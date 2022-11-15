A map showing the location of The French Market - Colts NeckView gallery
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

The French Market - Colts Neck

review star

No reviews yet

317 Route 34 Suite 211

Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
TFM 2 Le Pamma
CP1 Scrambled Eggs with Swiss

Assiette Plate Partners

La Fromage Plate

$18.69

La Charcutterie Plate

$18.69

Baguettes Partners

Plain Baguette

$4.40

Whole Wheat Baguette

$4.40

Asiago Baguette

$7.70

Olive Baguette

$7.70

7 Grain Baguette

$7.70

Cranberry Walnut Baguette

$8.25

Beignet

Plain Beignet

$4.50

Hazelnut Beignet

$5.00

Fruit Filled Beignet

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches on Roll Partners

R1 Egg & Cheese

$7.70

R2 Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.80

R3 Parisian Ham & Egg

$8.80

R4 Parisian Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.35

R5 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.80

R6 Spinach Egg & Cheese

$8.25

Brownies Partners

M & M Brownie

$6.05

Plain Brownies

$6.05

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Coffee Drinks Partners

Coffee

$3.03+

Latte

$4.51+

Cappuccino

$4.51+

Americano

$3.58+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.13+

Mochaccino

$5.23+

Macchiato

$3.30+

Espresso

$3.03+

Cortado

$4.13+

Cookies

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.80

Cookie Bag, Single

$9.35

Single Choc Chip Cookie

$3.85

Crepes Partners

CP1 Scrambled Eggs with Swiss

$11.55

CP2 Scrambles Eggs Parisian Ham & Swiss

$15.39

CP3 Scrambled Eggs Spinach & Goat Cheese

$14.85

CP4 Scrambled Eggs bacon & American Cheese

$14.29

CP5 Scrambled Eggs Merguez & Swiss

$16.49

CP6 Parisian Ham & Swiss

$14.29

CP7 La Brie

$15.39

CP8 La Figue

$16.49

CP12 La Ratatouille

$14.29

CP13 La Dinde

$16.49

CP14 Au Sucre 2 Crepes w/Sugar

$8.79

CP15 Nutella

$8.25

CP16 Banana & Nutella

$9.35

CP17 Banana Strawberry & Nutella

$11.55

CP22 Nutella & Strawberry

$11.55

Croissant Sandwiches Partners

C1 Egg & Cheese

$8.25

C2 Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.35

C3 Parisian Ham & Egg

$9.35

C4 Parisian Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.90

C5 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.35

C6 Spinach Egg & Cheese

$8.80

C7 Croissant with Nutella

$6.05

Croissants Partners

Plain Croissant

$4.24

Multigrain Croissant

$4.35

Chocolate Croissant

$4.35

Almond Croissant

$5.78

Everything Croissant

$5.45

Flourless Chocolate Cake Partners

Small Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.65

Large Flourless Chocolate Cake

$38.50

French Toast Partners

Classic French Toast

$8.25

Classic French Toast with Berries

$9.35

Fruit Tarts, Small Partners

Small Apple Tart

$10.45

Small Blueberry Tart

$10.45

Small Linzer Tart

$10.45

Grain Bowls Partners

G1 The Parisian

$16.49

Shredded brussel sprouts, kale, red quinoa, shredded red cabbage, sautéed shitakes, feta, scallions & house vinaigrette

G2 The French Market

$16.49

Shredded Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, figs, broccoli, scallions, burrata with a white balsamic vinagrarette

G3 Marie Antoinette

$16.49

Shredded kale, granny smith apple, gigante beans, feta, tomatoes, red quinoa with balsamic vinaigrette

G4 La Patate Douce

$16.49

Mixed greens, red quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, gigante beans, feta with white balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese Partners

Grilled Cheese

$7.15

Tomato Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.35

Bacon & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Roasted Turkey Grilled Cheese

$10.45

BLT Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Parisian Ham Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Macarons

Macaron Box

$19.80

Coconut Macaroons

$3.85

Mini Croissants Partners

Plain Mini Croissant

$1.93

Chocolate Mini Croissant

$1.93

Multigrain Mini Croissant

$1.93

Almond Mini Croissant

$2.75

Muffins Partners

Blueberry Muffin

$3.85

Corn Muffin

$3.85

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.85

Healthy Harvest Muffin

$3.85

Omelettes Partners

O1 Spinach & Goat Cheese

$12.65

3 egg omelet with spinach, goat cheese & salad

O2 Ratatouille

$14.29

3 egg omelet made with ratatouille & side salad

O3 Merguez with Swiss

$15.39

3 egg omelet with spicy French sausage & Swiss cheese comes with side salad

O4 French Ham American Cheese

$15.39

3 egg omelet made with French ham & American cheese, comes with side salad

O5 Sausage American Cheese

$12.65

3 egg omelet made with breakfast sausage and American cheese, comes with side salad

