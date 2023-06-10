Taj Indian Restaurant 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

  • Home
Food

Soups

Aloo Tamatar Soup

$4.99

Delicately spiced tomato soup mixed with fragments of cream

Shahi Murg Shorbe

$4.99

A traditional chicken soup subtly flavored with corn, herbs, and spices.

Lentil Soup

$4.99

Fresh and healthy soup made with yellow lentils

Coconut Soup

$4.99

A traditional soup made with milk and coconuts.

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

Two crispy fried turnovers deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Chaat is served by adding a plate full of peas, masala, and smashed samosa with freshly cut veggie toppings.

Meat Samosa

$6.99

Two crispy fried turnovers filled with ground chicken.

Mirchi Pakora

$6.99

Spicy delicious treat of chili fritters with hot spices served with assorted chutneys.

Onion Pakora

$6.99

Onions mixed in chickpea flour and spics, served with assorted chutneys.

Spinach Pakora

$6.99

Spinach mixed in chickpea flour and spices served with assorted chutney.

Mixed Veg. Pakora

$7.99

Fresh vegetables dipped in a delicately spiced batter and fried to golden perfection.

Paneer Pakora

$7.99

Homemade Indian cheese balls that are batter dipped and fried until golden perfection.

Chicken Pakora

$8.99

Marinated chunks of boneless chicken dipped in a delicately spiced batter & fried to golden perfection.

Fish Pakora

$8.99

Chunks of fish fried to golden perfection.

Harabhara Kabab

$5.99

Fresh spinach balls scrumptiously spiced and deep fried.

Tawi Special

$11.99

Chicken and lamb that is grilled to perfection with onions, green peppers, and garam masala.

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

Grilled potato patties and green peas flavored with chili peppers and gently fried.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat is a popular Indian street-style chaat, made with crispy golden brown aloo tikki (spiced potato patties) topped with spicy yogurt, chutneys, and sev.

Indo-Chinese

Paneer Chili

$9.99

Homemade cottage cheese sauteed with onions, chilis, and soya sauce.

Hakka Noodles

$8.99

Noodles sauteed with ginger, garlic, carrots, peas, bell peppers, and cabbage.

Vegetable Manchurian

$8.99

Vegetable balls / Gobi (Cauliflower Balls) cooked with ginger, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and soya sauce. *CAN BE ORDERED DRY OR WITH GRAVY*

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.99

Rice cooked with fresh vegetables, ginger, garlic, and Schwan sauce. *ADD CHICKEN FOR $1.00 EXTRA*

Chili Chicken

$10.99

Chunks of chicken sauteed in onions and hot Indian peppers.

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chunks of chicken that are deep-fried and sauteed with Indian spices.

Chili Fish

$10.99

Chunks of fish sauteed in onions and hot Indian peppers.

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Tandoori Specialties

Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in our Tandeer oven.

Tandoori Chicken

$15.99

Tender chicken marinated in yogurt with fresh spices and barbecued over flaming coals in the Tandoor.

Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Tender boneless pieces of chicken subtly flavored with spices and barbecued on a skewer in the Tandoor.

Malai Kabab

$16.99

Chicken chunks marinated in ginger and garlic, broiled in the Tandoor.

Seekh Kabab

$17.99Out of stock

Ground lamb marinated with herbs and spices, then broiled on skewers over charcoal in the Tandoor.

Boti Kabab

$17.99

Tender morsels of lamb marinated in special spices, then broiled in the Tandoor.

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.99

Fresh, king size shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled over charcoal in the Tandoor.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$19.99

Marinated chunks of mahi-mahi cooked to perfection in our Tandoor oven.

Tandoori Mix Grill

$19.99

A combination of our appetizing Tandoori Chicken, Seekh Kabab, Shrimp Tandoori, Boti Kabab, Malai Kabab, and Chicken Tikka

Tandoori Salmon

$20.99

Cubes of salmon fish marinated in an aromatic spice mix and barbequed in the Tandoor - Served with vegetables on sizzler.

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Succulent pieces of lamb chops marinated in spices, then broiled in the Tandoor, vibrant spices and multi-layered flavors.

