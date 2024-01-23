Hot Sake Sushi Bar and Kitchen 1773 B Cardinal Line Rd
1773 B Cardinal Line Rd
Green Bay, WI 54313
Food
Appetizer
- Ahi Poke$21.00
Cubes of fresh tuna, avocado, and green onions marinated in our homemade spicy poke sauce, served with homemade wonton chips or sliced cucumbers.
- Ahi Tataki$20.00
Seared togarashi-rubbed tuna over mixed greens and green onions, served with ponzu sauce.
- Edamame$10.00
Boiled, salted soybean pods.
- Fried Calamari$20.00
Fried hand-breaded togarashi pepper squid, served with our homemade Japanese sesame oil katsu sauce.
- Gyoza$11.00
Pan-fried or steamed dumplings served with our homemade dumpling sauce.
- Hamachi Kama$19.00
Togarashi-seasoned Japanese yellowtail collar, grilled to perfection, drizzled with unagi sauce, served with ponzu sauce.
- Seafood Tempura Combo$19.00
A combination of shrimp, calamari, mussels, surf clams, and crab sticks fried in a crispy light Japanese batter, served with homemade ponzu sauce.
- Serrano Hamachi Poke$20.00
Cubes of fresh hamachi, mangoes, fresh serrano peppers, avocado, marinated in our house-made yuzu sauce, served with homemade wonton chips or sliced cucumbers.
- Spicy Hamachi Tataki$19.00
Seared togarashi pepper yellowtail with freshly fried serrano pepper slices, drizzled with house-made yuzu sauce.
- Stir-Fried Edamame$13.00
Pan-fried soy edamame beans in our house spicy sesame oil and hot chili sauce.
- Tacos$16.00
Beef tenderloin tacos with pickled onions, cilantro, and creamy avocado sauce.
- Togarashi Mussels$18.00
Baked fresh mussels with spicy togarashi mayo sauce, topped with tobiko and green onions.
- Vegetable Tempura$14.00
Assorted fresh veggies fried in a crispy light Japanese batter, served with house-made ponzu sauce.
- Yaki-Tori Beef$19.00
Marinated grilled chicken or certified angus beef tenderloin skewers served with our homemade teriyaki sauce.
- Yaki-Tori Chicken$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken or certified angus beef tenderloin skewers served with our homemade teriyaki sauce.
- Yuzu Ceviche$18.00
Large shrimp marinated in citrus juices, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, and drizzled with our homemade yuzu dressing, served with homemade wonton chips or sliced cucumbers.
Soup & Salads
- Asian Salad$14.00
Combination of mixed greens, seaweed, and roasted sesame oil edamame beans and wonton chips.
- Asian Salad - Chicken$22.00
Combination of mixed greens, seaweed, and roasted sesame oil edamame beans and wonton chips.
- Asian Salad - Salmon$26.00
Combination of mixed greens, seaweed, and roasted sesame oil edamame beans and wonton chips.
- Asian Salad - Tuna$28.00
Combination of mixed greens, seaweed, and roasted sesame oil edamame beans and wonton chips.
- House Salad$13.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
- House Salad Chicken$21.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
- House Salad Salmon$25.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
- House Salad Tuna$27.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
- Miso Soup$8.00
Japanese miso broth with tofu, green onios and nori
- Mushroom Soup$7.00
Clear vegetable broth with mushrooms, green onions, and tempura crunch.
- Poke Bowl Salad$22.00
Iceberg lettuce bowl, avocado, mango, cucumbers, and green onions topped with fresh ahi poke.
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
Marinated seaweed with sesame oil and seeds.
- Tom Yum Ramen$22.00
Spicy seafood broth with vegetables, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, and ramen noodles.
- Veggie Miso Ramen$17.00
Vegetables and miso broth with tofu, mushrooms, green onions, and ramen noodles.
Kitchen Dishes
- Beef Tenderloin$40.00
Beef tenderloin cooked to perfection with mushrooms and hibachi sauce, served with Jasmine white rice and toasted sesame oil-grilled asparagus.
- Chicken Teriyaki$25.00
Chicken breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions, served with Jasmine white rice and steamed broccoli.
- Edamame & Tofu Fried Rice (V)$18.00
Pan-fried tofu and edamame beans over an egg and vegetable fried rice.
- Hibachi Scallops$40.00
Large sea-seared scallops cooked with hibachi sauce, served with Jasmine white rice and steamed asparagus.
- Prawns$38.00
Large prawns cooked with fresh ginger & garlic, house-made teriyaki sauce, served over egg and onions fried rice.
