Sister Bay restaurants you'll love

Sister Bay restaurants
Sister Bay's top cuisines

American
American
Seafood
Seafood
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Must-try Sister Bay restaurants

Joe Jo's 2.0 image

 

Joe Jo's 2.0

10420 Water Street, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Popular items
Dough O' Lantern$6.00
jack o'lantern shaped fried dough topped with butter, cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar
STICKY CHICKEN$12.00
tempura-style chicken tenders, coconut rice, citrus teriyaki, cilantro
Sesame-Soy Broccoli Salad$6.00
blanched broccoli, julienne carrot, kale, ginger, cherry tomatoes, citrus zest, fresh parsley, sesame-soy vinaigrette
More about Joe Jo's 2.0
Main pic

 

Great Lakes BBQ Company

1591 Hill Road, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack of Ribs$29.00
Baby back or St. Louis
Seester Bay Smoked Wings$14.00
Signature dry-rubbed, Cherrywood smoked, jumbo wings, served naked.
Smoked Meatloaf$22.00
Feeds 3-4 people.
More about Great Lakes BBQ Company
Lure image

 

Lure

10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Ribs$14.95
Pork Ribs, Asian BBQ Sauce, Asian Almond Slaw
Corn Bread$6.95
Fresh Baked, Whipped Butter
Caesar Salad$9.95
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Classic Caesar Dressing, Garlic Crostini
More about Lure
Chop image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Chop

2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay

Avg 4.6 (4795 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye$39.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
Walleye$32.95
Panko Crusted Canadian Walleye, Tartar Sauce, Lemon, Minnesota Wild Rice
New York Strip$28.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
More about Chop
Northern Grill & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Northern Grill & Pub

10573 Country Walk Drive, Sister Bay

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Northern Grill & Pub