Fish Pomfret

$11.99

Pomfret fish marinated in a range of spices and coated in a semolina then grilled in a Tandoor clay oven.

Shrimp Tawa

$16.99

Large fresh shrimp sauteed with onions, green pepper, and mild sauces.

Vegetarian Specialties

Aloo Baingan

$12.99

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Aloo Mutter

$12.99

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Bhindi Masala

$12.99

Baingan Bhartha

$12.99

Channa Masala

$12.99

Channa Palak

$12.99

Daal Makhani

$13.99

Kashmiri Dum Aloo

$13.99

Kaju Curry

$13.99

Navratan Korma

$13.99

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Methi Malai Mutter

$13.99

Tadka Dal

$11.99

Vegetable Jalfrozi

$12.99

Vegetable Makhani

$13.99

Paneer Masala

$13.99

Paneer Makhani

$13.99

Paneer Karahi

$13.99

Mutter Paneer

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Chana Tikka Masala

$12.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Chicken Makhani

$15.99

Chicken Korma

$15.99

Chicken Cashmere

$15.99

Methi Malai Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Mumtali

$15.99

Chicken Saagwala

$15.99

Hariyali Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Curry

$14.99

Chicken Karahi

$15.99

Chicken Achari

$14.99

Desi Chicken

$15.99

Chili Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.99

Chicken Jalfrozi

$15.99

Chicken Mango

$14.99

Tikka Sauce

$9.99

Biryani Specialties

Vegetable Biryani

$12.99

Basmati Rice cooked and fried with fresh vegetables.

Egg Biryani

$13.99

Egg sauteed in herbs and spices with fragrant basmati rice and nuts.

Chicken Biryani

$15.99

Basmati Rice cooked with chicken and then mixed with onions, fresh ginger, and finally flavored with saffron and delicate spices.

Goat Biryani

$16.99

Basmati Rice cooked with tender pieces of goat and exotic spices.

Lamb Biryani

$16.99

Basmati Rice cooked with tender pieces of lamb and exotic spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$17.99

Basmati Rice cooked with shrimp, saffron, and delicate spices.

Taj Special Biryani

$18.99

Basmati Rice cooked with exotic flavors with saffron, then cooked with boneless pieces of chicken, lamb, and shrimp.

Lamb Specialties

Lamb Methi Malai

$16.99

Boneless Lamb sauteed in garlic and ginger with fresh fenugreek leaves in a creamy sauce.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tender boneless pieces of Lamb broiled in the tandoor and then cooked in a rich tomato, onion, and cream sauce.

Lamb Korma

$16.99

Boneless Lamb is simmered in a creamy fragment sauce with onion, garlic, ginger paste, and seasoned with coriander and masala.

Lamb Nargisi

$16.99

Tender pieces of Lamb are prepared in a spicy coconut sauce and eggs.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.99

Lamb Chunks cooked with a gravy-based sauce on onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices such as bay leaves and cardamom

Lamb Curry

$16.99

Chunks of tender Lamb are cooked and sauteed with mildly spiced sauce.

Lamb Karahi

$16.99

Chunks of Lamb are cooked with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers.

Lamb Saagwala

$16.99

Tender pieces of Lamb prepared with fresh spinach, coriander, and other fragrant herbs.

Lamb Achari

$16.99

Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh chili-peppers and flavored with pickled spices.

Lamb Pasanda

$16.99

Pasanda is a white to a yellow creamy mild sauce made with cream cooked with Lamb.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.99

Spicy ingredients with Lamb exotically cooked in a spicy sauce with potatoes.

Goat Specialties

Goat Methi Malai

$16.99

Boneless Goat sauteed in garlic and ginger with fresh fenugreek leaves in a creamy sauce.

Goat Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tender boneless pieces of Goat broiled in the tandoor and then cooked in a rich tomato, onion, and cream sauce.

Goat Korma

$16.99

Boneless Goat is simmered in a creamy fragment sauce with onion, garlic, ginger paste, and seasoned with coriander and masala.

Goat Nargisi

$16.99

Tender pieces of Goat are prepared in a spicy coconut sauce and eggs.

Goat Rogan Josh

$16.99

Goat Chunks cooked with a gravy-based sauce on onions, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices such as bay leaves and cardamom

Goat Curry

$16.99

Chunks of tender Goat are cooked and sauteed with mildly spiced sauce.

