Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen

279 Reviews

$$

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carrot Cake

Coffee + Tea (Basic)

Brew Coffee

Brew Coffee

$3.00
Rishi Organic Hot Tea

Rishi Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Sweetwaters

Organic Mushroom Mama Tea Latte

Organic Mushroom Mama Tea Latte

$7.00

Coconut Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Nectar 4 oz glass

$3.00

Coconut Milk Quart to go

$11.00

Watermelon Agua Fresc

$4.00Out of stock

Juice + Cold Drinks

Herbal Iced Tea

Herbal Iced Tea

$3.00
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00
Sparkling Hibiscus Lemon Cooler

Sparkling Hibiscus Lemon Cooler

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00+
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00+
Sparkling Juice

Sparkling Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Cherry lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00+

Sparkling Water

$2.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Kombucha New Mexico Ferments

$5.00

Ohi CBD

$5.50

Lavender Sparkling Water

$5.00

Rosemary Sparkling Water

$5.00

Dram CBD

$5.50

Verde

Immunity Adaptogenic Juice Shot (2oz)

Immunity Adaptogenic Juice Shot (2oz)

$4.00

IMMUNITY shot is an intense amount of fresh-pressed organic ginger, turmeric + lemon juice combined w/ adaptogenic herbs to stimulate immune response, including oil of oregano, echinacea + chamomile. The Endurance Shot combines organic beet, watercress, celery + cranberry juice w/ ashwagandha + eleuthero root to improve athletic performance and blood flow.

Cold-Press Juice Blends (12oz)

Cold-Press Juice Blends (12oz)

$7.00

HYDRATING SWEETNESS—a great source fiber from whole-leaf organic spinach, kale, parsley + ground chia seeds w/ blended cold-pressed apple, cucumber, carrot + celery juice; kid-friendly green blend is high in Vitamin A and C. IMMUNE BOOSTER—Packed w/ organic ginger + turmeric juice, this blend supports the body’s natural immune defenses. Pineapple + orange juice are excellent sources of Vitamin C, w/ ginger + turmeric for extra anti-inflammatory boost. SPRING GREEN—Most child-friendly blend; each bottle contains 3 servings of organic fruit and 2 servings of veggies— Whole-leaf baby spinach, kale + parsley blended w/ apple, orange, pineapple + cucumber juice.

Cleanse Kit

$45.00Out of stock

Chai

Regular Chai

$4.50+

Unsweetened Chai

$4.50+

Lattes + Hot Drinks

Latte (Single)

$4.50

Cappuccino (Single)

$3.50

Espresso

$2.25

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$3.25

Mocha

$3.75+

Cafe au lait

$3.50

London Fog

$4.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Regular Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Matcha

$5.00+

Americano Dbl

$4.50

Piece

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love
Thumbprint Cookie

Thumbprint Cookie

$3.00

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Flan

Flan

$8.00

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Pear Almond Tart

Pear Almond Tart

$8.00

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Chocolate Avocado Mousse (VG)

Chocolate Avocado Mousse (VG)

$8.00

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Chocolate Cream Pie (VG)

Chocolate Cream Pie (VG)

$9.00

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Mixed Berry Pie

Mixed Berry Pie

$8.50

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.50

Our gluten-free desserts are made onsite w/our signature almond flour blend, organic fruits + baked w/love

Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

$3.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Rasberry Oat Bars

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 3:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Our menus are deliciously varied because we're inspired by fresh, natural foods and international cuisines. We consciously source + prepare clean label ingredients including organic eggs + chicken, Farmer’s Market produce + products local to New Mexico. Our vegetarian, vegan, paleo + gluten-free dishes ensure that all members of our diverse community feel welcome and nourished. PLEASE NOTE: ALL ITEMS ON OUR MENUS ARE GLUTEN-FREE.

Location

1512 Pacheco St. Bldg B, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafecito
orange star4.7 • 159
922A Shoofly St. Suite 101 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Lotus Dumpling House - 1807 2nd st, suite 35
orange starNo Reviews
1807 2nd st, suite 35 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE | Online Ordering - Santa Fe, NM
orange starNo Reviews
821 W. San Mateo Road Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Opuntia Cafe - 1607 Alcaldesa Street
orange starNo Reviews
1607 Alcaldesa Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1622 ST Michael's Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Fe

Geronimo
orange star4.8 • 10,599
724 Canyon Rd Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pasqual's
orange star4.4 • 5,356
121 Don Gaspar Ave Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
izanami
orange star4.6 • 2,885
21 Ten Thousand Waves Way Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurantnext
Back Road Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,181
1807 2nd St #1 Santa Fe, NM 87505
View restaurantnext
Andiamo!
orange star4.0 • 954
322 Garfield Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Fe
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston