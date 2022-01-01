Narrow Bridge Brewhouse imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Narrow Bridge Brewhouse

138 Reviews

$$

2840 Shawano Ave

Green Bay, WI 54313

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Wing

$13.19

Grilled Wings

$13.19

Boneless Wings

$12.89

Cauli Wings

$11.59

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.40

Steak Quesadilla

$11.40

Pork Quesadilla

$11.40

Spin Dip

$10.79

Cheese Curds

$10.29

Basket Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$8.29

Charcuterie Board

$20.49

Combo Platter

$14.29

Wonton Pickle

$10.29

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Mussels

$14.79

Soups & Salads

Chili

$6.29

Soup

$5.29

Pomegranate Salad

$13.29

Fiesta Salad

$11.49

Italian Grinder Salad

$13.29

House Salad

$9.69

Side Salad

$4.89

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.59

Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Reuben

$12.29

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$13.29

BYO Chicken

$10.79

Cuban

$13.29

Cheese Steak

$13.59

Santa Fe chicken wrap

$11.59

Burgers

BYO Burger

$10.79

After Party Burger

$12.79

Whiskey Old Fashioned Burger

$14.29

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$14.29

Thursday Craft Burger

$10.99

Entrees

Ribeye

$28.59

Blackened Red Snapper

$18.29

Cedar Salmon

$18.49

Chicken Marsala

$18.79

Pastas

Mac & Cheese

$12.29

Crack Pasta

$14.59

Bistro Shrimp

$16.59

Pizzas & Flatbreads

Surpreme Pizza

$20.59

BYO Pizza

$14.29

Butternut Flatbread

$15.29

Caprese Flatbread

$13.79

Italian Beef Flatbread

$14.29

BYO Flatbread

$9.29

Kids

Kids Chicken Strip

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Desserts

Dessert 1

$4.99

Dessert 2

$5.99

Add Ons

Side of Ranch

$0.59

Toasted French Bread 2 PC

$1.00

Side of Veg

$3.00

Extra Beef Patty

$3.49

Extra Chicken Breast

$3.49

Pitcher Beer

Pitcher Bud Light

$12.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$12.00

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Diet Mist

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Diet Dew

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Diet Tonic

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ Pineapple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Energy

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.50

Bottle Root Beer

$4.00

Seltzer Water

$1.50

Water

Doc 360

$3.50

Food

Seafood Platter

$14.99

Sandwich Walleye

$9.99Out of stock

Pan Fried Walleye

$16.99

Walleye Plate

$16.99

Baked Haddock

$14.99

Clam Chowder

$4.99

Lobster Bisque

$4.99

Perch Plate

$19.99

Sandwich Perch

$10.99
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2840 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313

Directions

