The Bière Library

Sharing Plates

Frites

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fried Brussel sprouts tossed with a lemon vinaigrette

Paprika Chips

$6.00

Seasoned house potato chips

Olives

$7.00

Torpedo-shaped, brine-cured snacking olives native to France

Beer Pickled Veggies

$9.00

An assortment of vegetables pickled in sour beer

Boulettes

$14.00

Meatballs prepared with beef and pork, onions, garlic and spices. served with house tomato sauce & Baguette

Beer Croquettes

$9.00

House Croquettes made from creamy mashed potatoes and light ale, with a hint of garlic and nutmeg, fried to golden perfection.

Cup Soup du Jour

$7.00

Soup du Jour

$11.00

House-made soup. Served with fresh baguette

Library Cheese Plate

$27.00

Rotating selection of three cheeses. Beer pickled veggies, Picholine olives, cornichons, mustard, honey & fresh fruit.

Baguette Appetizer

$7.00

Caramel + Apples

$6.00

Pepper Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

Autumn Salad

$11.00

+ Andalouse

$0.50

+ Ketchup

$0.50

+ Mayo

$0.50

+ Mustard

$0.50

Crepes

Call Me Béchamel

$16.00

Herbed Crepe filled with ham, spinach and gruyere topped with béchamel. Served with greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.

Old Man & The Brie

$16.00

Crepe filled with brie, apples, and beer-caramelized onions. Served with greens tossed in lemon vinaigrette.

To Kale a Mockingbird

$16.00

Large Plates

Croque Monsieur

$17.00

A baked sandwich of ham, gruyere, mustard, and bechamel.

Tartiflette

$16.00

A baked dish of cubed potatoes, melty gruyere cheese, and beer-caramelized onions.

Mitraillette

$18.00

Chicken Apple Brie Sandwich

$18.00

Pot Au Feu

$18.00

CUP Pot Au Feu

$14.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

$13.00

Warm Salad

$14.00

Cauliflower Gratin

$10.00Out of stock

Desserts

Crepe a la Biere

$10.00

Belgian chocolate stuffed crepe topped with Belgian beer caramel & powdered sugar.

Liege Waffle

$6.00

Apple Pie Crepe

$10.00Out of stock

Pearwell to Arms

$11.00

HOT DOG WEEK

Corvallis Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$6.00

Spicy Dog

$6.00

Classic Dog

$6.00

CUP Chili

$8.00

BOWL Chili

$13.00

Sides

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Greens

$4.00

Side Honey Butter

$3.00

Side Choco

$3.00

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Beer Caramel

$3.00

Raspberry Reduction

$3.00

BEER

1. Rochefort 6

$9.00

2. Rochefort 8

$9.00

3. Rochefort 10

$10.00

4. Orval

$8.00

5. Chimay Rouge

$10.00

6. Chimay Cinq Cents

$10.00

7. Chimay Bleue

$11.00

8. Gulden Draak

$11.00Out of stock

9. St B Wit

$7.00

10. St B Tripel

$16.00

11. St B ABT 12

$9.00

12. Delirium Tremens

$9.00

13. Delirium Nocturnum

$9.00

15. Drie Fonteinen Oude Gueze

$23.00

16. Cherry Duchesse

$9.00

17. Saison Dupont

$9.00

20. Rodenbach Classic

$8.00

21. Leffe

$6.00

22. Lindemans Cassis

$9.00

23. Lindemans Framboise

$9.00

24. Monk's Cafe

$8.00

25. Duvel Singel Ferment

$8.00Out of stock

26. Duvel Triple Hop

$6.00

27. Duvel

$9.00

28. La Chouffe

$9.00

30. Val Dieu Grand Cru

$11.00Out of stock

37. Forklift DIPA

$7.00Out of stock

38. RR STS Pils

$7.00Out of stock

39. Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere

$7.00

40. Ommegang Solera

$7.00Out of stock

42. Beer Bots

$7.00Out of stock

46. HOTD Adam

$10.00Out of stock

49. Anchor Porter

$4.00

50. Erdinger Dunkel

$6.00Out of stock

51. Ayinger Dunkel

$7.00

55. pF Apple Brandy Barrel

$16.00Out of stock

56. Sam S Winter Welcome

$5.00Out of stock

57. Sam S Oat Stout

$7.00

58. Sam S Nut Brown

$7.00

59. Occ Kolsch

$5.00

61. W&P Ghost Barn

$5.00Out of stock

62. Hitachino Wit

$5.00

65. Pinkus UR-Pils

$7.00

66. GF Gosefish

$5.00Out of stock

67. Green's Gluten Free Beer

$8.00

68. Finnriver Black Currant Cider

$9.00

69. FW Just B Yrslf

$8.00Out of stock

71. SofM BETI

$8.00

73. 2T Outcider

$7.00

74. Llyn Fawr Cider

$9.00Out of stock

75. Erdinger NA beer

$8.00Out of stock

Cascade Valley Flora

$8.00Out of stock

Stiegl Radler

$4.00

Spaten Optimator Doppelbock

$4.00Out of stock

ANCH Just Slip Away

$14.00Out of stock

Dragonfruit Gose

$8.00Out of stock

Gueze Marriage Parfait

$16.00Out of stock

Anchor New Year

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic Hazy IPA (N/A)

