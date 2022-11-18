- Home
Teddy's By the Sea
5096 Carpinteria Ave
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Popular Items
Appetizers
Dinner Rolls with Herb Butter
baked to order
Oysters of the Day
Served chilled over ice with mignonette, cocktail sauce
Oysters of the Day Grilled
Grilled with garlic, butter and parmesan cheese
Crispy Calamari
Lightly floured and fried golden, pepperoncinis, lemon aioli, and marinara dipping sauces
Crab Cakes
Pineapple slaw, lemon aioli
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Goat cheese stuffed, brown sugar bourbon glaze
Potato Chips
Served warm with fresh herbs, blue cheese dip and creamy caramelized onion-bacon dip
Ahi Poke Nachos
Crispy wonton chips, fresh ahi poke, wasabi cream, tobiko, edamame, avocado, crispy shallots, sweet soy
Buffalo Cauliflower
Fresh-fried spicy cauliflower fritters buttermilk ranch dip
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Creamy 3-cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled lobster
Ceviche Cocktail
Fresh halibut, mango, jicama, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, house-made tortilla chips
Steamed Clams
Fresh white wine steamed clams with garlic and fresh herbs
Fresh-Made Guacamole
Crispy tortilla chips, house-made salsa
Single Oyster
Soup & Salad
Boston Clam Chowder (8oz Cup)
Teddy's classic creamy New England style chowder
Carpinteria Wedge
Chilled iceberg, crispy thick-cut bacon, chopped tomato, avocado, gorgonzola crumbles
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with house-made dressing
Teddy's Cobb
Grilled free-range chicken breast, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, chilled romaine, red wine vinaigrette
Kale & Quinoa Salad
Tuscan kale, quinoa, shaved parmesan, walnuts, lemony vinaigrette
Handhelds
Fish and Chips
Freshly fried wild Alaskan cod with house-made batter pineapple slaw and French Fries
Wild Salmon Sandwich
Wild salmon fillet, lettuce, tomato, remoulade on toasted roll
Crab Cake Sliders
Lemon aioli, house-made pineapple slaw
Fish Tacos
Choose grilled or crispy battered wild Alaskan cod fillets, cabbage slaw, white cheddar cheese, cilantro crema on corn tortillas
Teddy's Tavern Burger
100% grass-fed Wagyu beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy shallots, thick-cut bacon, white cheddar, candied jalapeño mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled free-range chicken breast, provolone, roasted red peppers, arugula, garlic aioli
Classic Burger
Grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayonnaise
Veggie Burger
Organic vegan patty with organic whole grains, veggies and seasoning
Salmon Tacos
Avocado-tomatillo salsa, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese
Cauliflower Tacos
Battered cauliflower, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, white cheddar, cilantro crema
Spicy Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried free-range chicken breast, siracha-honey glaze, creamy coleslaw, dill pickles on fresh-baked bun
House Specialties
Spanish Chorizo Shrimp & Grits
Wild shrimp, Spanish chorizo in a light tomato cream sauce over creamy white cheddar grits
Cedar Plank Wild Salmon
Maple dijon glazed, char-grilled over cedar plank, crispy herb smashed potatoes, garlic green beans
Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna
Marinated and seared rare Coconut-cilantro rice, Asian vegetables, light curry sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Crispy fried free range chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet onion gravy
Grilled New York Steak
Chargrilled, blue cheese-chive butter, mashed potatoes, crispy brussel sprouts
Linguine with Clams
Fresh clams, garlic, white wine sauce, fresh herbs
Linguine Pomodoro
Tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese
Cioppino
Fresh fish, calamari, mussels, shrimp, and clams in a classic tomato and white wine broth, grilled crostini
Dessert
Kids Menu
Beverages
Sides
Organic Green Salad (Side Only)
French Fries (Side Only)
Potato Chips (Side Only)
Mashed Potatoes (Side Only)
Green Beans (Side Only)
Extra Side of Ranch
Side of Crostini (4 pieces)
Side 2 grilled jalapenos
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Fruit
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salmon
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Grilled Shrimp
Merchandise
Women’s V-Neck - Grey
Women’s V-Nexk - Black
Women’s Tank Top - Blue
Men’s V-Neck - Blue
