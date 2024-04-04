THE BEARDED LADY 300 S Main St

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

THE BEARDED LADY

556 Reviews

$$

300 S Main St

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
SPICY AF
VEGAN WRAP

Starters

QUESO

QUESO

$8.00

topped with pickled pico, served with house made kettle chips

FRIED LEEKS

FRIED LEEKS

$9.00

served with house made dill ranch

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

crunchy pickles tossed and fried in our house made batter, served with house made dill ranch

IPA DIP

IPA DIP

$9.00Out of stock

served with house made kettle chips

TEJAS POUTINE

TEJAS POUTINE

$12.00

house made french fries, topped with morita gravy, pickled onion,fresno peppers, roasted corn, queso fresco, sprinkled with cilantro

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$8.00

french fries smothered in dill queso, bacon, green onions, sour cream

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.50Out of stock

roasted jalapenos stuffed with our braised pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and topped with pineapple chutney and cilantro, served with house dill ranch

CRISPY BRUSSELS

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$12.00

fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce

SOFT PRETZEL

SOFT PRETZEL

$6.50

topped with butter and sea salt, served with queso and honey mustard

WHOLE FRIED OKRA

WHOLE FRIED OKRA

$10.00

served with house made dill ranch

FRIES & DIP

$5.00

CHIPS & DIP

$5.00

CUP QUESO

$5.00

Burgers

BOTM

BOTM

$15.50

CALL FOR BURGER OF THE MONTH DETAILS *NO MODIFICATIONS*

THE BIG DILL

THE BIG DILL

$14.50

1/2 lb beef burger topped with Best Maid Martin House dill queso, fried dill pickles, salty lady pickles, crispy bacon, dill ranch, on toasted brioche

LUST BURGER

LUST BURGER

$15.00

1/2 lb beef burger stuffed with feta cheese and roasted poblano peppers, topped with melted gouda, caramelized onions, avocado, on toasted brioche bun

BYO BURGER

BYO BURGER

$12.00

1/2 lb beef burger, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on a toasted brioche bun

BYO VEGGIE BURGER

$12.50

1/2 lb house-made beet, black bean and house seasoned veggie patty, with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, served on a toasted brioche bun

SPICY AF

SPICY AF

$14.50

1/2 lb beef burger, melted pepper jack, fried fresno peppers, grilled jalapenos, lettuce and onion, habanero mayo, on a toasted brioche bun

Bowls/Soups/Salads

FEISTY MAC & CHEESE

FEISTY MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

house-made mac and cheese topped with parsley and parmesan

BOWL TOMATO BASIL SOUP

BOWL TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$8.00

house-made tomato basil soup, topped with parmesan and parsley

CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP

CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$5.00

house-made tomato basil soup, topped with parmesan and parsley

BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

CUP SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00
TEXAS SMOKE SALAD

TEXAS SMOKE SALAD

$13.50

romaine lettuce, honey pecans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked gouda, hardboiled egg, served with house dill ranch

TWISTED CAESAR

TWISTED CAESAR

$14.50

blackened chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved brussel sprouts, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, house-made caesar dressing

SALMON SALAD

$15.00
CUP MAC & CHEESE

CUP MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

house-made mac and cheese topped with parsley and parmesan

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

romaine, shredded gouda cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions

CUP BRUSSELS

CUP BRUSSELS

$5.00

fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce

Funky Sammies

GCOTM

GCOTM

$13.50

CALL FOR GRILLED CHEESE OF THE MONTH DETAILS *NO MODIFICATIONS*

LEGIT GRILLED CHEESE

LEGIT GRILLED CHEESE

$10.75

melted cheddar and provolone cheese served on toasted sourdough add bacon 2.25 | add pulled pork 3 | shredded chicken 3 | avocado 2.25 | fried egg 2.25 | mac and cheese 2.25

THE B.B.B.

THE B.B.B.

$13.00

oven roasted brussel sprouts, bacon, tomatos, house made boursin cheese spread, served on toasted sourdough

YELLOW BELLY

YELLOW BELLY

$13.50

shredded chicken topped with sautéed baby portobello mushrooms and onions, melted yellow and white cheddar cheese, drizzled with house made habanero, served on a toasted hoagie

RAHR CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

RAHR CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$13.50

wild acre texas blonde shredded chicken tossed with bacon, chives, chopped hard boiled egg, roasted jalapeños, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato, on a toasted hoagie roll

VEGAN WRAP

VEGAN WRAP

$12.50

sun dried tomato basil wrap, cucumbers, red bell peppers, onions, hummus, vegan basil pesto, arugula, alfalfa sprouts

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Chip Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Bacon

