Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cactus Shop

review star

No reviews yet

231 Kent Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Cactus shop by day, Mexican cantina by night. It takes getting lost to find your spirit. A place where culture and flavors collide, The Cactus Shop brings a little piece of Mexico to Williamsburg.

Location

231 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacocina
orange star3.8 • 528
25 River St Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Two Hands - Williamsburg
orange star4.7 • 1,033
262 Kent Ave Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
42 Ave A New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
KJUN
orange starNo Reviews
196 Stanton Street Manhattan, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
El Carnival - 40 Avenue B
orange starNo Reviews
40 Avenue B New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston