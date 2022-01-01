Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Brook Kitcken And Tap

376 Reviews

$$

200 S Franklin St

Holbrook, MA 02343

Popular Items

Hand Cut French Fries
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, BBQ chicken and sautéed onions, served with salsa and sour cream.

Buenos Nachos

$15.95

Tri color tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. (Add Grilled Chicken or Tailgate Chili $2.95)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Buffalo chicken and 4-cheese blend baked and served with tortilla chips and celery sticks.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Three sliders, boneless tenders, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese.

Burger Sliders

$13.95

Three burger sliders, American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and red onion upon request.

Double Bone in Wings

$25.95
Double Boneless

$21.95
Fried Pickles

$12.95

Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken and Pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Baked Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortilla filled with garlic mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and crispy bacon bits, served with salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95
Single Bone in Wings

$15.95
Single Boneless

$12.95

Spinach Dip

$13.95

A creamy blend of cheeses and spinach, served bubbling hot with nacho chips and celery.

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$10.95Out of stock

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$17.95

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and Pico de Gallo, served with salsa and sour cream

Potato Skins

$11.95

Soups

Pub classic with melted Swiss cheese.
Tailgate Bowl Chili

$10.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese and sour cream ,served with tortilla chips.

Bowl Chowder

$8.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

Tailgate Cup Chili

$9.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese and sour cream ,served with tortilla chips.

Cup Chowder

$6.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

French Onion Soup

$9.95

Pub classic with melted Swiss cheese.

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Chopped Salad

$13.95

Romaine tossed in chipotle ranch with roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and tortilla strips.

Large Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

Small Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Fresh local haddock, sweet butter, traditional Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with choice of two sides.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.95

Pan blackened chicken, red peppers and escarole tossed with Cavatappi Pasta in a garlic parmesan sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with fried buffalo chicken, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Chef Karen's Pork Schnitzel

$14.95

Breaded pork medallions deep fried, served with mashed potatoes, chef vegetable and beef gravy.

Chicken & Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$16.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon basil aioli

Plain Mac N' Cheese

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Steak Mac n' Cheese

$17.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved angus steak, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Burgers

Brook Burger

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with BBQ sauce, cheddar and bacon.

Classic Burger

$14.95

Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.

Hangover Burger

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, bacon and fried egg.

Patty Melt Burger

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions, Swiss and Russian dressing on griddled marble rye.

Sandwiches

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled chicken, guacamole, bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with chipotle aioli.

Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Slow braised beef with Italian seasoning, onions and banana pepper, served warm on toasted sub roll with melted provolone and hand cut fries.

Corn Beef Reuben

$15.95

Slow braised corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled Marble rye, served with hand cut fries.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, homemade guacamole in three warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$14.95
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.

Pastrami on Rye

$15.95

Lager steamed pastrami, Swiss, pickles and mustard on marble rye.

Plain Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Romaine, parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Steak N' Cheese

$15.95

Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.

Chef Specials

Brownie Sundae

$7.95

Cajun Pork Chop

$15.95

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.95

Fisherman's Reuben

$15.95

Deep fried haddock served on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing.

Gingerbread cake

$7.95Out of stock

Ribeye

$24.95

Soup & Sandwich

$15.95

Watermelon Salad

$13.95

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Fried Buffalo Sliders

$13.95

Pizzas

Plain Cheese Pizza

$10.95

Red sauce, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Fried buffalo chicken, crumbled blue, red onion

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$7.99
Kid's Mac N’ Cheese

$7.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Kid's Sliders

$7.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Sides

Cauliflower Chips

$7.50

Chef's Vegetable

$3.95

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.95

Homenade Onion Rings

$3.95

House Slaw

$3.95

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.95

Side Chips & Salsa Gluten Free

$4.95

Guacamole

$3.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.95Out of stock

Hoodie cup

$1.50

Vanilla ice cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA 02343

Directions

The Brook Kitchen & Tap image
Banner pic
The Brook Kitchen & Tap image

