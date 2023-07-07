Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tarpy's Tarpy's

review star

No reviews yet

2999 Monterey-Salinas Highway

Monterey, CA 93940

Food

Appetizers

Bread Refill - Tarpys

Bruschetta

$11.95

Herb Goat Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Blistered Tomatoes. Vegetarian.

Castroville Artichoke - Tarpys

$14.95

Coal-roasted, Blistered Tomatoes, Lemon-Basil Pesto. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Crispy Calamari -Tarpys

$16.95

Lime-Thai Dipping Sauce, "Srirachanaise"

Deviled Eggs

$11.95

Fried Capers and Truffle Aioli. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Dungeness Crab Cakes

$24.95

Smoke Avocado Aioli, Carrot, Corn Relish

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$14.95

Ale Washed, Maldon Sea Salt, Ale-Cheddar, Whole-Grain Mustard

Soup - Bowl

$8.95

Soup - Cup

$6.95

Sourdough Bread - Tarpys

$4.95

Spanish Octopus

$18.95

Pistachio Romesco, Marble Potatoes, Grape Tomatoes. Gluten Free.

Special App

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$13.95

Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Soy-Yuzu Aioli, Wasabi Tobiko

Sriracha Glazed Ribs

$15.95

Honey-Sriracha Glaze, Spicy Peanuts. Gluten Free.

Banquet

Cedar - Dessert

Cedar - Entrees

$57.00

Cedar - Starter

Countryside - Dessert

Countryside - Entrees

$58.00

Countryside - Salad

Dinner Stonehouse - Desserts

Dinner Stonehouse - Entrees

$88.00

Dinner Stonehouse - Salads

Dinner Stonehouse - Starters

Displayed Small Bites

Estate - Desserts

Estate - Entrees

$125.00

Estate - Intermezzo Sorbet

Estate - Salads

Estate - Starters

Homestead - Dessert

Homestead - Entrees

$69.00

Homestead - Starters

$6.00

Lunch Stonehouse - Entrees

$42.00

Lunch Stonehouse - Starter

Small Bites (Stationed or Passed)

Stations

The Cypress - Salad

The Cyress - Entrees

$55.00

The Cyrpress - Dessert

Vineyard Buffet Dinner

$75.00

Kids Meal

$13.95

Beef BQT

Chicken BQT

Fish BQT

Pasta BQT

Vegetarian BQT

Salad BQT

Dessert BQT

BQT App

E. Blue Sky

$15.50

E. Gold Rush

$15.50

E. Hunter Cocktail

$15.50

E. Lemonade smash

$15.50

E. Manhattan

$15.50

E. Magarita

$15.50

E Berry Bliss

$15.50

Desserts

Add Infused whip - Tarpys

$2.00

Peanut butter whiskey infused whipped cream

Apple Crisp

$13.95

with salted caramel ice cream. Gluten Free. Does contain nuts.

Birthday Sorbet

Bread Pudding - Tarpys

$14.95

White Chocolate bread pudding with vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, white chcolate ganache

Chocolate Cake - Tarpys

$12.95

Whiskey frosted, a la mode

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse

$12.95

with candied peanuts

Creme Brulee

$14.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.95

Lemond curd and vanilla whipped cream

Sorbet

$9.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$5.00

3 Scoops

$7.50

Cake Service

$2.50

Sundae Adult

$6.00

Anniversary Sorbet

Entrees

Braised Short Rib (T)

$39.95

Red Wine Demi-glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Caramelized Cipollini Onions, Fresh Thyme. Gluten Free.

Branzino (T)

$39.95

Carrot Quinoa with Shaved Asparagus and Cauliflower, Pernod infused Raisins over Coconut Cream finished with Julienne mango Medley. Gluten Free.

Chili-Crusted Chicken

$26.95

Gruyere Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, and Apricot BBQ Sauce

Classic Meatloaf

$24.95

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Madeira-Mushroom Gravy.

Duck - Tarpys

$44.95

Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast with Herb butter sauteed Broccolini, Serrano Pepper Corn Pudding, finished with a Cherry Port Wine Reduction.

Filet Mignon (T)

$53.95

6oz Petit Filet Mignon USDA Prime with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Butted Poached Asparagus and finished with Mushroom and Lobster Mornay.

