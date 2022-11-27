Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Magueyes - Velp

181 Reviews

$

1053 Velp Ave

Green Bay, WI 54303

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice and Cheese Dip
One Burrito Kids
6oz Cheese Dip

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

This is a description

Beef Nachos

$9.99

6oz Cheese Dip

$3.50

16oz Cheese Dip

$9.00

Cheese and Bean Dip

$5.99

6oz Guacamole Dip

$3.50

16oz Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Chori-Queso

$7.50

Super Dip

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$7.50

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

Small table Made Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Large table made Fresh Guacamole

$10.50

Salads

Ensalada Supreme

$12.99

Seafood Salad

$18.99

Shrimp Salad

$15.75

Fish Salad

$15.75

Dinner Specials

Don Julio Especial

$22.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Mar y Tierra

$20.99

El Arca de Noe

$22.99

Nachos de Fajitas

$13.99

Nachos Especial

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Special Dinner

$20.99

Taquitos

$13.50

Chiles Poblanos

$13.99

Nachos Fajitas Texanas

$15.75

ACP Texano

$15.99

Mexican Pizza

$13.99

ACP Mexicano

$16.99

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$12.99

Fajita Chimichanga

$13.99

Texana Chimi

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas Chimi

$15.75

Burritos

Tres Amigos Burrito

$15.99

Seafood Burrito

$16.99

El Maguey's Monster Chili Verde Wet Burrito

$13.99

Burrito California

$13.99

Burrito Especial Texano

$14.99

Super Burrito

$13.99

Burrito de Carne Asada

$13.50

Burritos. Deluxe

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano

$13.99

Burrito de Fajita de Camaron

$15.99

Burrito de Fajita de Carne

$13.99

Burrito Fajita de Pollo

$13.99

Burritos Fundidos

$13.50

COMBO B

$11.25

Enchiladas

Yolandas

$13.99

Super Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchiladas Rancheras de Carnitas

$13.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Enchiladas de Lujo

$14.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.50

Enchiladas Chilapa

$14.50

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.99

Quesadilla de Carne Asada

$14.50

Quesadilla de Fajitas

$14.50

Quesadilla Texana

$15.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$14.50

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

$15.99

Fajitas de Carnitas

$15.99

Fajitas de Tapatias

$17.99

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.25

Seafood Fajitas

$21.99

Fajitas Across the Border

$19.50

Fajitas for Two

$31.99

Fajitas de Pescado

$18.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$13.99

Fajitas Texanas for Two

$34.99

Seafood Fajitas for Two

$36.99

Fajitas mixtas

$18.50

Chicken

Especial de la Casa

$14.50

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

ACP

$12.50

Pollo don Polo

$15.99

Pollo Sinaloense

$16.50

Chori-Pollo

$17.99

Pollo a la Parilla

$15.25

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$13.99

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$12.99

Pollo Jalisco

$16.50

Huevos Mexicanos

$15.50

Beef & Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$15.50

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Bistec Ranchero

$17.99

Bistec a la Tampiquena

$18.99

ACP Steak

$14.50

Bistec Jalisciense

$18.99

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.99

Carne Asada

$16.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$14.99

Chile Verde

$14.99

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$15.99

Caldo de Camaron

$15.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.99

Camarones Chipotle

$16.99

Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Fish

$15.99

Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp

$15.99

Filete de Pescado

$14.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$14.50

Marisco Trio

$16.99

ACP Shrimp

$14.99

Tostadas de Camaron (2)

$14.50

Combination Dinners

Combination Dinner

$11.99

Vegetarian Combos

Burrito de Papa and Enchilada de Papa

$11.99

Quesadillas (2)

$12.99

Burrito Especial Vegetariano

$11.99

Chimichanga Vegetariana

$12.99

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.99

A la Carte

Beef Tacos

$6.25+

Chicken Tacos

$6.25+

Steak Tacos

$7.75+

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$7.75+

Pork Tacos

$7.75+

Chorizo Tacos

$7.75+

Shredded Beef Tacos

$7.75+

Fish Tacos

$9.50+

Shrimp Tacos

$9.50+

Tacos al Pastor

$7.75+

Supreme Tacos

$10.99+

Cheese Enchilada

$6.50+

Beef Enchilada

$6.50+

Chicken Enchilada

$6.50+

Grilled chicken Burritos

$16.99+

Steak Burritos

$16.99+

Beef Burritos

$11.99+

Chicken Burritos

$11.99+

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99+

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.50+

Beef Quesadillas

$11.50+

Steak Quesadillas

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$13.99+

2 Tamales

$7.50

3 Tamales

$10.50

2 Chalupas

$7.50

3 Chalupas

$10.50

2 Chiles Rellanos

$9.99

3 Chiles Rellanos

$13.99

2 Tostada

$7.99

3 Tostada

$11.50

Childrens Plates

Spanish Hamburger Kids

$6.75

Chicken Fingers Kids

$6.75

One Burrito Kids

$6.75

One Taco Kids

$6.75

One Enchilada Kids

$6.75

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$6.75

Side Orders

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Rice and Cheese Dip

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.95

Corn Tortilla

$0.25

Flour Tortilla

$0.25

Order Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Order Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Onion

$0.95

Tomato

$0.95

Side of Broccoli

$1.95

Chiles Toreados

$1.25

Jalapenos

$0.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Chips

$1.75

Salsa

$2.99+

Extra Steak

$2.75

Extra Shredded Beef

$2.75

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$2.75

Extra Chorizo

$2.75

Side of Zucchini

$1.50

Avocado Slices

$1.75

16oz Bean Dip

$5.75

Side of Spinach

$1.25

Habanero Hot Sauce

$2.25

Side of grilled onions

$1.95

Side of. Mushrooms

$1.50

Side of Cilantro

$1.25

Side of Black Beans

$2.75

Side of white Rice

$2.75

Side of lettuce

$1.25

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Side of Peppers

$1.35

Large Pico

$5.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$2.75

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Flan

$4.50

Churros

$5.25

Snicker Chimichanga

$5.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99

Mexican coke

$3.50

Agua de Tamarindo

$2.99

Bottle of Coca Cola

$2.99

Bottle of Diet coke

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Pitcher of Horchata

$13.00

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Large Horchata with ice

$5.99

Large Horchata no ice

$6.99

Seltzer

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Pitcher of Tamarindo with ice

$13.99

Pitcher of Tamarindo with out ice

$17.50

Large Tamarindo with ice

$5.50

Large Tamarindo no ice

$6.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

COME IN AND ENJOY !! THE BEST MARGARITAS ,MIXED DRINKS,FRESH FOOD, AND GREAT HOSPITALITY IN TOWN, SEE YOU SOON AMIGOS...

Location

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303

Directions

