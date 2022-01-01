Chicken sandwiches in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
|Buffalo Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$13.50
Buttermilk battered and fried chicken breast, house-made buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, gorgonzola dressing, brioche bun