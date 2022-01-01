Main picView gallery

Taquerias Atotonilco #1 3916 W. 26th St

No reviews yet

3916 W. 26th St

Chicago, IL 60623

Tacos (OO)

Taco Pastor

$4.00

Taco Atotonilco

$4.25

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Taco Aguacate

$4.00

Taco Asada

$4.00

Taco Pollo

$3.75

Taco Frijoles

$3.00

Taco Lengua

$4.50

Taco de Lengua served with Cilantro and Onions

Taco Barba

$4.00

Taco Birria

$4.00

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Taco Chor/Huevo

$3.75

Tortas (OO)

Torta Milanesa

$8.75

Torta Chorizo

$8.75

Torta Barbacoa

$8.75

Torta Lengua

$9.25

Torta Birria

$8.75

Torta Asada

$8.75

Torta Pollo

$8.50

Torta Jamón

$8.00

Torta Aguacate

$8.00

Torta Frijoles

$7.00

Torta Pastor

$8.75

Torta Chorizo Con Huevo

$8.00

Torta Jamon Con Huevo

$8.00

Torta Huevo

$7.00

Platillos (OO)

Carne Asada para Llevar

$21.00

Birria para Llevar

$19.00

Menudo PARA LLEVAR

$13.00+

Consome

$3.00

Carne por LB

$35.00

Carne por 1/2 LB

$15.00

Side Orders (OO)

Ord Avocado

$3.25

Ord Crema

$1.50

Ord De Tortillas

$0.50

Arroz Con Leche

$3.00

Ord de Pan

$1.50

Tortilla de Doz

$0.50

1/4 Zanahoria

$5.50

Salsa Roja 12 oz

$5.00

Salsa Verde 12 oz

$5.00

Galon de Aguas Fresa

$14.00

Ord de Frijoles

$1.50

Ord de Limones

$0.50

Ord de Zanahorias

$0.50

16oz Baso Salsa Roja

$6.50

16oz Baso Salsa Verde

$6.50

Lic Options

AGUAS 20 OZ

$2.75

AGUAS 32 OZ

$3.75

RC Cola

$1.35

SQUIRT

$1.35

7UP

$1.35

LICADO 20 OZ

$4.00

LICUADO 32 OZ

$5.25

DR PEPPER

$1.35

SUNKIS ORG

$1.35

DIET RITE

$1.35

JUGO 20 OZ

$5.25

JUGO 32 OZ

$7.75

DIET 7UP

$1.35

CAFE 12 OZ

$1.25

CAFE 16 OZ

$1.50

Galon De Agua

$14.00
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Best tacos in Chicago!!!!!

Location

3916 W. 26th St, Chicago, IL 60623

Directions