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.25

Shredded Chicken

$3.50

Pulled Pork

$3.50

Bleu Cheese

$2.25

Gouda

$1.50

Pepperjack

$1.50

Provolone

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

White Cheddar

$1.50

Yellow Cheddar

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dip

$2.25Out of stock

Avocado

$3.00

Caramelized Onions

$0.75

Fresno Peppers

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Pickled Onion

$0.75

Portabello Mushrooms

$2.25

Roasted Corn

$0.75

Side Caeser Dressing

$0.75

Side Habanero Mayo

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Chimichurri

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

melted yellow cheddar on toasted sourdough

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

house made Mac and cheese

Craft Cans

3N Mango Smash IPA

$6.00

512 IPA

$5.00

AE Dry Cider

$5.00

AE Pineapple Cider

$5.50

AE Texas Honey Cider

$5.00

Avery Island Rascal

$6.00

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Awesome Sauce Blue Razz

$5.50

Awesome Sauce Grape

$5.50

Awesome Sauce Strawberry

$5.50

Awesome Sauce Watermelon

$5.50

Bishop Crackberry

$5.50

Bishop Pineapple Paradise

$5.00

Blue Owl Spiced Apple Fizz

$5.00

Brewdog Hellcat

$4.50

Calidad Mexican-Style Lager

$5.50

Crabbies Can

$7.00

Dust Bowl Lime Taco

$5.50

Dust Bowl Taco Truck Lager

$5.50

FC El Chingón

$5.50

FC Local Buzz

$5.50

Freetail Pina Y Chamoy

$5.50

FW 805 Cerveza

$5.50

FW Blood Orange

$5.00

FW Lemon

$5.00

FW Tangerine

$5.00

HF Feisty Blonde

$7.00

HF Tejano Lager

$5.50

Hopfusion Mi Familia

$5.50

Hopworks Apricot Sour

$6.00

INDY Austin Amber

$5.50

INDY Stash IPA

$6.00

Lakewood NITRO Temptress

$8.00

Locust Dark Cherry

$5.50

Locust Honey Pear

$6.50

Locust Vanilla Bean

$6.50

Loverboy Orange

$6.50

MH Battle Bats

$8.00

MH Best Maid Sour Pickle Beer

$6.00

MH Bockslider

$5.50

MH Friday Ipa

$6.00

MH Gummy Ghost

$8.00

MH Salty Lady

$6.00

MH True Love

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.50

Montucky Grapefruit Seltzer

$5.00

Moody Tongue Steeped Emperors

$7.00

Nebraska 50ft Brunette

$9.00

OB Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

OB Mama's Little Yella Pils

$5.50

Oddside Moscow Mule

$4.50

Panther Island Cheeky Boi

$6.00

PI Allergeez

$5.50Out of stock

RA Devil's Backbone

$6.00

RA Firemans #4

$5.50

RA Firemans Light

$5.50

RA Hans' Pils

$4.50

RA Melon Cucumber Hard Seltzer

$5.50

RA Vaminos

$4.00

Rahr Adiós Pantalones

$5.50

Rahr Blonde

$5.00

Rahr Original

$5.50

Rahr Paleta De Mango

$5.50

S&P Black Cherry Mead

$9.00

Saint Arnold Hideaway

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50

Siren Rock Fearless Contender

$6.00

Siren Rock Magnetic Muse

$5.50

Sixpoint Resin

$6.50

Spindletap Hop Gusher

$5.50

SS Bombshell Blonde

$5.50

SS Strawberry Blonde

$5.50

Stem Ciders Raspberry

$5.50

Stem Paloma

$5.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$7.50

Trinity Cideboob

$5.50

Tupps Hibiscus

$5.50

Tupps Lemon

$5.50

Tupps Mango

$5.50

Tupps Passionfruit

$5.50

WA Agave Americana

$5.00

WA Billy Jenkins Bock

$5.00

WA Texas Blonde

$5.50

WA Texas Blonde Imperial Pineapple

$7.50

Wasatch Apricot Hefeweizen

$5.50

Wasatch Strawberry Blonde

$5.50

Wells Banana Bread Beer

$5.50

All the Hooch

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

BEARDED MARG

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

CHILTON

$10.00

CRUSH ON YOU

$10.00

GRAPE ESCAPE

$9.00

KRISPY KRISTEN

$10.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

ORANGE HIGHBALL

$8.00

RANCH WATER

$10.00

ROSEMARY 75

$10.00

SHOTS

$7.00

SLUSHIES

$10.00

SMOKEY LADY

$12.00

SOUTHSIDE MULE

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

WILD WILLIE

$10.00

PUMPKIN SPICE WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

P Grigio

$20.00

Pinot Noir

$20.00

Tiny Prosecco

$8.00Out of stock

Cab

$20.00Out of stock

Sauv

$20.00

MIMOSA Bottle

$8.00

Chardonnay

$20.00

NOMADICA Can

$10.00

Craft Bottles

Crabbies Scottish Raspberry

$7.00Out of stock

Finnriver Black Currant

$15.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weißbier / Hefe-Weizen / Weissbier

$5.00

St-Louis Kriek Lambic

$14.00

BTTL Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.50

N/A Beverages

Big Red

$3.00

Coconut Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Mexican Cola

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Mexican Cola

$3.00

N/A BTTL - Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$5.00

N/A BTTL - Saint Arnold Root Beer

$5.00

N/A BTTL - Topo Chico

$3.00

N/A CAN - Athletic Run IPA

$5.50

N/A CAN - Brooklyn SFX IPA

$5.50

N/A CAN - Dram Beauty Bubbles

$9.00

N/A CAN - RM CBD BLACK CHERRY

$9.50Out of stock

N/A CAN - RM CBD Root Beer

$9.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.00

Roys Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Merch

Ball Cap

$25.00

Black Hoodie

$45.00

Black Tshirt

$25.00

Burgundy Beanie

$20.00

Emp Black Hoodie

$35.00

Emp Black Tshirt

$15.00

Emp Maroon Beanie

$15.00

Emp Maroon Hoodie

$35.00

Emp Maroon Long Sleeve

$20.00

Emp Maroon Tshirt

$15.00

Emp Nude Beanie

$15.00

Emp White Long Sleeve

$20.00

Maroon Hoodie

$45.00

Maroon Long Sleeve

$30.00

Maroon Tshirt

$25.00

Nude Beanie

$20.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

White Long Sleeve

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Craft beer & cocktails with fresh homemade food and a large dog friendly patio!

300 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104

THE BEARDED LADY image
THE BEARDED LADY image
BG pic
THE BEARDED LADY image