- Salmon$39.00
Lightly togarashi-seasoned sushi-grade salmon cooked to perfection, glazed with house-made honey miso sauce, green onions, served with Jasmine white rice and seasonal sautéed veggies.
- Tofu (V)$18.00
Pan-fried tofu, glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and green onions, served with Jasmine white rice and seasonal sautéed veggies.
- Veggie Teriyaki Bowl (V)$16.00
Bowl of jasmine white rice, grilled mushrooms, broccoli, asparagus, and onions, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds.
Side dishes
Sushi Roll
- Alligator Roll$19.00
Tempura shrimp and green onions maki,topped with unagi, avocado, unagi sauce,and sesame seeds.
- Caliente Roll$16.00
Tempura fresh serrano peppers and greenonions, cilantro, maki, topped with shrimpceviche.
- California Roll$11.00
Avocado, cucumber, and crab meat makitopped with fi sh roe.
- Caterpillar Roll$17.00
Unagi, cucumber, and green onions maki,topped with avocado, sesame seeds, andunagi sauce.
- Dynamite Roll$14.00
Ahi tuna, sriracha sauce, cucumbers,avocado, green onions, tempura crunch, anda sprinkle of togarashi pepper on top.
- Ebi Roll$14.00
Ebi shrimp, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, andmango topped with sweet chili sauce.
- Everything Tempura$14.00
Tempura, avocado, tofu, green onions, andsesame seeds.
- Futomaki Roll$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickleddaikon radish, roasted peppers, andcaramelized onions.
- Hawaiian Roll$14.00
Ahi tempura, mango, and avocado, toppedwith fi sh roe and a drizzle of spicy mayosauce.
- Hot Hamachi Roll$20.00
Crispy tempura shrimp, avocado, andcaramelized onions, topped with searedhamachi, fried serrano peppers, and a drizzleof yuzu sauce
- Hot Sake Roll$22.00
Crispy tempura shrimp, cream cheese, andhoney sriracha buffalo sauce maki, toppedwith baked salmon, avocado, spicy garlicaioli, unagi sauce, and green onions
- Ichiban Roll$14.00
Spicy crab salad, cream cheese, panko crusttempura fried maki topped with unagi andour house-made spicy garlic aioli sauce, andsesame seeds.
- Kama-Sake Roll$20.00
Crispy tempura shrimp, avocado, andcaramelized onions, topped with searedhamachi, fried serrano peppers, and a drizzleof yuzu sauce
- Ocean and Land Roll$12.00
Avocado, cucumber roll topped withseaweed salad.
- Philadelphia Roll$12.00
Smooth cream cheese meets smokedsalmon, cucumbers, green onions, toppedwith sesame seeds.
- Rainbow Roll$20.00
Kani kama, cucumber roll topped with freshfi sh, avocado, sesame seeds.
- San Francisco Roll$11.00
Spicy mayo, avocado, kani kama, cucumberroll, topped with togarashi pepper
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Crispy black tiger tempura shrimp, avocado,and cucumber, topped with spicy mayosauce and sesame seeds.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
Fresh spicy ahi tuna mix, avocado, cucumbertopped with togarashi pepper.
- Super Smoked Roll$19.00
Smoked salmon, caramelized onions, andcucumber roll, topped with baked salmonand spicy garlic aioli.
- Super Tuna Roll$19.00
Spicy ahi tartare, cucumber, roll, toppedwith super white tuna and fi sh roe.
- Surf and Turf Roll$22.00
Scallops, green onions, and steamedasparagus, topped with togarashi tenderlointataki and white miso ginger sauce.
- Taly’s Roll (Soy Paper)$18.00
Tempura shrimp, roasted garlic, cilantro,cucumber, avocado on top, and sweet chilisauce.
- The Bay Port Roll$21.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and creamcheese roll, topped with scallops tartare andfi sh roe.
- The Green Bay Roll$12.00
Avocado, steamed asparagus, and Japanesemint roll, topped with fresh mango andmiso ginger sauce.
- The Real Deal$17.00
Panko-crusted fried escolar, cream cheese,and avocado maki, topped with fi sh roe andspicy garlic aioli.
- The Wonderful Roll$14.00
Caramelized onions, avocado, and pickleddaikon radish roll, topped with sesame oil-roasted peppers and miso gingersauce.
- Tofu Roll$13.00
Tofu tempura and cucumber maki, toppedwith avocado, sesame seeds, and unagisauce on top
- Tossie Roll$14.00
Cream cheese, unagi, and avocado roll,topped with unagi sauce and greenonions.