$6.00Out of stock

FRMT BBA Spice Wars

$25.00Out of stock

Pilsner Urquell

$5.00

Rainier

$4.00

Rise of the Tartanic

$8.00Out of stock

HM Kiln & Cone

$6.00Out of stock

Oslo Kveik IPA

$8.00Out of stock

MR Space Nectar IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Ayinger Brau Weisse

$7.00

RR Consecration

$17.00Out of stock

C&H Black & Brown People Love Beer

$7.00Out of stock

Lindemans Kriek

$9.00Out of stock

St B Christmas Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Russian River Pliny the Elder

$8.00Out of stock

Russian River Blind Pig

$8.00Out of stock

Ommegang Rosetta

$7.00Out of stock

Paulaner Hef

$6.00Out of stock

La Familia Guava Cider

$7.00

Westmalle Tripel

$9.00Out of stock

Rochefort Triple

$10.00

Alesong Kentucky Kilt

$23.00Out of stock

Rodenbach Alexander

$10.00

Hacienda Everything Eventually IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Anchorage May The Wild Prevail

$14.00Out of stock

Kazematten Saison Tremist

$13.00

Lindemans Peche

$8.00

Holy Mountain Vesper

$14.00

Dr Fritz Berliner Weisse

$7.00Out of stock

Bayerischer-Bahnhof Berliner weisse

$7.00

Fast Fashion Game Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Anchorage The Moon's Daughter

$7.00Out of stock

Russian River Happy Hop IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pariah Lotus Flower IPA

$7.00Out of stock

WOODRUFF SYRUP UPCHARGE

$1.00

Boon Kriek

$16.00Out of stock

Anchorage Interstellar Void

$14.00Out of stock

Delirium Deliria

$8.00

Coldfire Driving West IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Holy Mountain White Lodge

$6.00

Black Plague Tony Hawps

$5.00Out of stock

Athletic N/A Wit

$6.00

Taddy Porter

$7.00

Foreland Glass Volcano Black Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Holy Mountain The Ox

