The Cafe at Brookwood

review star

No reviews yet

1752 FM 1489

Brookshire, TX 77423

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Mint Tea

$3.00

Seasonal Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Soup and Salad

Starter Soup

$3.00+

Signature Soup: Tomato Basil Soup of the Day: Chef’s Selection

Soup and Salad

$12.00

Bowl of Soup, Choice of Side Salad or Fresh Seasonal Fruit

With Entrée Soup

$3.00+

Starter Salad

$3.00

Salads

Mesibov

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Julienned Apples, Sugar, roasted Pecans, bleu Cheese Brookwood’s Mesibov Dressing Choice of Herb Grilled or Crispy Chicken

Greek Salad

$14.00

Crisp Romaine , Marinated Roasted, Artichokes, Olives, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Crumbled Feta Brookwood’s Roasted Garlic Dressing Served with Herb Grilled Chicken

Strawberry Fields

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Kale, Strawberries, Red Onion, Feta & Candied Pecans Brookwood’s Honey Lime Dressing Served with Herb Grilled or Crispy Chicken

Crunchy Asian Noodle

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Rice Noodles, Snap Peas, Sweet Peppers, Carrots, Chinese Cabbage on a Lentil Cracker

Side Salad w/entree'

$3.00

•Dinner •Wedge •Caesar •Mesibov

Side Salad

$7.00

Asian Shrimp Noodle Salad

$16.00

Bread and Butter

Sandwiches and Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of: Buttery Croissant, House-made White or Wheat. Whole sandwich served with Fresh Fruit

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seasoned Beef Patty, Cheddar or Bleu Cheese, Battered Fried Onions, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on Sheila Partin Sweet Sourdough Bun Served with Hand Cut Garlic French Fries

Torta

$14.00

Baby Spinach & Creamy Feta folded in a Baked Buttery Golden Brown Pastry Served with side Greek Salad

Turkey Avocado Club

$15.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Herb Cream Cheese, Lemon Aioli , Avocado Tender Greens on Sheila Partin Jalapeno Cheese Bread Served with Roasted Tri-colored Potatoes

Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Half of a Chicken Salad Sandwich Choice of: Croissant, House made White or Wheat. Served with choice of Cup of Soup, Mesibov OR Dinner Side Salad OR Fresh Fruit.

Half Box Lunch

$10.00

Full Box Lunch

$16.00

Bread and Butter

Main Entrées

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, Grilled Andouille Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Grits, Sautéed Grape Tomatoes, Basil Butter Sauce

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mango Salsa, marinated Black-Beans, Mexican Street Corn & Tri-colored Potatoes

Chicken Crepes

$14.00

Chicken & Mushroom Crepes, Toasted Almonds, Creamy Mornay Sauce, Broccoli, Roasted Asparagus & Sautéed Red Peppers

Crisp Eggplant

$15.00

Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni served with Crisp Eggplant, Marinara, Pesto and Spiced Tomato Jam

Enchiladas

$14.00

Pulled Seasoned Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Red Rice, Marinated Black Beans & Fresh Avocado Salad

Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Lemon Butter Sauce, Sautéed Vegetables, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Bread and Butter

NO MAKE!! NO MAKE !!

Kids Menu

Alfredo Pasta

$7.00

Fettuccine Pasta & Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Two Crispy Chicken Strips Choice of French Fries or Fresh Fruit

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Choice of French Fries or Fresh Fruit

Adult Alfredo

$14.00

Side Orders

Garlic French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Tri-colored Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

French Green Beans

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Roasted Asparagus

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$6.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Lemon Mirangue

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Cafe at Brookwood.

Website

Location

1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX 77423

Directions

