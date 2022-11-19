Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Tequila Revolucion
402 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Mexican food with killer cocktails!
Location
1851 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fairfield
More near Fairfield