Men’s Crew Neck - Black
Men’s Crew Nexk - Blue
Grey Trucker
White Camo Trucker
Grey Trucker
Women’s Hoodie - Blue
Women’s Hoodie - Black
Men’s Hoodie - Blue
Men’s Hoodie - Black
Water Bottle
Maroon Trucker
Green Foam Hat
Blue Foam Hat
Employee Shirt
Employee Hat
Employee Sweater
Happy Hour
HH Oyters Shell Each
HH Crispy Calamari
HH House-made Potato Chips
HH Teddy's Tropical Ceviche
HH Single Grilled Fish Taco
HH Single Beer Battered Fish Taco
HH Fresh-Made Guacamole
HH Mai Tai
HH Tommy's Margarita
HH Wells Cocktails
HH Topa Topa Chief Peak IPA
HH Modelo Especial
HH Budweiser
HH House Chardonnay
HH House Merlot
HH House Rose
HH Buffalo Cailiflower
HH Crab Cakes
Liquor
House Vodka
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Titos
Absolute Citron
Absolute
Smirnoff
Absolute Vanilla
Seagram's House Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Hendrick's
Denizen House Rum
Bacardi Superior
Captain Morgan
Real McCoy
Malibu Rum
Myers dark Rum
Casamigos Anejo
Piedra Azul House Tequila
Espolon Silver
Patron Silver
Sauza Hornitos Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
Verde Momento Mescal
Casamigos Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Siete Leguas Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Chinaco Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Clase Azul
Siete Leguas Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Casadores Reposado
Siete Leguas Anejo
Casa Amigo Mezcal Joven
Evan Williams House Bourbon
Old Overholt Rye
Cutlers Stagecoach
Markers Mark
Knob Creek
Jameson Irish
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
House Whiskey
High West Burbon
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey
Glenlivet 12yr (spey)
J.Walker Black
Laphroaig 10yr (islay)
Oban 14yr (highland)
House Scotch
Grand Marnier
Campari
Hennessy Cognac
Aperol
Sambuca
Baileys Irish Cream
El Presidende House Brandy
Mr. Black Coffee Liquor
Luxardo Amaretto
Frangelico
Saint Germain
Disaronno
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Aperol Spritz
B52
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Collins - Gin
Collins - Vodka
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
French Connection
Godfather
Grey Hound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kamikazi
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Paper Plane
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Sloe Gin Fizz
Tequila Sunrise
Vesper
Whisky Sour
White Russian
Raspberry Champagne Punch
Mai Tai
Tommy's Margarita
Rincon Wave
Pineapple Coconut Mojito
Summer Breeze
Raspberry Zinger
Margarita Flight
Drink Modifier
Mary by the Sea
Rincon Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini
Spiked Irish Coffee
PB&J Martini
Boozy Horchata
Beer
16oz Cheater 5 Pilsner Leashless CO
16oz Made West Pale Ale
16oz Modelo Especial 16 oz.
16oz Topa Topa IPA 16 oz.
16oz May Grey Leashless Co.
16oz White Walls IPA 16 oz.
Budweiser
Bud Light
Stella Artois 12oz Bottle
Firestone 805
Sam Smith Apple Cider
Heineken non alcoholic
Corona
Pacifico
Negra Modelo 12oz Bottle
Coors Light
Wine
GL Campo Viejo Cava
GL Sparkling Ruffino Rose
BTLMionetto Prosecco (187ml)
BTL Campo Viejo Cava
BTL Moet & Chandon (187ml)
BTL Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne
GL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
GL Justin Sauv Blanc
GL Mondavi House Chard
GL Chalk Hill Chard
GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
GL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
BTL Justin Sauv Blanc
BTL Mondavi House Chard
BTL Chalk Hill Chard
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
BTL Rombauer Chard
BTL Mezzacorono Pinot Grigio
GL Sanford Rose
GL Listel Rose
BTL Sanford Rose
BTL Listel Rose
GL Mondavi House Merlot
GL Meiomi Pinot
GL Qupe Syrah
GL Oyster Bay Pinot Noir
GL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet
GL Justin Cabernet
BTL Mondavi House Merlot
BTL Meiomi Pinot
BTL Qupe Syrah BTL
BTL Heitz Cellar Cab Sauv
BTL Oyster Bay Pinot Noir
BTL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet
BTL Justin Cabernet
N/A Beverages
San Pellegrino
Evian 750ml glass
Goslings Ginger Beer Can
Jarritos G. Fruit Soda
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Tonic
Cranberry
Ginger Ale
Coffee
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Soda Water
Fresh Orange Juice
Water
Virgin Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Quality seafood, fish tacos, burgers and salads. Open for dine-in, delivery and pick-up.
5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013