- Veracruz Roll$20.00
Crispy black tiger tempura shrimp,caramelized onions, and asparagus, toppedwith fresh ahi tuna, avocado, spicy mayo,unagi sauce, and sesame seeds.
- Volcano Roll$19.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, andhomemade honey sriracha buffalo sauce,topped with spicy tuna tartare.
- Spicy Sake Roll$12.00
Fresh spicy salmon mix, avocado. cucumber topped with togarashi pepper.
Nigiri 2pcs
- Ebi Nigiri$9.00
- Ebi Nigiri$9.00
Nigiri is sashimi served on top of sushi rice.
- Escolar Nigiri$9.00
- Hamachi Nigiri$10.00
- Ika Nigiri$9.00
- Kaibashira Nigiri$10.00
- Maguro Nigiri$10.00
- Masago Nigiri$9.00
- Sake Nigiri$9.00
- Smoked salmon Nigiri$9.00
- Suzuki Nigiri$10.00
- Unagi Nigiri$10.00
Sashimi 16pcs
- Escolar Sashimi$38.00
- Escolar Sashimi$38.00
Sashimi consists of slices of raw fish and is often garnished with vegetables such as daikon radish.
- Hamachi Sashimi$42.00
- Kaibashira Sashimi$45.00
- Maguro Sashimi$45.00
- Sake Sashimi$40.00
Sashimi consists of slices of raw fish and is often garnished with vegetables such as daikon radish.
- Suzuki ( when available) Sashimi$35.00
- Unagi Sashimi$40.00
Traditional Makis
- Ebi maki$9.00
- Ebi maki$9.00
Maki is a sushi roll with rice onthe inside, cut into pieces.
- Escolar maki$9.00
- Ika maki$9.00
- Kaibashira maki$11.00
- Negi hamachi maki$10.00
- Sake maki$9.00
- Suzuki maki$9.00
- Teka maki$10.00
- Unagi maki$10.00
Hand Rolls
- Ebi Hand Roll$10.00
- Ebi Hand Roll$10.00
Sushi rolled into a cone shape, alsoknown as temaki.
- Escolar Hand Roll$10.00
- Ika Hand Roll$10.00
- Masago Hand Roll$9.00
- Smoked salmon Hand Roll$10.00
- Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll$10.00
- Spicy kaibashira Hand Roll$10.00
- Spicy maguro Hand Roll$10.00
- Spicy sake Hand Roll$9.00
- Suzuki Hand Roll$10.00
- Unagi Hand Roll$9.00
Sampler & Combo
Side Sauces (2oz)
- Teriyaki sauce$1.75
- Ponzu Sauce$1.75
- Tonkatsu Sauce$1.75
- Spicy Garlic aolli Sauce$1.75
- Unagi Sauce$1.75
- Sweet Chilli Sauce$1.75
- Ginger Miso Sauce$1.75
- Buffalo Sauce$1.75
- Yuzu Sauce$1.75
- Spicy Mayo Sauce$1.75
- Sriacha Sauce$1.75
- Pokey Sauce$1.75
- Creamy Avocado Sauce$2.00
- Carrot Ginger Dressing$1.75
- Sambai Oelek Sauce (spicy)$1.75
- Pickled Ginger$1.75
- Wasabi$1.00
- 6 pcs wontons chips$2.50
Glutten Free
GF Appetizers
- GF Edamame$10.00
- GF Stir-fried Edamame$13.00
- GF Mussels$18.00
Sub spicy mayo sauce with GF spicy mayo sauce, no Tobiko
- GF Hamachi Kama$19.00
Sub eel and ponzu sauce with GF ponzu sauce.
- GF Yuzu Ceviche$18.00
No Yuzu dressing.
- GF Spicy Hamachi Tataki$19.00
Sub Yuzu sauce with GF ponzu sauce.
- GF Ahi Tataki$20.00
Sub ponzu sauce for gluten free ponzu
- GF Serrano Hamachi poke$20.00
No Yuzu sauce
GF Soups & Salads
GF Kitchen
- GF Tenderloin$40.00
Sub hibachi sauce with GF soy sauce.
- GF Teriyaki Chicken$25.00
Sub teriyaki sauce with gluten-free soy sauce.
- GF Prawns$38.00
Sub teriyaki with GF soy sauce.
- GF Salmon$39.00
- GF Tofu$18.00
No Sauce
- GF Veggie Bowl$16.00
Sub teriyaki sauce with GF soy sauce.
- GF Hibachi Scallops$40.00
Sub hibachi sauce with GF soy sauce.
- GF Edamame & Tofu Fried Rice$18.00
GF Rolls
- GF Dynamite Roll$14.00
No tempura crunch.
