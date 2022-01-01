Sister Bay restaurants you'll love
Joe Jo's 2.0
10420 Water Street, Sister Bay
|Dough O' Lantern
|$6.00
jack o'lantern shaped fried dough topped with butter, cinnamon sugar, and powdered sugar
|STICKY CHICKEN
|$12.00
tempura-style chicken tenders, coconut rice, citrus teriyaki, cilantro
|Sesame-Soy Broccoli Salad
|$6.00
blanched broccoli, julienne carrot, kale, ginger, cherry tomatoes, citrus zest, fresh parsley, sesame-soy vinaigrette
Great Lakes BBQ Company
1591 Hill Road, Sister Bay
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$29.00
Baby back or St. Louis
|Seester Bay Smoked Wings
|$14.00
Signature dry-rubbed, Cherrywood smoked, jumbo wings, served naked.
|Smoked Meatloaf
|$22.00
Feeds 3-4 people.
Lure
10627 N Bay Shore Dr, Sister Bay
|Sticky Ribs
|$14.95
Pork Ribs, Asian BBQ Sauce, Asian Almond Slaw
|Corn Bread
|$6.95
Fresh Baked, Whipped Butter
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Fresh Romaine, Parmesan, Classic Caesar Dressing, Garlic Crostini
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Chop
2345 Mill Rd, Sister Bay
|Ribeye
|$39.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
|Walleye
|$32.95
Panko Crusted Canadian Walleye, Tartar Sauce, Lemon, Minnesota Wild Rice
|New York Strip
|$28.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato