic Bread Meatball Sub
Our amazing garlic bread, topped with authentic marinara, zesty meatballs, and freshly shredded mozzarella...baked to perfection!
DESSERT
SIDES/MISC.
Add a menu with the order
Add a printed menu along with the order
ropas pizza bag
The same warming bag our delivery drivers use...keep your order hot and fresh each and every time you pick-up an order to go. Or give as a gift with a Ropa's gift card...can't get any better than that! ;)
Ranch
Marinara Sauce (side)
Crushed Pepper Packs (5)
Parmesan Packs (5)
Alfredo (side)
Bbq Sauce (side)
Hot sauce (side)
Pizza sauce (side)
Garlic butter Sauce (side)
Hot giardiniera (side)
Jalopenos (side)
Blue Cheese (Side)
Pastas
Italian Beef
Pizza
Wings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Locally owned and operated for over 25 years! We pride ourselves on serving only the freshest ingredients...from the freshly shredded cheese to the made from scratch dough and sauce.
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau, WI 54401