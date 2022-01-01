Sushi on Post Oak 2027 Post Oak Blvd

A map showing the location of Sushi on Post Oak 2027 Post Oak BlvdView gallery

Popular Items

LOBSTER CRAB PUFFS
King Salmon Nigiri
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SOUPS & SALADS

BLUE CRAB CORN SOUP

$10.00

sweet corn, egg drop, wakame, mushroom, tofu, blue crab, scallions

CLEAR ONION AND MUSHROOM SOUP

$5.00

house broth, mushrooms, green onion

COMBINATION UDON NOODLE SOUP

$18.00

beef, chicken, shrimp tempura on side

CUCUMBER SALAD

$9.00

kanikama, octopus, sunomo dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, wonton chips, cheese, miso dressing

MISO SOUP

$4.00

seaweed, tofu, mushrooms, scallions

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

sweet sesame dressing

COOL STARTS

EIGHTH WONDER

EIGHTH WONDER

$25.00

seafood tower with spicy rice, avocado, spicy tuna, snow crab, chopped scallops, habanero masago, wasabi tobiko, wonton chips

TRUFFLE TUNA

TRUFFLE TUNA

$22.00

big eye tuna, tru e citrus oil, yuzu tobiko, garlic chips

CHILI YELLOWTAIL

$22.00

CHILI YELLOWTAIL

$22.00
SEARED KING SALMON AND PEPPER TUNA

$21.00

SEARED KING SALMON AND PEPPER TUNA

$21.00

SMALL PLATES

BBQ SHORT RIBS

$16.00

marinated in garlic soy with honey, white onion, sizzling iron skillet

BLUE CRAB FRIED RICE

$20.00

jumbo lump crab, scallions, garlic, egg, spicy cod roe

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

sweet chili oil

CALAMARI

$12.00

fried, Japanese seasoning, spicy house sauce

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$13.00

spicy, dry rubbed crispy wings, wasabi ranch

DYNAMITE SHRIMP

$13.00

tempura shrimp, spicy creamy caviar sauce

EDAMAME

$6.00

steamed soybean, kosher salt

LOBSTER CRAB PUFFS

LOBSTER CRAB PUFFS

$13.00

lobster, kanikama, cream cheese, tempura fried

MISO COD

$21.00

48 hour marinated miso cod

PORK GYOZA

PORK GYOZA

$10.00

fried, pork and vegetable dumplings

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00

grilled sweet peppers, black pepper soy, kosher salt

SIDE GRILLED VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

SIDE TEMPURA VEGETABLES

$5.00

SIDE WHITE RICE

$4.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$8.00

sautéed soybean, chili oil, garlic, shallots, five spice

TARTARE TOTS

TARTARE TOTS

$19.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

truffle oil, kosher salt, togarashi

AGEDASHI TOFU

$12.00

Side Shrimp Tempura 4pc

$8.00

BEEF TETAKI

$19.00

ENTREES

FIRECRACKER CHICKEN

$18.00

crispy chicken strips sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, garlic, sweet and spicy glaze, vegetable tempura, rice

FRIED RICE - BEEF

$17.00

FRIED RICE - CHICKEN

$17.00

FRIED RICE - COMBO

$22.00

FRIED RICE - SHRIMP

$17.00

FRIED RICE - VEGGIE

$15.00
GLAZED SALMON

GLAZED SALMON

$23.00

glazed salmon, pepper soy, arugula salad, green bean tempura

GYU FILET MIGNON

GYU FILET MIGNON

$33.00

miso soy glaze, crispy shallots, crispy prawns, brussel sprouts

KATSU CURRY

KATSU CURRY

$21.00

chicken or pork katsu with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura

KOBE BURGER

$19.00

american kobe beef, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens, truffle fries

KOREAN STEAK & EGGS

KOREAN STEAK & EGGS

$25.00

bbq short ribs, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, eld greens, yuzu vinaigrette

OHANA POKE BOWL

OHANA POKE BOWL

$19.00

marinated tuna in traditional poke sauce, avocado, spicy kanikama mix, seaweed salad, masago, furikake

ROCKET COMBO

ROCKET COMBO

$33.00

bbq short ribs, dynamite shrimp, blue crab fried rice

ROLLS

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado

CALIFORNIA SNOWCRAB ROLL

$11.00

snowcrab mix, cucumber, avocado

PHILLY ROLL

$10.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$9.00

cucumber, yamagobo

SHAGGY DOG

$11.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$10.00

masago, cucumber, aioli

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$11.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$11.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPIDER ROLL

$12.00

fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli

TIGER EYE ROLL

$12.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago

VEGETABLE ROLL

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo

HANDROLLS

CALIFORNIA HR

$5.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado

CALIFORNIA SNOWCRAB HR

$7.00

snowcrab mix, cucumber, avocado

PHILLY HR

$7.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

SALMON SKIN HR

$5.00

cucumber, yamagobo

SHRIMP TEMPURA HR

$7.00

masago, cucumber, aioli

SPICY SALMON HR

$7.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPICY TUNA HR

$7.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPICY YELLOWTAIL HR

$7.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

SPIDER HR

$8.00

fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli

TIGER EYE HR

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago

VEGETABLE HR

$5.00

cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo

Chopped Scallop Handroll

$8.00

Spicy Chopped Scallop Handroll

$9.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

BLACK WIDOW

BLACK WIDOW

$20.00

salmon and avocado, tempura fried, topped with spicy kanikama mix, spicy aioli, black tobiko, unagi sauce

BLAZING TUNA

BLAZING TUNA

$22.00

smoked salmon, softshell crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, wasabi tobiko, sauce trio, spicy aioli

GODZILLA

GODZILLA

$17.00

kanikama, avocado, topped with salmon, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, citrus green tabasco

LICKETY SPLIT

LICKETY SPLIT

$23.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$20.00

lobster katsu, avocado, cream cheese, baked and topped with kanikama, wasabi aioli, spicy house sauce

MILLENIUM

MILLENIUM

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, pepper tuna, ponzu sesame sauce

NANDO

NANDO

$19.00

spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, topped with seared white sh, masago, green onion, spicy citrus miso

PHILI SQUARED

PHILI SQUARED

$21.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, sauce trio, spicy aioli

SHOI

SHOI

$21.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried, topped with house trio sauce, japanese aioli

SHRIMP O’LICIOUS

SHRIMP O’LICIOUS

$20.00

shrimp tempura, spicy aioli, topped with avocado, seared albacore tuna, tempura crunch, ponzu, yuzu honey

SPICY BOMB

SPICY BOMB

$22.00

spicy tuna, jalapeño and kanikama in soy paper, tempura fried, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli

SURF AND TURF

SURF AND TURF

$21.00
THE SOPO

THE SOPO

$22.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, strawberry, candied jalapeño, strawberry, truffle plum aioli

VEGAN ROLL

$18.00
VOLCANO

VOLCANO

$21.00

snow crab, smoked salmon, topped with scallops, green onion, spicy house sauce, togarashi, ponzu, caviar aioli, baked, on fire

Eel Tuna Roll

$21.00
HTX Roll

HTX Roll

$22.00
Kanpai Roll

Kanpai Roll

$22.00
Mango Shrimp / Salmon Roll

$22.00

Mango Shrimp / Salmon Roll

$22.00

Samuri Roll

$22.00
Umami Roll

Umami Roll

$22.00

The Arata Roll

$19.00

Kyuri Kyuri

$21.00

XX Roll

$65.00

Jala Pena Roll

$12.00

Space City Roll

$15.00

SUSHI

Albacore Nigiri

$3.00

Amberjack Nigiri

$6.00

Chopped Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

Escolar (Japan) Nigiri

$3.00

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

Fresh Water Eel (Taiwan) Nigiri

$4.00

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

Japanese Snapper Nigiri

$4.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

Mackerel (Norway) Nigiri

$3.00

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$5.00

Octopus Nigiri

$3.00

Pepper Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon (Atlantic) Nigiri

$3.00

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$4.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$3.00

Smoke Salmon Nigiri

$3.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$4.00

Sous Vide Kobe Nigiri

$9.00

Squid Nigiri

$3.00

Stripe Bass Nigiri

$3.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna (Big Eye) Nigiri

$4.00

Whole Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

Yellowtail (Japan) Nigiri

$4.00

Spicy Chopped Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

Uni Santa Barbara

$12.00

Uni Japanese

$16.00

SASHIMI

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Amberjack Sashimi

$23.00

Escolar (Japan) Sashimi

$18.00

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$60.00

Fresh Water Eel (Taiwan) Sashimi

$25.00

Japanese Snapper Sashimi

$22.00

Mackerel (Norway) Sashimi

$16.00

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$23.00

Octopus Sashimi

$17.00

Ora King Salmon Sashimi

$23.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$25.00
Salmon (Atlantic) Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon (Atlantic) Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$22.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$22.00

Squid Sashimi

$13.00

Stripe Bass Sashimi

$18.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$33.00

Tuna (Big Eye) Sashimi

$25.00

Whole Scallop Sashimi

$20.00

Yellowtail (Japan) Sashimi

$22.00

SD SAUCE

Spicy Ponzu

$0.30

Spicy Mayo

$0.30

Eel Sauce

$0.30

Spicy Mama

$0.30

DESSERT

Creme Brule

$9.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$9.00

Tempura Fried Banana

$7.00

Tempura Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Gyoza

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids California Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2027 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
