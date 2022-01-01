Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve egg rolls

Malarkey's Pub

408 3rd St, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
The heat and tang of chicken wings with the functionality of an egg roll.
More about Malarkey's Pub
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image

 

Lemongrass Asian Fusion

316 North Third Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Rolls$6.95
Seasoned pork combined with fresh herbs, Asian spices, vegetables and clear thread noodles wrapped in our crispy golden egg roll paper and served with our house vinaigrette.
Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls$14.50
Grilled garlic infused pork served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls$14.50
Grilled garlic infused slices of steak served over vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers and eggrolls, paired with our house vinaigrette
More about Lemongrass Asian Fusion

