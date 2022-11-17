Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco

270 Reviews

$$

2807 N. Texas Blvd

Weslaco, TX 78599

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Big Red Bottled

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Coke (20 oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero (20 Oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.99

Coke (16 oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Coke (Canned)

$1.50

Coke Zero (Canned)

$1.50

Dr. Pepper (Canned)

$1.50

Big Red (Canned)

$1.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

DRINKS

Merch

T Shirt

$20.00+Out of stock

All Purpose Rub

$8.00Out of stock

Sticker

$2.00

Magnet

$1.00Out of stock

Hat-Multi Cam/Black

$35.00Out of stock

Hat-Black/Red

$35.00Out of stock

JUNE 26TH CLASS

Class Ticket-June 26th

$350.00Out of stock

Sunday June 26th, 7 am-3 pm-This session is recommended for Beginners. We’ll be covering The Texas Trinity: Brisket, Ribs, and Sausage Making. Each participant will trim, prep, and cook a rack of pork ribs. Participants will learn techniques such as: Meat Selection, Trimming, Seasoning, Wood Selection, and Fire Management. Includes Breakfast and Lunch, and a Custom Swag Bag.

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Teddy's Barbecue is a Central Texas inspired barbecue joint. We specialize in smoked meats. All of our meats are smoked low and slow with Central Texas Post Oak.

2807 N. Texas Blvd, Weslaco, TX 78599

Teddy's Barbecue image
Teddy's Barbecue image
Teddy's Barbecue image

