Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Buddha

813 Reviews

$$

7405 Pershing Ave

University City, MO 63130

Order Again

Margaritas To-Go!

Frozen Margarita To-Go

Frozen Margarita To-Go

Our Famous Frozen Margarita packaged to take with you!

Rocks Margarita To-Go

Rocks Margarita To-Go

Our house Rocks Margarita ready for you to take home and pour over ice

Beers

Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$4.75

A bock-style lager brewed in Texas

Victoria

Victoria

$4.75

Smooth Mexican Amber Lager Beer

Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$4.75
Carta Blanca

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Mexican pale lager ABV: 4.5% 12 oz bottle

Lone Star

Lone Star

$4.75
Citrapolis IPA

Citrapolis IPA

$10.00

American IPA from Modern Brewery ABV: 7% 16 oz can

Wine

Boya Rose

Boya Rose

$40.00

Aromas of raspberry and tangerine with a mineral finish. Well-balanced with fresh acidity and great texture.*

Boya Pinot Noir

Boya Pinot Noir

$46.00

Intense nose of fresh fruits like strawberry, red cherries and plenty of floral aroma. The palate is medium-bodied with supple tannins, good natural acidity and fresh berry fruits towards the finish. It is well balanced, clean and expressive.

Boya Sauvignon Blanc

Boya Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

"An attractive nose of fresh white flowers and pineapple with hints of mango and passion fruit. The palate is well-balanced with beautiful acidity, lively lime-tinged fruit and a refined, crisp finish."

Online Non-alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Beanies

Black Sunburst Taco Beanie

Black Sunburst Taco Beanie

$19.95
Olive Green Heather New Mex Tex Beanie

Olive Green Heather New Mex Tex Beanie

$19.95

Adult Short-sleeved T-shirts

Circle of Love Short-sleeved

Circle of Love Short-sleeved

$24.95

Soft, dark heather grey T-shirt

New Mex Tex Short-sleeved

New Mex Tex Short-sleeved

$24.95

Soft, faded red short-sleeve t-shirt

Sunburst Short-sleeved

Sunburst Short-sleeved

$24.95

Soft, dark heather grey T-shirt

Adult Long-sleeved T-shirts

Circle of Love Long-sleeved

Circle of Love Long-sleeved

$23.95

Soft, dark heather grey T-shirt. Long-sleeved.

New Mex Tex Long-sleeved

New Mex Tex Long-sleeved

$23.95

Long-sleeved, soft red t-shirt

Sunburst Long-sleeved

Sunburst Long-sleeved

$23.95

Long-sleeved, soft, heather gray t-shirt

Kid's Short-sleeved T-shirt

Circle of Love Kid's Short-sleeved

Circle of Love Kid's Short-sleeved

$19.95
Sunburst Kid's Short-sleeved

Sunburst Kid's Short-sleeved

$19.95Out of stock

Women's Short-sleeved T-shirt

Circle of Love - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95

New Mex Tex - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95Out of stock

Sunburst - Women's Short-sleeved

$24.95Out of stock

Donate to a Taco Buddha Family in Need

Francisco's wife recently had surgery to remove her gall bladder. They also found a tumor on her kidney and will undergo surgery in November. Join with us to help his family with medical bills. 100% will go to his family! Any contribution is so appreciated!
Francisco's Family $5

Francisco's Family $5

$5.00

Francisco's wife recently had surgery to remove her gall bladder. They also found a tumor on her kidney and will undergo surgery in November. Join with us to help his family with medical bills. 100% will go to his family! Any contribution is so appreciated!

Francisco's Family $10

Francisco's Family $10

$10.00

Francisco's wife recently had surgery to remove her gall bladder. They also found a tumor on her kidney and will undergo surgery in November. Join with us to help his family with medical bills. 100% will go to his family! Any contribution is so appreciated!

Francisco's Family $50

Francisco's Family $50

$50.00

Francisco's wife recently had surgery to remove her gall bladder. They also found a tumor on her kidney and will undergo surgery in November. Join with us to help his family with medical bills. 100% will go to his family! Any contribution is so appreciated!

Francisco's Family $100

Francisco's Family $100

$100.00

Francisco's wife recently had surgery to remove her gall bladder. They also found a tumor on her kidney and will undergo surgery in November. Join with us to help his family with medical bills. 100% will go to his family! Any contribution is so appreciated!

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Globally inspired tacos, sides and appetizers with the best margaritas in town. Many tacos are heavily influenced by New Mexico Red & Green Chile and traditional Mexican and Tex-mex recipes.

7405 Pershing Ave, University City, MO 63130

Directions

Taco Buddha image
Taco Buddha image
Taco Buddha image

