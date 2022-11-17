A map showing the location of The OCView gallery

Popular Items

Burrata Pizza
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
Margherita Pizza

Appetizers

Argentinian red shrimp ceviche

$15.00

roasted corn, Poblano peppers, avocado, onion, lime juice Served with fried naan.

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

crisp burnt ends, siracha honey sauce.

OC Trio

$15.00

Humus, salsa, artichoke dip, served with fried naan bread, chips, chips, carrots, cucumbers.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand battered served with Jamaican Mayo

Burrata Pizza

$15.00

Arugula, tomato, crispy red onions, burrata cheese, balsamic vinegar, virgin olive oil.

Salads

Burrata Salad

$16.00

arugula, tomato, avocado, red onion, burrata cheese, virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar.

Southwest Salad

$19.00

romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, poblano, tortilla strips, tomato, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch.

Garden Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomato, sunflower seeds, onion, cucumber, green bell pepper

Power Salad

$17.00

Arugula, chickpeas, red bell peppers, yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, cotija cheese, avocado cilantro.

Grilled BLT Salad

$16.00

grilled romaine, applewoods blue cheese, avocado, bacon, ranch.

Pizza

Sausage Supreme

$18.00

red sauce, Sausage crumbles, tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, garlic, romano.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

bbq chicken, olive oil, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, red onion, fresh cilantro.

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, parm cheese, mozzarella cheese, basil leaves.

Build Your own Pizza

$14.00

Entrees

6oz Filet

$29.00

12oz Filet

$49.00

16 oz Ribeye

$44.00

Sirloin

$28.00

Fish

8 oz. beer battered

Halibut

$34.00

8 oz pan seared, mango peach salsa.

Ahi Tuna

$29.00

8 oz. pan seared, ginger lime sauce

Salmon

$26.00

8 oz. pan seared, dill sauce.

Deep Fried Cod

$22.00

Pasta

Smoked Pasta

$22.00

pork burnt ends, chicken, corn, poblano peppers, onions, arugula, applewood smoked blue cheese, cavatapi.

Sirloin Stroganoff

$29.00

Sirloin mushrooms, onions, garlic, mushroom cream sauce, sour cream.

Sautéed Red Shrimp

$24.00

Tomatoes, green peppers, asparagus, siracha honey sauce

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Tri-colored tortelli, blackened chicken, mushrooms, pesto cream sauce.

Sandwiches

Garlic Herb butter burger

$17.00

Sauted mushrooms and onions, garlic butter, white roll.

OC Burger

$16.00

bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard

French Dip

$17.00

hoagie bun, au jus sauce

Bacon Grilled Chicken

$18.00

6 oz. Chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado sauce.

Southwest Burger

$17.00

salsa, avocado sauce, white roll.

Soups

White chicken chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger Kids

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.00

Butter noodles Kids

$7.00

Mac And cheese Kids

$7.00

Fruit Bowl Kids

$6.00

Hamburger Kids

$8.00

Cheese pizza Kids

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza Kids

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake

$9.00

Strawbery Swirl Cake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Volcano cake

$9.00

Special

$9.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Side garden salad

$7.00

Vegetable of the day

$3.00

Mashed potatoes

$2.00

Fingerling potatoes

$2.00

Side Naan Bread

$3.00

Features

New York Strip

$35.00Out of stock

Feature sandwich

$15.00

Tacos

$14.00

Fish Fry

$16.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf coffee

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail LG

$3.50

Kiddy Cocktail SM

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Seltzer/ Club Soda

$3.00

Sour

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Sprite Zero

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

White milk

$3.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Gingerale

Featured

Cherry Bounce

$8.00

Caberrnet William Hill

$6.00

Pinot Noir Redwood

$6.00

Dark And Stormy

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Huckleberry lemonade

$8.00

2 for $8 beer

$8.00

2 for $10 Margaritas

$10.00

Cinnamon Apple Sprigler

$10.00

Special Days

Free shot

Key Lime

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Banana

$3.00

Tequila

$3.00

2 for $8

$8.00

Sunday Brunch

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Iced Coffee

$8.00

Jalisco Coffee

Salted Caramel Coffee

$8.00

Chocolate Expressso

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Vodka Sunrise

$8.00

Door Cty Cherry Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Strawberry

$8.00

Mimosa Rasberry

$8.00

Mimosa Bluberry

$8.00

Mimosa Mango

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Shareables

French toast 6 pieces

$9.00

Fruit Plate

$11.00

Oc Breakfast Platter

$28.00

Breakfast

Chorizo and Eggs

$14.00

Waffle Breakfast

$10.00

Huevos Revueltos

$11.00

Dads Pancake

$12.00

Stuffed Portobello mushroom

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Cheese Blintzes

$12.00

Pancakes 2 pieces

$9.00

Pancakes 3 pieces

$11.00

Breakfast Platter

$11.00

Steak and Eggs 16 oz Ribeye

$35.00

Filet N Eggs 6oz

$24.00

Stuffed French Toast 2 Piece

$11.00

Mexican Stuff Hashbrown

$14.00

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Egg one

$1.00

Eggs two

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

1pancake

$3.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Fried Potatoes

$3.00

1 Waffle

$4.00

Sauteed Onions

$0.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where strangers become friends!

Website

Location

465 Marina Lane, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

