Green Bay Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West image

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Dinner$13.50
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Regular Taco$3.10
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (Steak, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shredded beef or avocado )
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Mario's Special$10.75
Two small burritos flour tortilla filled with meat and topped with cheese dip,
lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro or onions. With your choice of pork, ground beef,
chicken or beans and rice
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Grilled Chicken$2.75
Chimichangas$11.50
Chips$1.75
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Virgin Margarita$4.99
Cheese and Bean Dip$5.75
Lunch Chimichanga Lunch$9.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$1.75
Steak Tacos
Fajita Chimichanga$12.75
More about Los Magueyes
El Sarape Green Bay image

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Supreme$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your
choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Regular Taco$3.10
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top (Steak, tripas, chorizo (Mexican sausage), shredded beef or avocado)
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Sarape Quesadilla$10.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
More about El Sarape Green Bay
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill image

 

Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill

11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco (Beef)$2.50
More about Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill

