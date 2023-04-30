Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tablao Wine Bar & Restaurant

86 washington st

Norwalk, CT 06854

FOOD

CHARCUTERIA

CHARCUTERIA

TAPAS

Bacalao Croquettes

Bacalao Croquettes

$11.95

Beef Medallions

$13.95

Bruscheta

$9.95

Cheese Croquettes

$10.95
Chorizo Espanol

Chorizo Espanol

$14.95

Duck Breast

$14.95
Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$12.95

Eggplant Tablao

$12.95
Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.95

Fried Artichokes

$14.95

Fried Calamari

$14.95
Gambas A la Plancha

Gambas A la Plancha

$14.95

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.95

Gnocchi Bolignese

$13.95
Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$14.95

Grilled Vegetables

$10.95

Hanger Steak

$13.95

Loin Lamb-Chops

$16.95

Meatballs

$12.95

Mediterranean Crabcake

$16.95

Mozzarella-Stuffed Squash Blossoms

$14.95

Patatas Bravas

$10.95
Pork Medallions

Pork Medallions

$11.95

Pulpo a la Gallega

$15.95
Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$14.95

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Sauteed Mussels Al Diablo

$15.95

Sauteed Spinach

$10.95

Seafood Bisque

$12.95

Short Rib

$15.95
Spanish Stuffed Peppers

Spanish Stuffed Peppers

$15.95

Steak Tartare

$12.95
Tortilla Espanola

Tortilla Espanola

$9.95

Tuna Tartare

$17.95

Crab Cake

$16.95

SALADS

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.95

Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens

$11.95

Pear Salad

$12.95

Tricolor Beet Salad

$12.95

ENTREES

Cazuela de Mariscos

$28.95

Chicken Scarpiello

$29.95

Halibut

$33.95
Homemade Papardelle

Homemade Papardelle

$28.95

Mixed Grill

$31.95

NY Strip Steak

$33.95

Osso Buco

$33.95
Parrillada de Mariscos

Parrillada de Mariscos

$29.95

Penne Tablao

$21.95
Rib-Eye Steak

Rib-Eye Steak

$34.95
Salmon

Salmon

$29.95

Seafood Picatta With Linguine

$28.95

Skirt Steak

$29.95

SPECIALS

SAUTEED BABY OCTOPUS

$16.95

GRILLED SKEWERS

$15.95

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$28.95

SURF&TURF

$34.95

STEAK WITH FETUCCINI

$28.95

PAELLA

Classic Paella For 1

Classic Paella For 1

$26.95

Classic Paella For 2

$53.95

Classic Paella for 3

$80.95

Classic Paella for 4

$107.95
Seafood Paella For 1

Seafood Paella For 1

$29.95

Seafood Paella For 2

$59.95

Seafood Paella For 3

$89.95

Seafood Paella For 4

$119.95

Vegetarian Paella for 1

$21.95

Vegetarian Paella for 2

$41.95

Vegetarian Paella for 3

$63.95

Vegetarian Paella for 4

$85.95

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$11.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.95

Chocolate Tart

$11.95

Coconut Cheese Cake

$11.95
Flan de Naranja

Flan de Naranja

$11.95

Lemon Tart

$11.95

Strawberry Panna Cotta

$11.95

Tiramisu

$11.95

Tres Leches

$11.95

GELATO/SORBET

$11.95

LUNCH MENU

Chicken Milanese

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$19.95

Penne Pasta

$17.95

Salmon Wrap

$17.95

Sauteed Mussels Al Diablo

$15.95

Seafood Risotto

$16.95

Shrimp Piccata

$18.95

SIDES

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.00

Pasta Red Sauce

$8.00

Paste with Butter

$8.00

FAST BAR

LATE NIGHT

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Buchanans

$12.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Corona

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Gin&Tonic

$11.00

Heineken

$8.00

Hennessy VS

$11.00

High Noon

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Rum&Coke

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Tequila&Soda

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Vodka&Soda

$11.00

MODS

WINE LIST

RED WINES

Orube, Crianza

$80.00

Marquez de Caceres

$75.00

Agnus Reserva

$90.00

Marquez de Murrieta

$100.00

Castillo Igay, Gran Reserva

$430.00

Prado Enea, Muga

$192.00

Protos Gran Reserva

$132.00

Cruz de Alba

$75.00

Hacienda Monasterio

$132.00

Condado de Haza

$80.00

Tinto Pesquera

$150.00

Numanthia Toro

$135.00

Thermes Toro

$80.00

Volver, Tempranillo

$68.00

Juan Gil Monastrell

$80.00

Altos de la Hoya

$52.00

Black Slate

$85.00

Men de Mencia

$72.00

Tridente, Tempranillo

$60.00

Quinta do Vesuvio

$200.00

Willakenzie, Pinot Noir

$148.00

Belle Glos, Pinot Noir

$150.00

Erath, Pinot Noir

$80.00

Napa Cellars, Merlot

$80.00

Frank Family, Cabernet

$180.00

Classifield, Cabernet

$80.00

Stags Leap, Cabernet

$210.00

Groth, Cabernet

$165.00

Frogs Leap, Cabernet

$220.00

Cucundrum, Cabernet

$80.00

Buehler, Zinfandel

$76.00

Caymus, Cabernet

$230.00

Goulee, Bordeaux

$120.00

Chateau L'Hospitalet

$90.00

Santenay, Louis Latour

$120.00

Dom Brunet, Pinot Noir

$72.00

Chateau M. Privilege

$174.00

Garzon, Tannat

$70.00

Alma Negra, Malbec

$72.00

Bousquet, Reserve

$80.00

Vista Alba, Cort A

$80.00

Fabre Montmayou, Gran Vin

$148.00

Amayna, Pinot Noir

$80.00

Baronesa, Grand Reserva

$150.00

Korta Reserva Blend

$90.00

Castello Banfi

$185.00

Sant Angostino

$66.00

Bovio, Barolo

$126.00

Big Flower, Merlot

$60.00

Botanica, Pinot Noir

$85.00

Dog Point, Pinot Noir

$110.00

Two Hands, Cabernet

$110.00

Kilikannon, Shiraz

$60.00

WHITE & ROSE WINES

Hiruzta, Rose

$60.00

Cote des Roses, Blend

$72.00

Fabre, Malbec

$58.00

Josh Cellars, Rose

$52.00

Mar de Frades, Albarino

$75.00

Paso De Senorans

$100.00

Granbazan, Albarino

$80.00

Vionta, Albarino

$80.00

Can Fiexes

$60.00

Gerard Bertrand

$80.00

Chablis Premier Cru

$92.00

Marcel Hugg

$56.00

Domaine Frank Millet, Sancere

$80.00

Cakebread, Chardonnay

$130.00

J. Lohr, Chardonnay

$80.00

Kunde, Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Whitehaven, Sav. Blanc

$56.00

Marco Felluga, Pinot Grigio

$80.00

Gavi Villa Sparina

$60.00

Tenuta, Guado Al Tasso

$75.00

Poggio Ai Ginepri

$60.00

SPARKLING WINES

Masia De La Luz

$50.00

Llopart Cava Brut Nature

$95.00

Bohigas Brut Reserva

$68.00

Louis Dumant, Brut

$80.00

Taittinger, Brut

$270.00

Canard-Duchene, Brut

$112.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut

$150.00

Emile Leclere, Champagne

$120.00

Clos Amador Cava

$55.00

Laurent Perrier, Brut

$270.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tablao Wine Bar & Restaurant is a taste of Spain featuring an authentic tapas menu, global wine list, and live music. Tablao’s high energy fuels the block with its indoor/outdoor dining and active bar scene.

86 washington st, Norwalk, CT 06854