$16.00

Saison Dupont DRY HOP

$14.00

Dupont Moinette Blonde

$9.00Out of stock

Delirium Black

$45.00Out of stock

Paulaner Pils

$5.00

903 Brewers Galactic Alliance 2.0

$5.00

Dirt Road Lover's Sour

$7.00

Epic Brewing Big Bad Baptist

$8.00

Alesmith Mexican Speedway Stout

$8.00

pFriem Rum Barrel Aged Porter

$14.00Out of stock

CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE

$5.00

The Alchemist Heady Topper

$7.00Out of stock

The Alchemist Focal Banger

$7.00Out of stock

Fast Fashion Season To Taste IPA

$5.00

Moonraker Papillon Imperial IPA

$7.00

Owl Farm Mango Tajin Gose

$7.00Out of stock

Rodenbach Grand Cru

$16.00

Orval Oud

$9.00

Fremont B6000 Barleywine

$23.00

Fremont/GN Mr Sun II

$7.00

Urban Roots Upstanding Pils

$5.00

Anchorage Watching Over Me IPA

$7.00

Guacamole Is Extra IPA

$6.00

Duvel 666

$8.00

Goodlife Pinot Beer

$10.00

Ale Apoth Demon King Friday

$16.00

De Dolle Oerbier

$9.00

Anchorage Forest Born

$16.00

YaYa Fluffy Puffy Sunshine

$7.00

New Glory Sun Of A Beach

$5.00

2 Towns Cidre Bouche

$9.00

Schlenkerla Helles

$7.00

2 Towns Cidre Bouché

$12.00

Tears In The Walk-In

$5.00

Ayinger Weizenbock

$7.00

Hoppebrau Weissbier

$7.00

pFriem Oude Kriek

$14.00

pFriem BA Doppelbock

$14.00

Fremont/Burial Specific Void

$7.00

Lindeman's Strawberry

$9.00

Silly Sour

$8.00

Finn River Lavender Black Currant Cider

$10.00

Athletic N/A Oktoberfest

$6.00

Holy Bones Dark IPA

$7.00

Fruit Machine

$8.00

Finnriver Rotating

$10.00

Voodoo Lady Cider

$9.00

Val Dieu Triple

$11.00

ANCH Maelstrom

$7.00

JK Le Petit Prince

$6.00

CS Chubby Unicorn - Peach IPA

$7.00

pFriem Oktoberfest

$5.00

Weinstephaner Oktoberfest

$4.00

Athletic (NA) Upside Down Golden Ale

$6.00

Fremont Rusty Nail

$23.00

FRT Bright West IPA

$7.00

FRT German Pilsner

$6.00

FRT FH Chinook Pale

$7.00

E9 Sour

$14.00

Old Engine Oil

$8.00

Athletic N/A Stout

$6.00

Bride Of Dankenstein

$6.00

Westmalle Extra

$9.00

Lindemans Apple (Pomme)

$8.00

Ayinger Oktoberfest

$5.00

Japas NEKO IPA

$7.00

Old Engine Oil RESERVE

$8.00

Samuel Smith Chocolate Stout

$7.00

10 Towers Soulless Pear

$9.00

FR Solstice Saffron

$9.00

FR Chimacum Kriek

$9.00

NWTPA Belgian Pineapple Cider

$8.00

pFriem Orange Zest Golden Ale

$14.00

E9 Endless Circle

$13.00

ANCHRG I'm So Lost DIPA

$7.00

ANCHRG LILLITH

$14.00

GLASS - 3F Hommage

$9.00

BOTTLE - 3F Hommage

$30.00

GLASS - Tilquin Sureau

$8.00

BOTTLE - Tilquin Sureau

$25.00

GLASS - FTM Automn Project

$5.00

BOTTLE - FTM Automn Project

$20.00

Duchesse Petite

$8.00

ANCH Gia Girl DIPA

$7.00

UR No Cuts, Buts, Coconuts

$7.00

ALSMTH Speedway

$12.00

750ml LND Framboise

$14.00

MAW Nelson Revengeance

$7.00

E9 Aviso IPA

$6.00

Saison Tremist - Glass

$5.00

Oud Geuze Armand & Gaston (2018)

$9.00

Oude Geuze Cuvee Francisca

$9.00

Rodenbach 200th Anniversary

$9.00

Delirium Black

$10.00

CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE

$5.00

SIN - CHEAP BEER CHALLENGE

$4.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fentimans Curiosity Cola

$5.00

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Pellegrino Soda - Lemon

$3.00

Pellegrino Soda - Orange

$3.00

Baladin Soda

$7.00

Pellegrino Mineral Water

$4.00

Copa CBD - Rotating Flavor

$6.00

Camellia Grove Kombucha

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

French Press

$6.00

Pastega Cold Brew

$6.00

Untitled Art N/A Beer - Watermelon Gose

$6.00

Little House On The Purée

$8.00

Into The Woodruff

$8.00

White Peach CBD

$6.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

We Want A Shrubbery

$8.00

Lime, Witch & Wardrobe

$8.00Out of stock

Untitled Art N/A Beer - Florida Weisse

$6.00Out of stock

Where The Wildertons Roam

$8.00

Ablis CBD Mojito

$6.00

Club Soda

$1.00

N/A Hot Cider

$8.00

DIVE BAR NIGHT

MALORT

$9.00

FERNET

$7.00

SIN Underberg

$3.00

COFFEE AQUAVIT

$7.00

THE REGULAR - FOH

$10.00

THE REGULAR - BOH

$10.00

Old German Tall Boy

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice (Take A Knee)

$4.00

Nascar Spritz

$4.00

Miller Low Life

$2.50

Four Horseman of the Apocalypse

$7.00

Pastis

$8.00

Chambord Kir Royale

$9.00

Belgian Mule

$10.00

Malört Challenge

$10.00

SPECIAL EVENTS

Pastis

$8.00

Belgian 75

$9.00

Framboise & Bubbles

$8.00

Chambord Kir Royale

$9.00

Belgian Mule

$10.00

White Port & Tonic

$9.00

N/A Italian Spritz

$8.00

FLIGHT NIGHT

$12.00

T-SHIRTS

T-SHIRTS

$20.00

TOTES

Totes

$15.00

RETAIL FOOD

Lemon Vin

$10.00

Mustard Vin

$10.00

Baguette

$5.00

Pot Au Feu - 1 Qt

$20.00

Soup du Jour - 1 Qt

$12.00

TICKETS

FALL BEER DINNER

$125.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come check us out!

Website

Location

151 NW Monroe Ave Ste 102, Corvallis, OR 97330

Directions

Gallery
The Bière Library image

Map
