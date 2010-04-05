- Home
The Bière Library
151 NW Monroe Ave Ste 102
Corvallis, OR 97330
Sharing Plates
Frites
Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel sprouts tossed with a lemon vinaigrette
Paprika Chips
Seasoned house potato chips
Olives
Torpedo-shaped, brine-cured snacking olives native to France
Beer Pickled Veggies
An assortment of vegetables pickled in sour beer
Boulettes
Meatballs prepared with beef and pork, onions, garlic and spices. served with house tomato sauce & Baguette
Beer Croquettes
House Croquettes made from creamy mashed potatoes and light ale, with a hint of garlic and nutmeg, fried to golden perfection.
Cup Soup du Jour
Soup du Jour
House-made soup. Served with fresh baguette
Library Cheese Plate
Rotating selection of three cheeses. Beer pickled veggies, Picholine olives, cornichons, mustard, honey & fresh fruit.
Baguette Appetizer
Caramel + Apples
Pepper Cakes
Autumn Salad
+ Andalouse
+ Ketchup
+ Mayo
+ Mustard
Crepes
Call Me Béchamel
Herbed Crepe filled with ham, spinach and gruyere topped with béchamel. Served with greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.
Old Man & The Brie
Crepe filled with brie, apples, and beer-caramelized onions. Served with greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.
To Kale a Mockingbird
Large Plates
Croque Monsieur
A baked sandwich of ham, gruyere, mustard, and bechamel.
Tartiflette
A baked dish of cubed potatoes, melty gruyere cheese, and beer-caramelized onions.
Mitraillette
Chicken Apple Brie Sandwich
Pot Au Feu
CUP Pot Au Feu
LUNCH SPECIAL
Warm Salad
Cauliflower Gratin
Desserts
HOT DOG WEEK
Sides
BEER
1. Rochefort 6
2. Rochefort 8
3. Rochefort 10
4. Orval
5. Chimay Rouge
6. Chimay Cinq Cents
7. Chimay Bleue
8. Gulden Draak
9. St B Wit
10. St B Tripel
11. St B ABT 12
12. Delirium Tremens
13. Delirium Nocturnum
15. Drie Fonteinen Oude Gueze
16. Cherry Duchesse
17. Saison Dupont
20. Rodenbach Classic
21. Leffe
22. Lindemans Cassis
23. Lindemans Framboise
24. Monk's Cafe
25. Duvel Singel Ferment
26. Duvel Triple Hop
27. Duvel
28. La Chouffe
30. Val Dieu Grand Cru
37. Forklift DIPA
38. RR STS Pils
39. Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere
40. Ommegang Solera
42. Beer Bots
46. HOTD Adam
49. Anchor Porter
50. Erdinger Dunkel
51. Ayinger Dunkel
55. pF Apple Brandy Barrel
56. Sam S Winter Welcome
57. Sam S Oat Stout
58. Sam S Nut Brown
59. Occ Kolsch
61. W&P Ghost Barn
62. Hitachino Wit
65. Pinkus UR-Pils
66. GF Gosefish
67. Green's Gluten Free Beer
68. Finnriver Black Currant Cider
69. FW Just B Yrslf
71. SofM BETI
73. 2T Outcider
74. Llyn Fawr Cider
75. Erdinger NA beer
Cascade Valley Flora
Stiegl Radler
Spaten Optimator Doppelbock
ANCH Just Slip Away
Dragonfruit Gose
Gueze Marriage Parfait
Anchor New Year
Athletic Hazy IPA (N/A)
FRMT BBA Spice Wars
Pilsner Urquell
Rainier
Rise of the Tartanic
HM Kiln & Cone
Oslo Kveik IPA
MR Space Nectar IPA
Ayinger Brau Weisse
RR Consecration
C&H Black & Brown People Love Beer
Lindemans Kriek
St B Christmas Ale
Russian River Pliny the Elder
Russian River Blind Pig
Ommegang Rosetta
Paulaner Hef
La Familia Guava Cider
Westmalle Tripel
Rochefort Triple
Alesong Kentucky Kilt
Rodenbach Alexander
Hacienda Everything Eventually IPA
Anchorage May The Wild Prevail
Kazematten Saison Tremist
Lindemans Peche
Holy Mountain Vesper
Dr Fritz Berliner Weisse
Bayerischer-Bahnhof Berliner weisse
Fast Fashion Game Beer
Anchorage The Moon's Daughter
