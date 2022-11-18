Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teddy's By the Sea

5096 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Teddy's Cobb
Wild Salmon Sandwich

Appetizers

Dinner Rolls with Herb Butter

$4.75

baked to order

Oysters of the Day

$17.50

Served chilled over ice with mignonette, cocktail sauce

Oysters of the Day Grilled

$18.75

Grilled with garlic, butter and parmesan cheese

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Lightly floured and fried golden, pepperoncinis, lemon aioli, and marinara dipping sauces

Crab Cakes

$17.50

Pineapple slaw, lemon aioli

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Goat cheese stuffed, brown sugar bourbon glaze

Potato Chips

$11.50

Served warm with fresh herbs, blue cheese dip and creamy caramelized onion-bacon dip

Ahi Poke Nachos

$14.50

Crispy wonton chips, fresh ahi poke, wasabi cream, ​tobiko, edamame, avocado, crispy shallots, sweet soy

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.50

Fresh-fried spicy cauliflower fritters ​buttermilk ranch dip

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Creamy 3-cheese Mac & Cheese with grilled lobster

Ceviche Cocktail

$16.50

Fresh halibut, mango, jicama, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, house-made tortilla chips

Steamed Clams

$17.00

Fresh white wine steamed clams with garlic and fresh herbs

Fresh-Made Guacamole

$13.50

Crispy tortilla chips, house-made salsa

Single Oyster

$3.25

Soup & Salad

Boston Clam Chowder (8oz Cup)

$8.50

Teddy's classic creamy New England style chowder

Carpinteria Wedge

$14.00

Chilled iceberg, crispy thick-cut bacon, chopped tomato, avocado, gorgonzola crumbles

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with house-made dressing

Teddy's Cobb

$17.00

Grilled free-range chicken breast, crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, chilled romaine, red wine vinaigrette

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Tuscan kale, quinoa, shaved parmesan, walnuts, lemony vinaigrette

Handhelds

Fish and Chips

$18.75

Freshly fried wild Alaskan cod with house-made batter pineapple slaw and French Fries

Wild Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Wild salmon fillet, lettuce, tomato, remoulade on toasted roll

Crab Cake Sliders

$18.50

Lemon aioli, house-made pineapple slaw

Fish Tacos

$16.50

Choose grilled or crispy battered wild Alaskan cod fillets, cabbage slaw, white cheddar cheese, cilantro crema on corn tortillas

Teddy's Tavern Burger

$17.50

100% grass-fed Wagyu beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, crispy shallots, thick-cut bacon, white cheddar, candied jalapeño mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled free-range chicken breast, provolone, roasted red peppers, arugula, garlic aioli

Classic Burger

$14.25

Grass-fed beef patty, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayonnaise

Veggie Burger

$14.25

Organic vegan patty with organic whole grains, veggies and seasoning

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Avocado-tomatillo salsa, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese

Cauliflower Tacos

$15.50

Battered cauliflower, corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, white cheddar, cilantro crema

Spicy Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Crispy fried free-range chicken breast, siracha-honey glaze, creamy coleslaw, dill pickles on fresh-baked bun

House Specialties

Spanish Chorizo Shrimp & Grits

$22.50

Wild shrimp, Spanish chorizo in a light tomato cream sauce over creamy white cheddar grits

Cedar Plank Wild Salmon

$25.50

Maple dijon glazed, char-grilled over cedar plank, crispy herb smashed potatoes, garlic green beans

Seared Sesame Ahi Tuna

$25.50

Marinated and seared rare Coconut-cilantro rice, Asian vegetables, light curry sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.50

Crispy fried free range chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet onion gravy

Grilled New York Steak

$34.50

Chargrilled, blue cheese-chive butter, mashed potatoes, crispy brussel sprouts

Linguine with Clams

$19.75

Fresh clams, garlic, white wine sauce, fresh herbs

Linguine Pomodoro

$17.50

Tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese

Cioppino

$25.50

Fresh fish, calamari, mussels, shrimp, and clams in a classic tomato and white wine broth, grilled crostini

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.75

graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

imported chocolate, berry coulis

Vanilla Flan

$8.50

rich caramel sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$9.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.50

Kids Petit Salmon Filet

$10.00

Kids Shriley Temple

$3.25

Kids *Frozen* Lemonade

$5.00

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Evian 750ml glass

$5.00

Goslings Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Jarritos G. Fruit Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.25

Sides

Organic Green Salad (Side Only)

$6.50

French Fries (Side Only)

$5.50

Potato Chips (Side Only)

$5.50

Mashed Potatoes (Side Only)

$6.50

Green Beans (Side Only)

$6.50

Extra Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Crostini (4 pieces)

