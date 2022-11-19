Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tequila Revolucion

402 Reviews

$$

1851 Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824

Order Again

Popular Items

House Marg
Guacamole
Quesadillas

SPECIALS!! (start here!)

Roasted Corn Soup

$9.95

Chef Mauricio fire roasts a bunch of corn directly on the cob over our grill, develops a beautiful char. He cuts the corn off and purees it with garlic, onions, spices, cream, poblano chiles and our fresh chicken stock. We get 20 requests a week so here it is! Get it while you can!

Chicharones App

$9.95

Since we like to keep things in house and home made. We take the skin from our house cured bacon, remove all the fat and then dehydrate it. A quick fry puffs it up into delicious crunchy pork goodness. Season them with some house seasoning. Great for sharing!

Carne asada Yucateca

Carne asada Yucateca

$35.95

This is one of my all time favorite dishes. Center cut skirt steak is marinated in an adobo of fresh fruit vinegar, achiote, habanero chiles and garlic. We cook it over our 900 degree charcoal grill and serve with black beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. (SPICY, but the burn is so good)

Enchiladas Suizas

$20.95

These are a kitchen favorite! 2 chicken enchiladas are smothered in a fired roasted tomatillo sauce and finished with a little queso anejo and Mexican crema. Served with rice and beans. If you are craving enchiladas fire these up!

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$19.95

Fresh Mahi filets get seasoned and put on the grill. Cooked to perfection and served in flour tortillas finished with some shredded cabbage infused with fresh juice, salsa Verde and our house crema. Served with rice and black beans. These tacos don't mess around.

Apps

Chips And Salsa Refill

$4.95

Tostada Nachos

$10.95

Individual nachos with refried beans, melted cheese and jalapenos. Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Tostada Nachos Steak

$15.95

Individual nachos with black beans, steak, cheese and jalapeños

Tostada Nachos Chicken

$13.95

Individual nachos with black beans,chicken, cheese and jalapeños

Tostada Nachos Chorizo

$13.95

Individual nachos with black beans, chorizo, cheese and jalapeños

Tequila Nachos

$12.95

Chips with melted cheese, pico de gallo, refried beans and ground beef.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.95

House made fresh guacamole. **avocados are insanely expensive normally our guac is 12.95**

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$14.95

Melted various cheeses, peppers, chorizo. Served with corn tortillas

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Steak Quesadilla App

$14.95

Chicken Quesadilla App

$12.95

Choriso Quesadilla App

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla App

$9.95

Chips And Cheese

$8.95

Shrimp Quesadilla App

$17.95

Veggie Tostada Nacho

$12.95

Veg Quesadilla App

$12.95

Comida De La Frontera

Enchiladas

$19.95

2 enchiladas, filled with your choice of meat, veggies or cheese.

Burritos

Burritos

$19.95

2 burritos filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice and beans. Red sauce with chicken, steak, and bean. Green sauce with pork and veggies

Quesadillas

$19.95

Tacos Americanos

$19.95

4 hard shell tacos filled with ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese and lettuce... served with rice and beans. Please no protein substutions. Again, these are served with ground beef only. Substitutions will not be honored. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Platos Principales

Arrachera

$33.95

Charcoal grilled skirt steak, cooked to perfections served with pinto beans and rice

Carne Sonora

Carne Sonora

$34.95

Center cut skirt steak is marinated with lime juice, oregano, garlic and chipotle chiles. Served with guac, black beans and flour tortillas. Very tasty steak!

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.95

Cod filets are dipped in beer batter, fried, and served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and Mexican style creama. 3 tacos.

Tacos de Pez Espada

Tacos de Pez Espada

$20.95

Charcoal grilled swordfish served in flour tortillas with lettuce, guacamole and lime juice. Served with 3 tacos.

Camarones Mojo

$25.95

Wild caught Mexican shrimp sauteed with a delicious blend of fresh lime juice and garlic, corn and tomatoes. Served with rice and house salad.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.95

Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Huevos Carne

$22.95

Breakfast for dinner. Flour tortillas layered with beans, eggs, melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Huevos Chorizo

$19.95

Huevos Tequila Chicken

$19.95

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$22.95

Grilled Tequila Chicken Breast

$19.95

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast

$18.95
Botana Plate

Botana Plate

$28.95

This is a platter of marinated skirt steak, shredded pork and shrimp. Served with a cheese enchilada, guacamole, salsa, beans and tortillas.

Fajitas

Skirt Steak Fajita

$26.95
Tequila Chicken Fajita

Tequila Chicken Fajita

$21.95

Jerk Chicken Fajita

$21.95

Shrimp Fajita

$23.95

Vegetable Fajita

$17.95

Steak and Shrimp Fajita

$27.95

Chicken and Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

Steak And Chicken Fajita

$26.95

Chicken Fajita

$19.95

Ensaladas

House Salad

$7.95

House Salad Dinner

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Caesar w/Chicken

$18.95

Caesar w/Skirt Steak

$21.95

Caesar w/Shrimp

$23.95

Hearts Of Palm App

$11.95

Hearts Of Palm Dinner

$15.95

Hearts Of Palm w/Chicken

$18.95

Hearts Of Palm w/Skirt Steak

$21.95
Hearts Of Palm w/Shrimp

Hearts Of Palm w/Shrimp

$23.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

House Sal With Chix

$18.95

House Sal Steak

$21.95

House Salad W/shrimp

$23.95

Caesar Salad Dinner

$12.95

Veggie Platter

$13.95

Sides

Chips and Salsa Refill

Chips and Salsa Refill

$4.95

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Side Of Guacamole

$4.95

Garlic Broccoli

$7.95

Mix Veggies

$7.95

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.50

Fries

$5.95
Sliced Avocado

Sliced Avocado

$4.95

Split Plate

$4.95

Rice

$3.00

Split Plate

$4.95

Refried Beans

$3.00

Pint Of Pico

$11.95

Red Salsa

$8.95

Green Salsa

$8.95

Rice And Black Beans

$3.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Large Red Salsa

$18.95

Large Green Salsa

$18.95

kids

Super Kids Meal

$14.95Out of stock

Kids meal comes with a delicious special margjarrito, your choice of of quesadilla either cheese or chicken and a surprise toy at the end.

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets And Fries

$8.95

kids Chicken burrito

$8.95

kids Cheese quesadilla

$7.95

kids chicken quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Texas Tacos

$8.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Kids Chix Al Carbon

$8.95

Kids Chicken Burrito

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Kids Ground Beef Burrito

$8.95

Kids Shrimp

$15.95

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Kids Pork Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Stk Al Carbon

$9.95

Kids Steak Burrito

$9.95

Kids Steak And Fries

$9.95

Kids White Fish Rice And Beans

$10.95

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Grill Chicken Fries

$8.95

Kid Chicken Enchilada

$8.95

Kids Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Kids Steak Taco

$9.95

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$9.95

Churros

$8.95

Flan

$7.95

Margaritas

House Marg

House Marg

$12.00

Spicy Marg

$13.00
Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00
Mango Marg

Mango Marg

$13.00

Peach Margarita

$13.00

Passion Fruit Marg

$13.00

Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Margarita Pitcher

$50.00

Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Call Silver Marg

$14.00

Call Rep Marg

$15.00

Call Anejo Marg

$16.00

Up margarita

$16.00

Up Rep Marg

$18.00

Up anejo marg

$19.00

Up Spicy Marg

$19.00

Up fruit Marg

$18.00

Double marg

$22.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Authentic Mexican food with killer cocktails!

1851 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

