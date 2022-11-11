Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club
272 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tavern 19 offers traditional fare with a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees prepared by our accomplished culinary staff. We also serve a wide variety of handmade, brick-oven fired pizzas using only the freshest ingredients.
Location
600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23113
Gallery
