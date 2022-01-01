Green Bay Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Green Bay
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$13.50
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Regular Taco
|$3.10
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shredded beef or avocado )
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
|Mario's Special
|$10.75
Two small burritos flour tortilla filled with meat and topped with cheese dip,
lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions. With your choice of pork, ground beef,
chicken or beans and rice
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Popular items
|Extra Grilled Chicken
|$2.75
|Chimichangas
|$11.50
|Chips
|$1.75
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Virgin Margarita
|$4.99
|Cheese and Bean Dip
|$5.75
|Lunch Chimichanga Lunch
|$9.50
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.75
|Steak Tacos
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$12.75
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your
choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
|Regular Taco
|$3.10
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (Steak, tripas, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shredded beef or avocado)
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
|Sarape Quesadilla
|$10.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill
11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Taco (Beef)
|$2.50