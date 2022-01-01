Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Terracotta Red

2,159 Reviews

$$

2820 Hewitt Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Order Again

Popular Items

Drunken Chicken (GFO)
Garlic Noodle
Sesame Honey Chicken (GF)

Fresh Sheet

Terra Char Siu Bao

$12.00

Scratch made Chinese BBQ Pork Buns, House Chili Oil, Chives

Truffle Mushroom Yakimeshi (GF)

$17.00

Japanese Style Fried Rice, Shitake, Portobello & Cremini Mushroom, White Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Scallions, Herb Oil

Gnocchi W/ Chinese Meat Sauce

$20.75

Savory Pork and Mushroom Meat Sauce, Carrot & Celery, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Gnocchi.

Lemongrass Crusted Pork Chop (GF)

$28.00

Bone-In Chop, Hot Mustard Glaze, Apple Fennel Salad, Honey Glazed Potato

Pumpkin Cheesecake (GF)

$9.50Out of stock

House Whip, Candied Pecan Crumble, Cranberry Orange Coulis

Appetizers

Calamari (GFO)

$11.50

Sichuan pepper salt, onions, lime dipping sauce.

Chicken Satay (GFO)

$9.75

Marinated in fennel, coriander, coconut milk, with peanut sauce

Chicken Wings (GFO)

$10.75

Scallion, garlic, chili, house-made five spice salt, Sichuan pepper

Indonesian Corn Fritter

$9.50

Famous street snack, spicy sweet soy dip

Kalbi Short Ribs

$13.75

Korean-style grilled short ribs, garlic-soy marinade

Chicken Lettuce Wrap (GFO)

$10.50

Chicken, mushroom, water chestnut, spiced tofu

Crispy Pork Belly (GFO)

$10.75

House spice blend rub, pickled vegetables, slaw, chili dressing

Pork and Chive Potstickers

$10.50

Pan fried or steamed, black vinegar dip

Shrimp Rangoon

$11.75

Stuffed with chopped shrimp, red onion, cream cheese, cilantro, tabasco and lime.

Pork Belly Sliders

$11.25

Thick cut pork belly, pickled red onion, hoisin-blackberry wine sauce

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$9.75

Filling of cabbage, carrots, and celery, with nuoc cham dip

Soups and Salads

Chicken and Coconut Milk Soup (GFO)

$13.75

Mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, spices

Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.50

Seasonal vegetables, toasted peanuts, sesame honey vinaigrette

Hot and Sour Soup

$13.50

Wood ear mushrooms, lily buds, five spice & soft tofu, BBQ pork

Terra Salad (GF)

$9.75

Field greens, crispy yam chips, miso-ginger vinaigrette

Entrees

Shaking Beef

$21.00

Braised shitake mushrooms, eggplant, onions, rau ram

Broccoli Beef

$18.50

Flank steak, ginger oysters sauce, broccoli

Caramelized Spicy Prawns (GFO)

$20.50

Garlic, sweet onions, string beans, chili sambal

Curry Red (GFO)

$17.00

Chicken, Thai red curry, kabocha squash, toasted peanuts

Drunken Chicken (GFO)

$18.50

Chicken breast pieces, wok tossed with spicy yuzu (Japanese citrus)

Heaven and Earth (GFO)

$19.75

Prawns, chicken, BBQ pork, sugar snap peas

Kung Pao Chicken (GFO)

$18.00

Peanuts, sugar snap peas, onions, bell peppers, chili, soy

Mongolian Beef (GFO)

$19.75

Flank steak, string beans, chili, onions, soy

Roasted Pineapple Chicken (GFO)

$17.25

Pineapple, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, onions, Thai basil

Sesame Honey Chicken (GF)

$17.75

Cubed chicken breast, garlic, sesame honey sauce

Wok Seared Cumin Spiced Lamb

$19.50

Leg of lamb, cumin, cilantro, Sichuan sauce

Sweet and Sour Pork

$17.75

Classic Cantonese dish, with lychee, pineapple, bell peppers, onions

Sweet Basil Beef (GFO)

$18.50

Flank steak, seasonal vegetables, sweet basil, chili

Tangerine Beef (GFO)

$20.50

Crispy flank steak, fresh citrus peels, Chef Ma's signature sauce

Terra Red Duck (GF)

$29.00

Five spice, sweet potato mash, arugula salad, duck jus

Walnut Prawns (GF)

$21.00

Honey lemon sauce, house-made candied walnuts

Rice and Noodles

Emerald Fire Noodle

$14.75

Flank steak, yakisoba noodles, chili sambal, fresh herbs

Empress Chow Mein

$15.50

Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts

Fragrant Fried Rice (GFO)

$14.75

Flank steak, bean sprouts, spice blend, chili, herbs

Lohan Delight (GFO)

$14.75

Fresh vegetables, thin rice noodles, five spice tofu

Pineapple Prawn Fried Rice

$16.50

Prawns, pineapple, bean sprouts, basil, light soy, Korean chili

Shanghai Noodle

$15.75

Shredded duck, prawns, spinach, black bean sauce

Terra Rice (GFO)

$15.50

Prawns, BBQ Pork, chicken, basil, fried shallots, egg

Phad Thai (GF)

$15.50

Prawns, bean sprouts, basil, mint, egg, house made peanut sauce

Sides and Veggies

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Baby Bok Choy (GFO)

$6.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Eggplant

$6.50

Garlic Noodle

$5.50

Si Chuan String Beans (GFO)

$6.50

Side Broccoli (GFO)

$6.50

Terra Delight (GFO)

$6.50

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.50

Chinese Donuts

$6.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

2820 Hewitt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