Goat Karahi

$16.99

Chunks of Goat are cooked with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers.

Goat Saagwala

$16.99

Tender pieces of Goat prepared with fresh spinach, coriander, and other fragrant herbs.

Goat Achari

$16.99

Goat cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh chili-peppers and flavored with pickled spices.

Goat Pasanda

$16.99

Pasanda is a white to a yellow creamy mild sauce made with cream cooked with Goat.

Goat Vindaloo

$16.99

Spicy ingredients with Goat exotically cooked in a spicy sauce with potatoes.

Seafood Specialties

Fish Tikka Masala

$17.99

Fish Vindaloo

$17.99

Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish Nargisi

$17.99

Fish Karahi

$17.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$18.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$18.99

Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Shrimp Nargisi

$18.99

Shrimp Karahi

$18.99

Shrimp Saagwala

$18.99

Shrimp Tawa

$18.99

Lobster Tikka Masala

$24.99

Lobster Curry

$24.99

Lobster Vindaloo

$24.99

Homemade Indian Bread

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Round-shaped whole wheat bread & baked in the Tandoor.

Chapati

$1.99

Pan grilled whole wheat bread (2pcs).

Puri

$1.99

A light deep-fried puffed bread (2pcs).

Bhatura

$2.99

Wheat bread deep fried to a golden crisp color.

Plain Paratha

$2.99

Butter pan baked all-purpose wheat flat bread.

Aloo Paratha

$2.99

Paratha bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes.

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions and spices.

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Exotic unleavened bread filled with homemade cheeses & spices.

Chicken Kulcha

$3.99

Delicious unleavened bread stuffed with chicken. *ADD LAMB FOR $1.00 EXTRA*

Naan

$1.99

Traditional bread baked in the Tandoor.

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Traditional bread seasoned with fresh garlic, baked in the Tandoor.

Chili Naan

$2.99

Traditional bread seasoned with fresh chili, baked in the Tandoor.

Chili Garlic Naan

$2.99

Traditional bread seasoned with fresh chili and garlic, baked in the Tandoor.

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

Freshly homemade bread stuffed with nuts and dried fruits.

Bread Basket

$8.99

Includes Naan, Onion Kulcha, Tandoori Roti, and Puri.

Dessert

Rasmalai

$2.99

Cottage cheese simmered with thickened and sweetened milk and nuts -- served cold.

Gulab Jamun

$2.99

An Indian sweet consisting of a ball of deep-fried cheese boiled in a heavy sugary syrup.

Kheer

$2.99

Rice pudding with an Indian touch.

Gajar Halwa

$2.99

Indian carrot pudding.

Mango D-Fengo

$2.99

Refreshing fruit cocktail-mixed with mango sauce.

Kulfi Authentic

$2.99

Authentic Indian Ice Cream flavored with pistachio and cashew nuts.

Cassata Ice Cream

$5.99

Ice Cream with layers of sponge cake enveloped by layers of strawberry, vanilla, and pistachio ice cream and a sheet of toasted pistachios that sat on the half rim.

Royal Falooda

$5.99

Side Entrees

Raita

$1.99

Grated cucumber and carrot in homemade yogurt with mint leaves.

Achar

$1.99

Hot and spicy homemade Indian pickles.

Papadam

$1.99

Two thin crispy lentil flat bread.

Mango Chutney

$1.99

A special preparation of sweet & spicy mango slices.

Haryali Salad

$2.99

A green salad (lettuce, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes).

Extra Rice Small

$1.99

Larger Rice portion

$2.99

Tikka sauce

$9.99

Kids Menu

French Fries

$1.99

Chicken Nuggets

$2.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$3.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$2.99

Lunch Buffets

Kids Buffet

$8.99

Kids buffet

Kids buffet

$8.99

Beverages

Beverages

Indian Masala Tea

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Salty Lassi

$2.99

Mango Shake

$2.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Soft Drink

$1.99

Taj Special Lassi

$5.99

Hot Drinks

Indian Masala Tea

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining at Taj Indian Restaurant!

Location

412 Harding Place, Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

