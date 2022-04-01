Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cinder's Charcoal Grille W Wisconsin Ave

300 Reviews

$$

2369 W Wisconsin Ave

Appleton, WI 54914

Appetizers

Cauliflower

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Mushrooms

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pretzel Logs

$7.99

Criss-Cut Fries

$3.99+

French Fries

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Haystackers

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Shareable Starters

Cinder's Combo Basket

$11.99

Potato Skins

$6.99

1/2 lb Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

1 Lb Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.99

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.99

Doz Wings

$16.99

1/2 lb Boneless Wings

$9.99

1 Lb Boneless Wings

$16.99

Shrimp App

$11.99

1\2# Cauli Wings

$7.99

1# Cauli Wings

$12.99

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Tenderloin Sand

$14.99

Rib Eye Sand

$15.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Handcrafted Burger

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Cheese Burger

$16.99

Mush Swiss Brg

$13.99

California Burger

$12.99

Northwoods Burger

$13.99

Jack Daniel's Burger

$14.99

Harley Burger

$14.99

Cowboy Burger

$13.99

BOW 13.99

$13.99

Sticky Burger

$13.99

BOW 14.99

$14.99

BOW 15.99

$15.99

Olive Burger

$13.49

Plates

Reg Haddock

$15.99

Lg Haddock

$18.99

Perch Plate

$17.99

Lg Perch

$21.99

Chicken Tenders Plate

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Tuna Plate

$13.99

Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Salmon Plate

$15.99

Hearty Sandwich

Chicken Sand

$12.99

Jerk Chik Sand

$12.99

BBQ Chick Sand

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Sand

$12.99

Cajun Chick Sand

$12.99

Chk Bcn Melt

$13.99

Ham N Chz

$12.99

Tuna Sand

$14.99

BLT

$12.49

Turkey Club

$13.99

Haddock Sand

$12.99

adult grilled cheese

$9.99

Brat

$10.99

Veggie Burger Special

$9.99

Salmon B L T

$15.99

Wrap Shack

Ran Chk Bcn Wrap

$13.99

Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Jerk Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Oriental Wrap

$13.99

Tip Wrap

$14.99

Bang Wrap

$15.99

Senior Menu

Small Burger

$7.99

Small Chz Burger

$8.99

Small Tender

$10.99

small haddock

$11.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Brownie Delight

$6.99

Turtle Sundae

$4.49

Sundae

$3.49

Ice cream

$2.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Apple Crisp

$3.49

turtle chz cake

$5.99

Pie Slice

$2.49

A La Mode

$0.99

Bread Pudding

$2.99

Choc Overload

$5.99

Key Lime

$4.99

Steak/Ribs

8oz Tenderloin Dinner

$22.99

6oz Tenderloin Dinner

$19.99

T Loin Surf & Turf

$26.99

Ribeye Dinner

$24.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.99

Full Rack Ribs

$34.99

Ribeye Surf

$29.99

Soups/Chili

cup soup

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

bowl soup

$5.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

cup Bisque

$4.99

bowl Bisque

$6.99

quart soup

$9.99

quart chili

$9.99

quart Bisque

$12.99

Cup Soup & Salad

$7.99

Bowl Soup & Salad

$9.99

Cup Bisq And Salad

$9.99

Bowl Bisq And Salad

$11.99

Bread Bowl

$9.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Greek salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar salad

$13.99

Mandarin Chicken salad

$13.99

Oriental salad

$13.99

Tenderloin Tip salad

$13.99

Taco salad

$13.99

Chef salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken salad

$12.99

Cajun salad

$12.99

Crispy Tender salad

$12.99

Tuna salad

$14.99

small chef

$10.99

add roll/bread

$1.25

Spec Salad

$13.99

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Burger Salad

$13.99

Extras

FF Reorder

Add Breadstick

$1.25

Add

Add Dinner Roll

$1.25

Whitefish Reorder

Add Toasted Semmel Roll

$0.99

Adult applesauce

$2.49

Baked Pot Loaded

$4.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Dbl burger meat

$8.00

chef meat

$6.00

Xtra chicken Breast

$6.00

Crock of Beans

$3.99

Extra Cheese

$0.50

GFB

$2.00

haddock

$6.00

haystacks

$1.00

jalas

$0.75

perch

$10.00

12oz slaw

$3.99

12oz TS/PS

$4.99

quart slaw

$6.99

quart TS/PS

$7.99

rib/prime/t-loin meat

$10.00

Dbl steak meat

$8.00

sub bread

$1.00

taco meat

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Side Veggies

$2.99

Side Slaw

$2.49

Green Olives

$0.75

Side Pot Sal

$2.99

Small SC

$0.50

8 Oz Ts/ranch

$3.99

Whitefish

$14.99

Pint Slaw

$4.99

Pint TS

$4.99

Extra Sauces

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Side Shrimp sauce

$0.75

Side HM

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side SC

$0.75

Side SW

$0.75

Side Sweet N Sour

$0.75

side sweet heat

$0.75

Side TS

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side 1000

$0.75

Chip Mayo

$0.75

A1

$0.75

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.75

Dill Sauce

$0.75

Side Hickory Mayo

$0.75

Hon Must Ranch

$0.75

Side Jack Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Terri

$0.75

Au Jus

$0.75

Side French

$0.75

Kids

Kid burger

$4.99

Kid cheeseburger

$5.49

Kid grilled chz

$4.49

Mini corn dogs

$4.99

Mac n chz

$3.99

Chick nuggets

$4.49

Kid Chick tenders

$5.99

Kid fish

$8.99

Soft drinks and more

Soda

$2.49

small soda

$2.00

Regular Milk

$2.99

small milk

$2.49

coffee

$2.49

Hot tea

$2.49

Hot cocoa

$2.49

root beer float

$3.49

Malt Large

$4.99

Malt Reg

$3.99

Kid Milk/juice

$1.99

Kid Shake

$2.99

Tap Beer

Tap Domestic

$3.00

Tap Premium

$4.00

Pitcher Domestic

$11.00

Pitcher Premium

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$3.00

Non alcoholic

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

MGD 64

$3.00

Honey Weiss

$4.00

Seasonal

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

IPA Bottled Beer

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Leinies Dark Lager

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Reisling

$6.00

Pinot Grigio (Copy)

$6.00

Wine spritzer

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Specialty Drink

$7.00

Bud Seltzer

$6.00

Liquor

Fleishmans vodka

$4.00

whiskey

$4.00

brandy

$4.00

gin

$4.00

rum

$4.00

amaretto

$4.00

peach schnapps

$4.00

UV blue

$4.00

Whsky Old Fash Swt

$4.00

Brdy Old Fash Sour

$4.00

whsky Old Fash sour

brandy old fash sweet

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Kesslers

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

korbel

$5.00

vermouth

$5.00

sky flavored vodkas

$5.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Shot Fleishmans vodka

$4.00

Shot whiskey

$4.00

Shot brandy

$4.00

Shot gin

$4.00

Shot rum

$4.00

Shot amaretto

$4.00

Shot peach schnapps

$4.00

Shot UV blue

$4.00

Shot Seagrams 7

$5.00

Shot Kesslers

$5.00

Shot Captain Morgan

$5.00

Shot Southern Comfort

$5.00

Shot Bacardi

$5.00

Shot Malibu

$5.00

Shot Jack Daniels

$5.00

Shot korbel

$5.00

Shot vermouth

$5.00

Shot sky flavored vodkas

$5.00

Merch

T- Shirt

$20.00

Mints

$0.25

hat

$12.00

Womens Jacket

$40.00

Server Book

Server Book

$13.00

5 mints

$1.00

Special

Kids Hamburger

$3.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Kids Nuggets

$3.49

Kids Corn dogs

$3.49

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Kids chk tenders

$3.49

Gift Cert value

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00

$60.00

$60.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00

Deposit

200

$200.00

$100

$100.00

$25

$25.00

1000.00

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2369 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54914

Directions

Gallery
Cinder's Charcoal Grille image
Cinder's Charcoal Grille image

Map