Russian River Happy Hop IPA
Pariah Lotus Flower IPA
WOODRUFF SYRUP UPCHARGE
Boon Kriek
Anchorage Interstellar Void
Delirium Deliria
Coldfire Driving West IPA
Holy Mountain White Lodge
Black Plague Tony Hawps
Athletic N/A Wit
Taddy Porter
Foreland Glass Volcano Black Lager
Holy Mountain The Ox
Saison Dupont DRY HOP
Dupont Moinette Blonde
Delirium Black
Paulaner Pils
903 Brewers Galactic Alliance 2.0
Dirt Road Lover's Sour
Epic Brewing Big Bad Baptist
Alesmith Mexican Speedway Stout
pFriem Rum Barrel Aged Porter
CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE
The Alchemist Heady Topper
The Alchemist Focal Banger
Fast Fashion Season To Taste IPA
Moonraker Papillon Imperial IPA
Owl Farm Mango Tajin Gose
Rodenbach Grand Cru
Orval Oud
Fremont B6000 Barleywine
Fremont/GN Mr Sun II
Urban Roots Upstanding Pils
Anchorage Watching Over Me IPA
Guacamole Is Extra IPA
Duvel 666
Goodlife Pinot Beer
Ale Apoth Demon King Friday
De Dolle Oerbier
Anchorage Forest Born
YaYa Fluffy Puffy Sunshine
New Glory Sun Of A Beach
2 Towns Cidre Bouche
Schlenkerla Helles
2 Towns Cidre Bouché
Tears In The Walk-In
Ayinger Weizenbock
Hoppebrau Weissbier
pFriem Oude Kriek
pFriem BA Doppelbock
Fremont/Burial Specific Void
Lindeman's Strawberry
Silly Sour
Finn River Lavender Black Currant Cider
Athletic N/A Oktoberfest
Holy Bones Dark IPA
Fruit Machine
Finnriver Rotating
Voodoo Lady Cider
Val Dieu Triple
ANCH Maelstrom
JK Le Petit Prince
CS Chubby Unicorn - Peach IPA
pFriem Oktoberfest
Weinstephaner Oktoberfest
Athletic (NA) Upside Down Golden Ale
Fremont Rusty Nail
FRT Bright West IPA
FRT German Pilsner
FRT FH Chinook Pale
E9 Sour
Old Engine Oil
Athletic N/A Stout
Bride Of Dankenstein
Westmalle Extra
Lindemans Apple (Pomme)
Ayinger Oktoberfest
Japas NEKO IPA
Old Engine Oil RESERVE
Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout
10 Towers Soulless Pear
FR Solstice Saffron
FR Chimacum Kriek
NWTPA Belgian Pineapple Cider
pFriem Orange Zest Golden Ale
E9 Endless Circle
ANCHRG I'm So Lost DIPA
ANCHRG LILLITH
GLASS - 3F Hommage
BOTTLE - 3F Hommage
GLASS - Tilquin Sureau
BOTTLE - Tilquin Sureau
GLASS - FTM Automn Project
BOTTLE - FTM Automn Project
Duchesse Petite
ANCH Gia Girl DIPA
UR No Cuts, Buts, Coconuts
ALSMTH Speedway
750ml LND Framboise
MAW Nelson Revengeance
E9 Aviso IPA
Saison Tremist - Glass
Oud Geuze Armand & Gaston (2018)
Oude Geuze Cuvee Francisca
Rodenbach 200th Anniversary
Delirium Black
CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE
SIN - CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE
NA BEVERAGES
Fentimans Curiosity Cola
Fentimans Rose Lemonade
Fentimans Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Pellegrino Soda - Lemon
Pellegrino Soda - Orange
Baladin Soda
Pellegrino Mineral Water
Copa CBD - Rotating Flavor
Camellia Grove Kombucha
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Americano
French Press
Pastega Cold Brew
Untitled Art N/A Beer - Watermelon Gose
Little House On The Purée
Into The Woodruff
White Peach CBD
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
We Want A Shrubbery
Lime, Witch & Wardrobe
Untitled Art N/A Beer - Florida Weisse
Where The Wildertons Roam
Ablis CBD Mojito
Club Soda
N/A Hot Cider
DIVE BAR NIGHT
MALORT
FERNET
SIN Underberg
COFFEE AQUAVIT
THE REGULAR - FOH
THE REGULAR - BOH
Old German Tall Boy
Smirnoff Ice (Take A Knee)
Nascar Spritz
Miller Low Life
Four Horseman of the Apocalypse
Pastis
Chambord Kir Royale
Belgian Mule
Malört Challenge
SPECIAL EVENTS
T-SHIRTS
TOTES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
