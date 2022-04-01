Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

Stone Arch Brewpub

1,550 Reviews

$$

1004 S Olde Oneida St

Appleton, WI 54915

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Hand-made in Chippewa Falls, WI with Stone Arch Scottish Ale & deep fried. Served with Ranch & Marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Pork Belly App

$10.00

Portabella Bites

$8.00

Scotch Egg

$6.50

Local Free-Range egg hard boiled, wrapped in sausage, breaded, and deep fried. Served with our Six Grain Ale Mustard

German Style Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Manderfield’s jumbo soft pretzel served with our Six Grain beer mustard and artisan cheese sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Wings

$12.00

Kettle Chip App

$6.00

Salads & Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Chili Cup

$3.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

French Onion Bowl

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$3.00

Burgers

All burgers come with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a sourdough bun

Cellarman Angus Burger

$12.00

100% Angus beef

Elk Burger

$14.00

Navarino Farms Elk patty

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant based protein burger patty topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion on a sourdough bun.

Sandwiches/Wraps

Bluegill Sandwich

$17.00

Brewhouse Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, aged cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a sourdough bun.

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$14.00

Pub Favourites

Beer Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Duck Confit

$24.00

Elk Stew

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh hand-breaded haddock served with fries, house-made coleslaw & tartar and Manderfield’s marbled rye bread

Short Rib

$22.00

Salmon

$24.00

Schnitzel

$18.00

Niman Ranch pork topped with beer cheese sauce and bacon, finished with mozzarella over spaetzle with fresh vegetable.

Ribs

$18.00

Desserts

Single Gelato

$4.00

Single Sorbet

$4.00

Lemon Berry Smoothie Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake Bites

$10.00Out of stock

tiramisu

$10.00

Nut allergy. Contains candy cashew

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$3.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Fries

$1.50

Side Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Side Beer Mac

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

10" GF Pizza

10" GF Cheese Pizza

$11.50

10" GF Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives and green olives

10" GF Mediterranean Pizza

$16.00

Garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roma tomatoes, pizza sauce & olive oil.

10" GF Three Meat Pizza

$16.00

Ground beef, sausage & pepperoni

10" GF Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Roma tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil.

10" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and ranch sauce

10" GF BBQ Pork Pizza

$16.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips & cilantro **Note: our Pulled Pork is made using beer, and is not gluten-free

10" GF The Works Pizza

$16.00

Sausage, pepperoni, yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives & green olives.

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.00

Yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives and green olives

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roma tomatoes, pizza sauce & olive oil.

12" Three Meat Pizza

$17.00

Ground beef, sausage & pepperoni

12" Margarita Pizza

$17.00

Roma tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and ranch sauce

12" BBQ Pork Pizza

$17.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips & cilantro

12" The Works Pizza

$17.00

Sausage, pepperoni, yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives & green olives.

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$23.00

Yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives and green olives

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$23.00

Garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roma tomatoes, pizza sauce & olive oil.

14" Three Meat Pizza

$23.00

Ground beef, sausage & pepperoni

14" Margarita Pizza

$23.00

Roma tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and ranch sauce

14" BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips & cilantro

14" The Works Pizza

$23.00

Sausage, pepperoni, yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives & green olives.

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$25.00

Yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives and green olives

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$25.00

Garlic, kalamata olives, feta cheese, roma tomatoes, pizza sauce & olive oil.

16" Three Meat Pizza

$25.00

Ground beef, sausage & pepperoni

16" Margarita Pizza

$25.00

Roma tomatoes, artichokes, garlic, fresh basil & olive oil.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and ranch sauce

16" BBQ Pork Pizza

$25.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, jalapenos, red onions, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla chips & cilantro

16" The Works Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, yellow onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives & green olives.

BAD Drinks

Wine

$9.00

Beer

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Boxed Water

$1.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1004 S Olde Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915

Directions

Stone Arch Brewpub image
Stone Arch Brewpub image

Green Bay
