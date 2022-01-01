Egg rolls in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve egg rolls
Malarkey's Pub
408 3rd St, Wausau
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$11.00
The heat and tang of chicken wings with the functionality of an egg roll.
Lemongrass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street, Wausau
|Egg Rolls
|$6.95
Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.
|Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
|$14.50
Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
|Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls
|$14.50
Grilled garlic infused slices of steak served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette