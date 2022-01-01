Bowl Ninety-One imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen

Bowl Ninety-One

903 Reviews

$$

100 E College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoons
Hmong Eggrolls (2)
Pad Thai

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons

$8.50+

Imitation crab, cream cheese, and green onions. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Hmong Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

Chicken, cabbage, carrots, onions, and noodles fried until golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Beef Bulgogi Tacos (2)

$9.00

Grilled Korean bulgogi, sesame seeds, cabbage, and kimchi | Available with tofu.

Lemongrass Chicken Tacos (2)

$8.00

Marinated chicken with a lemongrass sauce. Topped with pickled daikon & carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and homemade garlic chili mayo. Available with tofu *GF

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soy bean pods with sea salt. *GF, V, Vegan

Happy Belly Buns (2)

Happy Belly Buns (2)

$7.50

Pork belly, sweet chili hoisin, and pickled cucumber

Bulgogi Kimchi Fries

$11.00

Fries, kimchi, cheddar cheese, and marinated beef.

Curry

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Pineapple, bell peppers and choice of protein in a red Thai curry sauce Served with a side of rice.

Vegan Panang Curry

$15.00

Broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots in a panang curry sauce.*GF, Medium Spice Choice of protein

Squash Curry

$16.00

Fried Rice

Fried Rice 91

$14.00

A combination of chicken, beef, crispy pork, shrimp, egg, peas & carrots mixture, white onions and green onions. Topped with an over-easy egg.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

Kimchi and scallions. Topped with an egg.

Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple, cashew, cranberries, green onions, and egg.

Simply Fried Rice

$11.00

Carrots, peas, onions, and egg Choice of protein

Ramen

Curry Lover

$15.00

Creamy tonkotsu broth with Thai red curry sauce, chicken, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, cabbage, scallions, basil, lime, crispy shallots, and a marinated egg. *M edium Spice

Garden Ramen

Garden Ramen

$14.55

Vegetable-based broth with miso, soy milk, tofu, cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, scallions, and a marinated egg. *Vegetarian

Sho Yee

$14.55

Shoyu chicken broth, chicken, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, and a marinated egg.

Spicy Miso

$14.55

Spicy creamy tonkotsu broth, miso, chashu, sesame seeds, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, spicy bean sprouts, scallions, and a marinated egg.

Thong Kotsu

$14.55

Creamy tonkotsu broth, chashu, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, and a marinated egg.

Tom Yum Yummy

$15.00

A spicy tangy broth with BBQ pork, meatballs, shrimp, and a marinated egg. Topped with cilantro, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, peanuts and lime.

Vegan Spicy Miso

$14.55

Tofu, bamboo shoots, ear wood mushrooms, bean sprouts, scallions, and noodles in a vegetable broth mixed with miso and chilies.

Kid Ramen

$10.00

Just noodles and a choice of broth.

Black Tongkotsu

$14.55

Shio Ramen

$14.55

Chicken broth with shio tare, garlic oil and chicken chashu. Topped with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions and a marinated egg.

Udon Noodle Soup

$15.00

Stir-Fry

Pad Thai

$13.50

Noodles, scallions, bean sprouts, and egg in a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime.

Vegan Pad Thai

$13.50

Noodles, scallions, and bean sprouts in a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, cilantro, and lime. Come with tofu as a protein choice unless started otherwise

Bangkok Flat Noodle

$14.00

Noodles stir fried with broccoli, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and egg in a garlic sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Udon

Drunken Udon

$14.00

Pan-fried udon noodle with chili, garlic, broccoli, bell peppers, onion and basil. *Spicy

Veggie Surprise

$13.25

Broccoli, bell peppers, shitake mushrooms, carrots in a sweet basil sauce. Served with rice

Curry Noodle

Curry Noodle

$14.00

Bell Peppers, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms, eggs, and noodles stir fry with a red curry sauce.

Sweet Chili Chicken

Sweet Chili Chicken

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, onions, and basil in a sweet and tangy chili sauce. Served with rice.

Sides

Side of Curry Lover Broth

$6.00

Side of Garden Broth

$6.00

Side of Shoyee Broth

$6.00

Side of Spicy Miso Broth

$6.00

Side of Thong Kotsu Broth

$6.00

Side of Tum Yum Broth

$6.00

Side of Beef Steak

$4.00

Side of Chashu

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

Side of Crispy Pork Belly

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$4.00

Side of Flat Noodle

$3.00

Side of Pad Thai Noodle

$3.00

Side of Ramen Noodle

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Thai Chili Pepper

$0.50

Side of Pickled Daikon & Carrots

$1.50

Side of Tofu

$1.50

Side of Egg

$1.50

Side of Ramen Egg

$1.50

Side of Broccoli

$1.50

Side of Kimchi

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 E College Ave, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Bowl Ninety-One image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
142 2nd. Street Kaukauna, WI 54130
View restaurantnext
Scott's Subs
orange star4.9 • 811
1325 Quarry Park Dr De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston