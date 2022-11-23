Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Chesterfield's Tavolo

review star

No reviews yet

133 N Genesee St.

Utica, NY 13502

Popular Items

Chicken Riggies
The Original Greens Morelle
Chicken Parm

Main

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Chicken Salvatore

$26.00

Organic sautéed chicken breast, fig jam, candied walnuts, shallots, port wine glaze topped with crumbled blue. Garlic mashed potato

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, basil oil, balsamic reduction, shaved parmesan, angel hair aioli

Haddock Balsamico

$31.00

Fresh haddock ﬁlet ﬁlled with seasoned crab stufﬁng, baked with mozzarella, bread crumbs in a balsamic cream sauce. Garlic mashed potatoes

Osso Buco

$28.00

Slow roasted pork shank, bacon bourbon butter sauce,vegetable,mashed potatoes

Steak Morelle

$36.00

Tender ﬁlet topped with melted mozzarella, greens morelle, mushrooms and demi glaze. Mashed potato

Tuscan Chicken

$22.00

Organic chicken cutlet layered with cappicola and mozzarella topped with seasoned bread crumbs, baked and served with housemade pasta Alfredo

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Over angelhair pasta

Eggplant Pepperonata

$22.00

Breaded eggplant,melted mozzarella,fresh marinara, char and cup pepperoni

Veal Matteo

$32.00

Breaded veal cutlet,prosciutto, breaded eggplant,crispy artichoke hearts,melted provolone,angelhair,chardonnay cream sauce, scallions

NY STRIP

$34.00

Eggplant Parm

$22.00

Neighborhood Favorites (Copy)

Burrata Ravioli

$22.00

Fresh hormone free creamy cheese ravioli folded with fresh basil, roasted tomatoes, and garlic in a sherry marinara puree

Chicken Riggies

$20.00

Our signature dish! Bite size chicken tossed with rigatoni, Romano cheese, sweet and hot cherry peppers, red onions in a spicy white wine & marinara sauce

Fettucini & Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Housemade Lasagna

$20.00

Pork, beef and veal layered with mozzarella and marinara then baked in our coal ﬁred oven

Pasta Dinner

$13.00

Pasta Purses

$20.00

A blend of provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, white cheddar and pecorino cheeses stuffed in a fresh egg pasta with sautéed peas and prosciutto in a lemon white white cream sauce

Penne Vodka

$19.00

Gluten free chicken riggies

$26.00

Shrimp Riggies

$29.00

Rigatoni And Broccoli

$20.00

Rigatoni Pesto

$22.00

Apps

1/2 The Original Greens Morelle

$11.00

Also known as Utica greens, this dish was created in 1987 by Chef Joe Morelle in our Bleecker St kitchen. Our greens were featured in the NY Times, catching the attention of our friend Andrew Zimmern from Delicious Destinations. This article brought him to our restaurant and featured us on his show!

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Meatballs a La Ricotta

$13.00

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers

$14.00

Filled with seasoned sausage and blue cheese crumbles baked in our coal ﬁred oven

The Original Greens Morelle

$16.00

Also known as Utica greens, this dish was created in 1987 by Chef Joe Morelle in our Bleecker St kitchen. Our greens were featured in the NY Times, catching the attention of our friend Andrew Zimmern from Delicious Destinations. This article brought him to our restaurant and featured us on his show!

The Sicilian

$16.00

With fresh mozzarella, grilled Sicilian sausage, roasted garlic, sauteed long hots, fire roasted peppers, basil oil with shaved Romano and a balsamic glaze.

Bruschetta

$12.00

Salads

Tavolo Salad

$14.00

Artisan lettuce, olives, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and grape tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette

The Wedge

$14.00

Side Cesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$17.00

Classic Cesar Salad

$13.00

Coal Fired Pizza

Angelo Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced figs, olive oil, shaved parmesan

Blanco Pizza

$20.00

Cauliflower Angelo

$21.00

Cauliflower Blanco

$21.00

Cauliflower Cheese

$18.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Corner Deli

$21.00

CAuliflower Diablo

$20.00

Cauliflower Margarita

$18.00

Cauliflower Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Cauliflower Salsicca

$21.00

Cauliflower Spicy Tomato

$20.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Corner Deli Pizza

$20.00

Soppressata, Cappicola, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone, olive oil, balsamic glaze

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil

Pesto & Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Salsiccia Pizza

$19.00

Arrbiata sauce, mozzarella, chorizo sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers

the diablo

$19.00

The Spicy Tomato

$19.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Melissa Sandwich

$12.00

Matteo's Meatballs Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Chx Morelle Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Dom

$11.00Out of stock

Bleecker st Filet Sandwich with fries & au jus

$29.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chix

$11.00

Kids Mac N Cheeze With Broccoli

$10.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Rigatoni Pasta W Meatball

$11.00

Kids Specialty Pizza

Sides

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Sauteed Long Hots

$8.00

Sd Of Fries

$4.00

Side Gluten Free Pasta

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Housemade Pasta

$7.00

Side Meatball

$4.00

Side Rigatoni

$4.00

Made fresh daily

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mashed

$4.00

Side Veg Of Day

$5.00

Side Onion Ring

$4.00

Side toasted broccoli

$7.00

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Grlled Salmon

$13.00

Sauces

1 Quart Marinara Sauce

$13.00

1 Quart Vodka Sauce

$15.00

1 Quart Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

1 Quart Spicy Tomato Oil

$15.00

Quart Chix Rig Sauce W Chix

$19.00

Quart Chix Rig Sauce No Chix

$15.00

Quart Sherry Marinara

$17.00

Dinners for 2

Chicken Florentine With Pasta Pkg For 2

$30.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join the Loyalty Program today! https://www.toasttab.com/tavolo-chesterfield/rewardsSignup

Website

Location

133 N Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery
Chesterfield's Tavolo image
Chesterfield's Tavolo image

Map