Panini Partners

P1 Le Roma

$11.55

Tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll

P2 L'italian

$12.65

Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll

P3 Le Frenchie

$14.29

French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a pressed ciabatta roll

P5 Le Poulet

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella & house dressing on a pressed ciabatta roll

P6 Le Cobb

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole on a pressed ciabatta roll

P7 Le Fig & Goat

$14.29

Goat cheese, fig spread & baby arugula on a pressed ciabatta roll

Pomme Frites Partners

Pomme Frites - Herbs de Provence

$9.35

Pomme Frites - Truffle Salt

$9.35

Pomme Frites - Fleur de Sel

$9.35

Quiche Partners

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$9.35

Quiche Lorraine

$9.35

Zucchini Mozzarella Quiche

$9.35

Spinach Feta Quiche

$9.35

Spinach Bacon Quiche

$9.35

Mushroom Parmesan Quiche

$9.35

Raisin Roll Partners

Raisin Roll

$3.08

Cinnamon Bun

$8.25

Salads Partners

SA1 House Salad

$9.89

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA3 Club Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA4 La Salade Italienne

$14.29

Mixed greens, prosciutto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes & pesto (contains nuts)

SA5 Warm Breaded Goat Cheese

$15.39

Mixed greens, warm breaded goat cheese, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA6 La French Market

$13.75

SA7 Chef Salad

$15.39

Mixed greens, French ham, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA9 Burrata Salad

$14.29

Mixed greens, burrata, grape tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette

SA10 Blue Fromage

$16.49

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, French ham, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, grape tomatoes with house dressing

SA11 Le Caesar Salad

$13.19

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing

SA13 Le Veggie Burger Salad

$12.65

Mixed greens, sautéed veggie burger, grape tomatoes, red onion with house vinaigrette

Sandwiches Partners

S1- Le Parisian

$12.65

French ham on a buttered roll

S2- Le Frenchie

$16.49

French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll

S3-Le Bonjour Sub

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll

S4-L'Italian

$15.39

Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato pesto (contains nuts) on a roll

S5-Le Jambon

$15.39

French ham, Swiss cheese on a buttered roll

S6-Le Complete

$16.49

French ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S7-Le Saucisson

$12.65

Saucisson & cornichons on a buttered roll

S10-French BLT

$12.65

Brie, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S12-Classic BLT

$11.55

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S13-La Figue

$16.49

French ham, brie & fig spread on a roll

S14-La Dinde

$16.49

Roasted turkey, brie, sliced apple & honey mustard on a roll

S15-Le Caesar Poulet

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing on a roll

Soda- Sparkling Water Partners

Evian- Large (750ml)

$5.50

Evian- Small (11.2oz)

$2.81

Coke, 20oz

$2.75

Diet Coke Bottle, 20oz

$2.75

Sprite Bottle, 20oz

$2.75

Lemon, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

Pink Lemon Rieme, 11.18oz

$4.24

Pomegranite, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

Pink Grapefruit, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

Rieme, Lemon 11.18 oz

$4.24

Rieme, Orange 11.8 oz

$4.24

Blood Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$8.80

Pomegranite, Rieme 25.4 oz

$7.70

Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

Pink Grapefruit, Rieme 25.4 oz

$7.70

Lemon, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

Lemon Mint Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

Pink, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

Giant Peach, Tazo

$4.24Out of stock

Iced Green Tea, Tazo

$4.24Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches Partners

TFM 1 Le Jubilee

$16.49

Burrata with fig spread served on a cranberry walnut baguette

TFM 2 Le Pamma

$16.49

Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato & Dijon served on an asiago baguette

TFM 3 Le Ponka

$16.49

Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette served on an olive baguette

TFM 4 Le Fermier

$13.19

Sautéed veggie burger with lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a 7 grain baguette

TFM 5 Le Cobb

$14.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a whole wheat baguette

TFM 6 Croque Monsieur

$15.39

Ham, Swiss cheese & bechamel on sliced bread

TFM 7 Croque Madame

$16.49

Ham, Swiss cheese & bechamel on sliced bread topped with a sunny side up egg

TFM 8 Vegetarian Croque Monsieur

$14.29

Swiss cheese, tomato & bechamel on sliced bread

TFM 9 Parisian Ham, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant

$13.75

TFM 10 Tomato, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant

$13.75

Tea Partners

Tea

$3.03+

Tea with steamed milk

$4.40+

Iced Tea

$3.10+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
