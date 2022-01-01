Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Buffalo Chicken BLT Sandwich$13.50
Buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast, house-made buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, gorgonzola dressing, brioche bun
Malarkey's Pub

408 3rd St, Wausau

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
1/3 pound chicken breast grilled to juicy perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and homemade garlic mayo.