$3.25

Side 2 grilled jalapenos

$1.25

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Salmon

$10.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.50

Merchandise

Women’s V-Neck - Grey

$16.00

Women’s V-Nexk - Black

$16.00

Women’s Tank Top - Blue

$16.00

Men’s V-Neck - Blue

$16.00

Men’s Crew Neck - Black

$16.00

Men’s Crew Nexk - Blue

$16.00

Grey Trucker

$25.00

White Camo Trucker

$25.00

Grey Trucker

$25.00

Women’s Hoodie - Blue

$40.00

Women’s Hoodie - Black

$40.00

Men’s Hoodie - Blue

$40.00

Men’s Hoodie - Black

$40.00

Water Bottle

$12.00

Maroon Trucker

$25.00

Green Foam Hat

$25.00

Blue Foam Hat

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$11.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Employee Sweater

$27.00

Happy Hour

HH Oyters Shell Each

$2.50

HH Crispy Calamari

$12.00

HH House-made Potato Chips

$9.00

HH Teddy's Tropical Ceviche

$12.50

HH Single Grilled Fish Taco

$5.50

HH Single Beer Battered Fish Taco

$5.50

HH Fresh-Made Guacamole

$11.00

HH Mai Tai

$10.00

HH Tommy's Margarita

$8.50

HH Wells Cocktails

$7.50

HH Topa Topa Chief Peak IPA

$6.00

HH Modelo Especial

$6.00

HH Budweiser

$4.00

HH House Chardonnay

$7.00

HH House Merlot

$7.00

HH House Rose

$7.00

HH Buffalo Cailiflower

$9.00

HH Crab Cakes

$14.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Absolute Vanilla

$10.00

Seagram's House Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Denizen House Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Real McCoy

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$11.00

Myers dark Rum

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Piedra Azul House Tequila

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Verde Momento Mescal

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Chinaco Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$26.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Casadores Reposado

$12.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$14.00

Casa Amigo Mezcal Joven

$18.00

Evan Williams House Bourbon

$9.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Cutlers Stagecoach

$10.00

Markers Mark

$13.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

High West Burbon

$13.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey

$11.50

Glenlivet 12yr (spey)

$13.00

J.Walker Black

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr (islay)

$13.00

Oban 14yr (highland)

$14.00

House Scotch

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Hennessy Cognac

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

El Presidende House Brandy

$9.00

Mr. Black Coffee Liquor

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Saint Germain

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

B52

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Collins - Gin

$10.00

Collins - Vodka

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

French Connection

$10.00

Godfather

$11.00

Grey Hound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikazi

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$10.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Vesper

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Raspberry Champagne Punch

$26.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Tommy's Margarita

$11.00

Rincon Wave

$13.00

Pineapple Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Summer Breeze

$13.00

Raspberry Zinger

$13.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Drink Modifier

$12.00

Mary by the Sea

$16.00

Rincon Margarita

$12.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$13.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini

$13.00

Spiked Irish Coffee

$12.00

PB&J Martini

$13.00

Boozy Horchata

$12.00

Beer

16oz Cheater 5 Pilsner Leashless CO

$7.00

16oz Made West Pale Ale

$7.00

16oz Modelo Especial 16 oz.

$7.00

16oz Topa Topa IPA 16 oz.

$7.00

16oz May Grey Leashless Co.

$7.00

16oz White Walls IPA 16 oz.

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella Artois 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Firestone 805

$6.00

Sam Smith Apple Cider

$7.00

Heineken non alcoholic

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Negra Modelo 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Wine

GL Campo Viejo Cava

$8.00

GL Sparkling Ruffino Rose

$9.00

BTLMionetto Prosecco (187ml)

$9.00

BTL Campo Viejo Cava

$30.00

BTL Moet & Chandon (187ml)

$16.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne

$65.00

GL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GL Justin Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GL Mondavi House Chard

$8.00

GL Chalk Hill Chard

$12.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$13.00

GL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$34.00

BTL Justin Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Mondavi House Chard

$30.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chard

$46.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$50.00

BTL Rombauer Chard

$75.00

BTL Mezzacorono Pinot Grigio

$34.00

GL Sanford Rose

$11.00

GL Listel Rose

$9.00

BTL Sanford Rose

$42.00

BTL Listel Rose

$34.00

GL Mondavi House Merlot

$8.00

GL Meiomi Pinot

$12.00

GL Qupe Syrah

$12.00

GL Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet

$10.00

GL Justin Cabernet

$15.00

BTL Mondavi House Merlot

$30.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot

$46.00

BTL Qupe Syrah BTL

$46.00

BTL Heitz Cellar Cab Sauv

$103.00

BTL Oyster Bay Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Chateau St Michelle Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$60.00

N/A Beverages

San Pellegrino

$6.50

Evian 750ml glass

$6.50

Goslings Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

Jarritos G. Fruit Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Speed Screen

House Vodka

$9.00

Specials

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Guava Margarita

$13.00

Cup Pozole

$8.00

Bowl Pozole

$10.00

Pan Seared Yellow Tail Special

$26.00

Linguini Carbonara Special

$18.50

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$18.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cheesecake

$8.50

Passion Paloma

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality seafood, fish tacos, burgers and salads. Open for dine-in, delivery and pick-up.

Website

Location

5096 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