- GF Philadelphia Roll$12.00
Sub smoked salmon for fresh salmon.
- GF Ebi Roll$14.00
No sweet chili sauce.
- GF Rainbow Roll$20.00
No Kani Kama.
- GF Caliente Roll$16.00
Sub tempura serrano with fresh serrano.
- GF Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Sub tuna mix with fresh ahi. Upcharge applies
- GF Spicy Salmon Roll$14.00
Sub salmon mix with fresh salmon. Upcharge applies
- GF The Real Deal$17.00
Sub panko-crusted escolar with fresh escolar and no fish roe.
- GF Surf and Turf Roll$22.00
- GF Super Tuna Roll$19.00
- GF Super Smoky Roll$19.00
Sub smoked salmon with fresh salmon.
- GF The Green Bay Roll$12.00
- GF The Wonderful Roll$14.00
- GF Futomaki Roll$14.00
- GF Tofu Roll$13.00
No tempura tofu or unagi sauce.
- GF Everything Tempura Roll$14.00
Sub everything tempura with no tempura.
Bar
Liquor
- Belverdere$10.00+
- Grey Goose$11.00+
- Haku$10.00+
- Rail vodka$6.00+
- Titos$7.00+
- Clase Azul$30.00+
- Cruz de Fuego$7.00+
- Don Julio 1942$30.00+
- Forteleza$22.00+
- Mijenta Blanco$7.00+
- Nosotros Anejo$22.00+
- Nosotros Blanco$14.00+
- Nosotros Repo$18.00+
- Ao Suntory$15.00+
- Crown Royal$10.00+
- Dewars$9.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Kamimi Cedar$14.00+
- Kessler$6.00+
- Mc Callan 12$20.00+
- Mc Callan 18$65.00+
- Mt Royal$6.00+
- Seagram's 7$6.00+
- Southern Comfort$6.00+
- Tori Suntory$12.00+
- Umiki$14.00+
- Bacardi$6.00+
- Bombay$8.00+
- Captain$7.00+
- Castillo$6.00+
- Gordon's Gin$6.00+
- Hendricks$11.00+
- Malibu$6.00+
- Tanquary$8.00+
- Minoki$12.00+
- Angel Envy$18.00+
- Basil Haydens$10.00+
- Basil Haydens Rye$10.00+
- Blantons$18.00+Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace$9.00+Out of stock
- Bulliet$7.00+
- Bulliet Rye$7.00+
- EJ Brandy$6.00+
- Korbel$8.00+Out of stock
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Woodford$8.00+
- Woodford Rye$8.00+
- Baileys$6.00+
- Cherry Doctor$6.00+
- Kahlua$6.00+
- Midori$7.00+
Specialty
- Okinawa Blue Ocean$10.00
- Yamagata Tsunami$10.00
- Toyko Imperial$12.00
- Kyoto Katana$10.00
- Imperial Yuzu$12.00Out of stock
- Togarashi Paloma$10.00
- Minoki Mai Tai$12.00
- Yuza Margarita$10.00
- Mezcal Mule$10.00
- Wasabi Bloody Mary$12.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Cucumber Saketini$10.00
- Plum Saketini$10.00
- Lychee Saretini$10.00
- Expresso$10.00
Beer
- Tap IPA$5.50
- Tap Modelo$5.50
- Tap Sapporo$5.50
- Tap Spotted$5.50
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Asahi$6.50
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budwiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.50
- Badger Grassy Place$7.00
- Guiness$6.50
- Heineken$6.50
- Heineken 0.0$6.50
- Kirin Ichiban Lite$6.50
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Sapporo (22oz)$12.00
- Stella Artois$6.50
- White Claw - Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw - Lime$5.00
- White Claw - Raspberry$5.00
N/A Beverages
SAKE/ Wine
- Tutto Mio$8.00+
- The Stag Cab Sauv$14.00+
- Quilt Cab Sauv$20.00+
- Elouan Pinot Noir$12.00+
- Caymus Walking Blend$16.00+
- Dry Creek Zinfandel$16.00+
- Pacific Rim Reisling$7.00+
- Sonoma Cutter Chardonnay$14.00+
- Oyster Bay Sauv Bianc$9.00+
- Pighin Pinot Grigio$13.00+
- Caposaldo Prosecco$8.00
- Plum Fu-Ki$12.00+
- Placido Moscato$7.00+
- Hot Sake$6.00+
- Mu Sake 300ml$24.00
- Kurosawa$15.00
- Hana Wake$10.00
- Tozai Plum$15.00+
- Taketenjin$30.00
- Yamay Yuzu$18.00+
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
1773 B Cardinal Line Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313