Lamb Loin

$49.95

Grilled Lamb Loin with Baby Yukon Golds, Spring Mushrooms, Hydroponic Watercress, Smoked Maldon Salt, Mint Powder and Merlot Reduction. Gluten Free.

Mediterranean Hummus

$24.95

Za'atar-Pistachio Hummus, Roasted Pepper Falafel, Mixed Olive, Feta, Cherry Tomatoes, finsished with Smoked Paprika Oil and Grilled Pita. Vegetarian. Vegan without the cheese.

NY Steak 12oz (T)

$44.95

12oz Peppercorn and Spice Seasoned Grilled USDA Prime New York Steak with Truffle Butter, Duck Fat Roasted Marbled Potatoes, Broccolini, and finished with Fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.

Prawn Pasta (T)

$31.95

Tomatoes, Corn, Spinach, Sherry-Lobster Cream, Asiago Cheese

Prime Angus Sirloin (T)

$38.95

8 oz Angus Sirloin Chateau USDA Prime, Gorgonzola Spinach, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace. Gluten Free.

Rib Eye (T)

$59.95

16oz USDA Prime Rib Eye with Roasted marbled Potatoes, Fire Grilled Broccolini, Cognac-Black Pepper Demi-glace and finished with fresh Parsley. Gluten Free.

Salmon (T)

$31.95

Rice Pilaf, Snap Peas, Broccoli, Beurre Blanc, Blistered Tomato. Gluten Free.

Shrimp & Grits

$32.95

Grilled Shrimp, Sweet Cream Grits, Piccalilli, Creamed Carrot Butter. Gluten Free

Smoked Baby Back Ribs (T)

Potato Salad and Horseradish Slaw. Gluten Free. Available in a Full Rack or 1/2 Rack.

Special Fish

$21.95

Pasta Special

$27.00

Split Entrée Charge

$4.00

Striped Bass (T)

$34.95

Dungeness Crab Risotto, Roasted Butternut Squash, Asparagus, Fava Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Caper Butter Sauce.

Kids

Child's Fresh Fruit Sorbet

$4.98

Daily selection. Served with fresh berries and a cookie.

Childs BBQ Ribs

$12.95

Three Baby Back BBQ Ribs and served with choice of: fries, fruit or green beans

Childs Burger

$12.95

Angus Burger served with coice of: fries, fruit, or green beans

Childs Grilled Cheese

$12.95

served with choice of fries, fruit or green beans

Childs Herb Crusted Salmon

$12.95

Lemon beurre blanc, blistered tomatoes, rice pilaf, green beans

Childs Meatloaf

$12.95

Garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, and mushroom gravy

Childs Penne Pasta

$12.95

Choice of tomato sauce, garlic cream, or butter.

Childs Sundae

$4.98

served with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Pet Menu

Ground Chuck Burger - Pet

$12.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Roasted Salmon - Pet

$13.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Wood Fired Chicken Breast - Pet

$10.75

Chopped and served with Veggies

Salads

Small Apple Salad

$9.95

Beet Salad - Tarpys

$15.95

Roasted and Raw Red and Golden Beets, Orange Segments, Humboldt Fog Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Caesar (T)

$14.95

Romaine Hearts, Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano Cheese

Fuji Apple Salad

$14.95

Local Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Grilled California Peach Salad

$19.95

Salinas Valley Spring Mix, Pickled Shallots, Blueberries, Crispy Mix Grains, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Maple Bourbon Dressing. Gluten Free

Iceberg Wedge (T)

$14.95

Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomato, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Small Beet Salad (T)

$11.50

Half size of Tarpy's Beet Salad

Small Caesar (T)

$9.95

Half size of Tarpy's Caesar

Small Cobb

$11.50

Half our Tarpy's Cobb

Small Wedge (T)

$8.95

Half size of Tarpy's Wedge

Tarpy's Cobb

$20.95

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Egg, Creamy Gorgonzola. Gluten Free.

Salad Special

$21.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

American Kobe Burger

$27.95

Brie, Bacon, Lobster, Truffle Aioli, on a Brioche Bun served with Tarpy's Fries

Angus Burger

$18.95

1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef, Lettuce, Toma