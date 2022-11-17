Terra Sur Cafe imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Terra Sur Cafe

146 Reviews

$$

5330 Ehrlich Road #103

Tampa, FL 33624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Chaufas
Tallarin Verde

APPETIZERS

Anticuchos Chicken

$13.00

Anticuchos Heart

$18.00
Calamari

Calamari

$10.00

Calamari marinated and deep fried

Causa Chicken

$12.00

Causa Crab

$16.00

Chorizo y Chorizo

$9.00

Chorizo y Morcilla

$9.00
Choros

Choros

$10.00+
Conchitas

Conchitas

$16.00

Scallops in a half shell topped with parmesan cheese and baked to a golden brown. Six per serving.

Lomito al Jugo

$13.00

Seasoned beef tenderloin sauteed with onions. Served with yucca.

Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

$10.00

Avocado stuffed with crab meat salad.

Papa Huancaina

Papa Huancaina

$10.00

Sliced boiled potatoes topped with huancaina sauce, a creamy mild aji amarillo cheese sauce

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$12.00

Deep fried potatoes stuffed with seasoned beef, caramelized onions, olives and raisins.

Pulpo al Olivo

Pulpo al Olivo

$10.00

Grilled octopus. Served with a smooth creamy black olive sauce and chimichurri.

Tequenos Yuquitas

Tequenos Yuquitas

$12.00

Deep-fried mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton skins and yucca stuffed with cheese

SOUP & SALADS

Terra Sur Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

CEVICHES

Ceviche Pescado

Ceviche Pescado

$16.00

Ceviche Mixto

$18.00

Ceviche Camaron

$18.00
Ceviche Cam Mango

Ceviche Cam Mango

$18.00
Ceviche Sampler

Ceviche Sampler

$18.00

Leche de Tigre

$7.00

DINNER

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$22.00

Shredded chicken stew in a flavorful cheese, aji amarillo and walnut sauce. Served over boiled potatoes slices.

Anticuchos Carne

Anticuchos Carne

$32.00

Grilled cuts of tender beef skirt steak marinated in aji panca sauce. Served with yellow rice and chimichurri.

Bistec a lo Pobre

Bistec a lo Pobre

$35.00

Grilled ribeye topped with a sunny side up egg. Served with sweet plantains, white rice and french fries.

Bistec Chorrillana

$35.00

Grilled ribeye topped with a tomato base sauce,onions, tomatoes and garlic. Served with white rice and roasted potatoes.

Chaufas

Chiclayana

Chiclayana

$26.00

Seasoned infused beer and cilantro rice mixed with seafood simmered in a fish broth along with spices.

Jalea Fish

$22.00

Jalea Seafood

$26.00
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$28.00
Paella

Paella

$28.00
Parihuela

Parihuela

$32.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$30.00
Picante Mariscos

Picante Mariscos

$26.00
Risotto Camarones

Risotto Camarones

$24.00
Saltado Mariscos

Saltado Mariscos

$24.00
Saltado Pollo

Saltado Pollo

$22.00

Sudado Fish

$28.00
Tacu Tacu

Tacu Tacu

$32.00
Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

Spaghetti pasta in a creamy pesto sauce with your choice of grilled ribeye, beef anticuchos or grilled shrimp.

Tallarin Verde Kid

$10.00

Tallarin Verde Pasta Only

$16.00
Tostones con Carne

Tostones con Carne

$20.00

SIDES

Ciabatta Rolls

$0.60

Aji Rocoto

$0.75

Aji Verde

$0.75

Aji Limo

$0.75

Chilli Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Aji Rocoto Jar

$14.00

Aji Verde Jar

$14.00

Huancaina Jar

$16.00

Pesto Sauce Jar

$16.00

Cancha

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Choclo

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Plantains

$5.00

Sarza Criolla

$3.50

Rice Cilantro

$4.50

Rice Chaufa

$4.50

Salmon

$10.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Yellow Rice

$4.50

Soup Cup

$3.00

Tacu Tacu

$10.00

Tostones

$6.00

Vegetables

$6.00

White Beans

$6.00

Yucca Side

$6.00

DESSERTS

Bread Puddin

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Crème Brulee CC

$8.00

Mango CC

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa, FL 33624

Directions

Gallery
Terra Sur Cafe image
Terra Sur Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michaels Grill - Michaels Grill Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
11720 North Dale Mabry Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurantnext
Wings Xpress
orange star4.3 • 827
1911 E. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33613
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E. Fowler Ave. Tampa, FL 33612
View restaurantnext
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
orange star4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Salt Rock Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
3689 Tampa Road Suite 301 Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurants
orange star4.4 • 1,270
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy TAMPA, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston