Tamashii Ramen - Edmond
132 E 5th St
Edmond, OK 73034
FOOD
RAMEN
- TONKOTSU RAMEN
Rich, pork bone broth simmered for hours for a deep, creamy flavor. Served with springy noodles, melt-in-your-mouth chashu pork, a perfectly marinated soft-boiled egg, marinated bamboo, and topped with sliced negi.$12.50
- NINNIKU TONKOTSU
Taking the classic Tonkotsu one step further with Four types of garlic (fresh, roasted, fried and black garlic oil). This dish has all the same great toppings as Tonkotsu but all the savor and punch that garlic lovers expect.$13.50
- SPICY RAMEN
Packed with flavor and strong notes of sesame. This dish is topped with flavorfully seasoned ground pork, negi, and sliced jalapenos for a kick of spice.$12.50
- MISO BUTTER CORN
A taste of the North. This soul-warming ramen hails from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island. Our rich, umami-laden broth is married with flavorful miso paste blend crafted at Tamashii. Topped with chashu, negi, moyashi, menma, and butter corn. Don't pass on this heartwarming dish.$13.00
- SPICY MISO RAMEN
Our Miso Butter Corn, taken to the next level with a spicy paste crafted from chili peppers and garlic.$13.50
- CURRY RAMEN
A warming adventure in a bowl. Savory Japanese curry broth, rich and fragrant, envelops springy ramen noodles. Succulent chashu that is cooked in curry with marinated eggs add delightful bites. Topped with shredded cheese and negi.$13.75
- CUSTOM RAMEN
Create your own$9.00
- VEGAN RAMEN
This ramen is unlike any other on Tamashii’s menu. Our house made broth is made with and assortment of flavor packing fresh veggies that impart depth and savory flavors throughout. We top this ramen with marinated and grilled tofu, fresh moyashi, marinated menma, chopped negi, corn. Sure to satisfy any veggie lover.$12.50
- MAZEMEN
Savory noodles tossed in a rich sauce with tender chopped chashu, yellow onion, crispy fried shallots and onions, and kikurage mushrooms.$13.75
JAPANESE FARE - ENT
- GARLIC FRIED RICE
House-made garlic rice fried in lard, topped with butter, Negi, surrounded by two eggs, and topped with a house-made seasoning.$9.00
- EDAMAME
Blanched soybeans. Enjoy with the choice of hot salted, cold salted, or Ajitsuki (sauteed in a crafted sauce sweet/savory sauce)$4.75
- CHASHUDON SMALL
Savory Braised Pork served over Rice and topped with Tamashii's sweet and savory sauce, truffle mayo, and negi.$5.50
- CHASHUDON LARGE
Savory Braised Pork served over Rice and topped with Tamashii's sweet and savory sauce, truffle mayo, and negi.$10.25
- GYOZA
House-made, hand-rolled pork and cabbage dumplings that are pan-fried and steamed for a crispy bottom and soft top. Served with our house-made Gyoza Sauce.$6.75
- KARAAGE
Traditional Japanese fried chicken! Juicy bits of boneless, skinless chicken thighs fried in canola oil and served with a lemon wedge.$6.50
- TAKOYAKI
Crispy octopus dumplings served with sweet and tangy sauce and QP mayo.$6.00
- JAPANESE CURRY
The ultimate Japanese comfort food! Our rich house-made Japanese Curry is savory and mildly sweet, not spicy at all like Thai or Indian Curry, and has a thicker consistency. It is served with white steamed rice and Karaage, and then topped with Nori flakes$12.00
- GYUDON SMALL
Marinated Thin Sliced Beef served over Rice and topped with a handcrafted sauce, red ginger and negi.$5.50
- GYUDON LARGE
Marinated Thin Sliced Beef served over Rice and topped with a handcrafted sauce, red ginger and negi.$10.25
- SHISHITO PEPPER
Charred Shishito sauteed in butter and a sweet/savory sauce. Served with a side of mackerel salt.$6.25
SIDES
- CHASHU
Braised Pork Belly$3.25
- SPICY PORK
Seasoned Ground Pork$3.25
- GF KARAAGE$6.50
- GYUDO-SD
Side of Gyudon Beef$4.25
- GRILLED TOFU
Marinated Tofu$2.00
- CURRIED CHASHU$3.75
- KAEDAMA (REGULAR)
Extra Regular Noodles$3.75
- KAEDAMA (THICK)
Extra Thick Noodles$4.50
- KAEDAMA (GF NOODLES)
Extra Gluten Free Noodles$4.00
- NITAMAGO
Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg$1.75
- NEGI
Green Onion$1.00
- MENMA
Marinated Bamboo$1.75
- KIKURAGE
Black Wood Ear Mushrooms$0.75
- MOYASHI
Blanched Bean Sprouts$0.75
- JALAPENO$0.75
- BUTTER CORN$1.00
- SHISHITO- SD
Side of Shishito Peppers$2.75
- NARUTOMAKI
Sliced Fish Cake$1.00
- CHEESE
Shredded Cheese$1.00
- EXTRA BROTH$5.25
- CHO KARA
Spice Bomb$1.00
- CHO CHO KARA
Extra Spicy Spice Bomb$1.25
- GARLIC PASTE$1.25
- VEGAN GARLIC PASTE$1.25
- SPICY RAMEN PASTE$2.00
- FRIED GARLIC$0.25
- MAYU (BLACK GARLIC OIL)$0.50
- SD CURRY$4.00
- SD RICE$2.00
- SD GINGER$1.00
SAUCES AND SEASONINGS
- TRUFFLE MAYO
heavier house-made, rich mayo made with truffle oil and a hint of black pepper.$0.30
- MAYO SPICY
house-made mayo that is the perfect balance between sweet and spicy.$0.30
- MISO DRESSING
A light, yet rich house-made dressing with just enough sweetness to be the perfect complement$0.30
- SD CASHDON SAUCE
House Made sweet/savory Sauce$1.00
- TAKOYAKI SAUCE$0.30
- QP MAYO$0.30
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tamashii Ramen House opened June 1st, 2015. It was founded by Matthew and Wakana Sebacher. The restaurant was conceived when Matthew and Wakana noticed a need for this type of cuisine in Oklahoma. They wanted to introduce authentic Japanese Ramen to Oklahomans and share their experiences with Japanese cuisine. Since the idea of conception arose, they have opened two restaurants, one in Midtown, OK and one in Edmond, OK.
132 E 5th St, Edmond, OK 73034