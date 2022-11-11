Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern 19 - Independence Golf Club

272 Reviews

$$

600 Founders Bridge Blvd

Midlothian, VA 23113

Tavern Burger
Philly Cheesesteak
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

queso, honey & spicy mustard dipping sauces

Picante Shrimp

$14.00

spicy aioli, house coleslaw

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

served over a bed of microgreens

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

honey mustard, add shrimp +$4

Nachos

$14.00

tortilla chips, queso, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, corn & black bean salsa, chicken. add brisket +$3 or pork +$2

Tavern Chicken Wings

$15.00

choice of tavern buffalo, mild buffalo, house bbq & dry rub

Side House Salad

$3.95

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, crouton, choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

romaine, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Basket Of House Chips

$5.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

black bean & corn salsa, cheese, sour cream, choice of chicken, pork +$3, or brisket +$4

Smoked Pimento Dip

$11.00

side of oven-baked flatbread

Salmon Sliders

$14.00

house-made seared salmon cakes, apple butter, arugula

Chili Spud

$11.00

house chili, cheese, green onion

Tavern Spud

$12.00

loaded with brisket, queso, green onions, house sour cream

Roasted Beet Flatbread

$10.00

beets, goat cheese, arugula

Soup & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, carrots, cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, bacon, tomato, side of caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine hearts, roasted chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, side of blue cheese dressing

Chopped Brisket Salad

$16.00

shredded iceberg lettuce, corn & black bean salsa, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, cucumbers, crispy onions, brisket, side of chipotle ranch

She Crab Soup

$10.00

Chili

$8.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

cauliflower, quinoa, butternut squash, kale, apples, dried cranberry, feta, side of maple honey mustard dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, beets, walnuts, goat cheese, side of balsamic dressing

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

chicken, monterey jack, cheddar, red onion, tomato, lettuce, ranch, & buffalo sauce

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pepper jack, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickle, potato roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

shaved ribeye, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, provolone, sriracha mayo, sub roll

Tavern Burger

$15.00

cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper mayo, potato roll

Club Wrap

$14.00

ham, turkey, swiss, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard

Jerome's Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

lettuce, tomato, homemade white bread

Pitt19 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pitt19 pulled pork, coleslaw, house bbq

Fried Chicken Tacos

$14.00

pico, queso, lettuce, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$15.00

blackened Mahi, house slaw, pickled onions, cajun remoulade, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, toasted rye bread

Italian Sub

$14.00

oven-baked pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijonnaise sauce, sub roll

Shrimp Bahn Mi

$15.00

blackened shrimp, carrots, cucumber, fresh cilantro, sriracha mayo, sub roll

Blackened Chicken BLT

$15.00

chicken, pepper jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, potato roll

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella, served on gluten-free bread with balsamic reduction

Tavern BLT

$14.00

bacon jam, brie, lettuce, tomato, served on flatbread

Pizza

Wednesday Night Special (2 for $25)

$25.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00
Supreme Pizza

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers, black olives

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, parmesan, bacon

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, onion, spinach, roasted tomato, mushroom, black olives, balsamic glaze

Pig & Fig Pizza

$15.00

white sauce, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola, scallions, prosciutto, figs, balsamic glaze

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq sauce, cheddar, grilled chicken, bacon, scallions, caramelized onion

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

White Pizza

$12.00

ricotta white sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, parmesan

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

hot sauce base, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, green onion, ranch drizzle, hot sauce drizzle, blue cheese crumbles

Entrees

Ribeye

$34.00

boursin cream sauce, baked potato, roasted broccolini

Fish & Chips

$18.00

fried flounder, house slaw, fries, cajun remoulade

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00

with fries & slaw

Blackened Chicken & Crab Pasta

$22.00

chicken, crab, blackened alfredo sauce, crushed red peppers

Baby Back Full Rack

$30.00

with fries & slaw

Sides & Extras

Broccoli

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Adult Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

romaine, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$3.95

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, crouton, choice of dressing

Side of House Chips

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Side of Capital Chips

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Nightingale Icecream Sandwich

$8.00

Dough Boy Skillet

$10.00

chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle

Smores Skillet

$10.00

milk chocolate, marshmallows, toasted, served with graham crackers

Emilys Daily Cheesecake

$8.00

Food

Corn Dog

$4.00

Mini Pretzels

$6.00

BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Kids Sweets

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Hot Cocoa Bomb

$4.00

2 for 7 Hot Cocoa

$7.00

Smores Kit

$4.00

2 for 7 Smores

$7.00

Alcohol

Bud Light 16oz

$5.00

Bold Rock Apple

$7.00

Belle Isle Canned Cocktail

$7.00

Backbone Lager

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Ardent X 16 oz

$7.00

Ardent Sweet Potato Sage

$4.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Predator Cabernet

$5.00

Scarecrow

$6.00

Autumn Apple Brew

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern 19 offers traditional fare with a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees prepared by our accomplished culinary staff. We also serve a wide variety of handmade, brick-oven fired pizzas using only the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

600 Founders Bridge Blvd, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

