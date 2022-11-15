- Home
The French Market - Colts Neck
No reviews yet
317 Route 34 Suite 211
Colts Neck, NJ 07722
Popular Items
Assiette Plate
Baguettes
Breakfast Sandwiches on Roll
Brownies
Coconut Yogurt Parfait
Coffee Drinks
Crepes
CP1 Scrambled Eggs with Swiss
CP2 Scrambles Eggs Parisian Ham & Swiss
CP3 Scrambled Eggs Spinach & Goat Cheese
CP4 Scrambled Eggs bacon & American Cheese
CP5 Scrambled Eggs Merguez & Swiss
CP6 Parisian Ham & Swiss
CP7 La Brie
CP8 La Figue
CP12 La Ratatouille
CP13 La Dinde
CP14 Au Sucre 2 Crepes w/Sugar
CP15 Nutella
CP16 Banana & Nutella
CP17 Banana Strawberry & Nutella
CP22 Nutella & Strawberry
Croissant Sandwiches
Croissants
Flourless Chocolate Cake
French Toast
Fruit Tarts, Small
Grain Bowls
G1 The Parisian
Shredded brussel sprouts, kale, red quinoa, shredded red cabbage, sautéed shitakes, feta, scallions & house vinaigrette
G2 The French Market
Shredded Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, figs, broccoli, scallions, burrata with a white balsamic vinagrarette
G3 Marie Antoinette
Shredded kale, granny smith apple, gigante beans, feta, tomatoes, red quinoa with balsamic vinaigrette
G4 La Patate Douce
Mixed greens, red quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, gigante beans, feta with white balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Cheese
Mini Croissants
Muffins
Omelettes
O1 Spinach & Goat Cheese
3 egg omelet with spinach, goat cheese & salad
O2 Ratatouille
3 egg omelet made with ratatouille & side salad
O3 Merguez with Swiss
3 egg omelet with spicy French sausage & Swiss cheese comes with side salad
O4 French Ham American Cheese
3 egg omelet made with French ham & American cheese, comes with side salad
O5 Sausage American Cheese
3 egg omelet made with breakfast sausage and American cheese, comes with side salad
Panini
P1 Le Roma
Tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll
P2 L'italian
Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll
P3 Le Frenchie
French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a pressed ciabatta roll
P5 Le Poulet
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella & house dressing on a pressed ciabatta roll
P6 Le Cobb
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole on a pressed ciabatta roll
P7 Le Fig & Goat
Goat cheese, fig spread & baby arugula on a pressed ciabatta roll
Pomme Frites
Quiche
Raisin Roll
Salads
SA1 House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette
SA3 Club Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette
SA4 La Salade Italienne
Mixed greens, prosciutto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes & pesto (contains nuts)
SA5 Warm Breaded Goat Cheese
Mixed greens, warm breaded goat cheese, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette
SA6 La French Market
SA7 Chef Salad
Mixed greens, French ham, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette
SA9 Burrata Salad
Mixed greens, burrata, grape tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette
SA10 Blue Fromage
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, French ham, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, grape tomatoes with house dressing
SA11 Le Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing
SA13 Le Veggie Burger Salad
Mixed greens, sautéed veggie burger, grape tomatoes, red onion with house vinaigrette
Sandwiches
S1- Le Parisian
French ham on a buttered roll
S2- Le Frenchie
French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll
S3-Le Bonjour Sub
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll
S4-L'Italian
Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato pesto (contains nuts) on a roll
S5-Le Jambon
French ham, Swiss cheese on a buttered roll
S6-Le Complete
French ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
S7-Le Saucisson
Saucisson & cornichons on a buttered roll
S10-French BLT
Brie, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
S12-Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
S13-La Figue
French ham, brie & fig spread on a roll
S14-La Dinde
Roasted turkey, brie, sliced apple & honey mustard on a roll
S15-Le Caesar Poulet
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing on a roll
Soda- Sparkling Water
Evian- Large (750ml)
786162001511
Evian- Small (11.2oz)
786162200433
Coke, 20oz
4904403
Diet Coke Bottle, 20oz
4904500
Sprite Bottle, 20oz
4976400
Lemon, Rieme, 11.18 oz
851231000175
Pink Lemon Rieme, 11.18oz
851231000204
Pomegranite, Rieme, 11.18 oz
851231000846
Pink Grapefruit, Rieme, 11.18 oz
851231000198
Rieme, Lemon 11.18 oz
851231000174
Rieme, Orange 11.8 oz
851231000181
Blood Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz
851231000754
Pomegranite, Rieme 25.4 oz
851231000860
Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz
851231000075
Pink Grapefruit, Rieme 25.4 oz
851231000082
Lemon, Rieme, 25.4 oz
851231000068
Lemon Mint Rieme, 25.4 oz
851231000228
Pink, Rieme, 25.4 oz
851231000099
Giant Peach, Tazo
794522909001
Iced Green Tea, Tazo
794522916009
Specialty Sandwiches
TFM 1 Le Jubilee
Burrata with fig spread served on a cranberry walnut baguette
TFM 2 Le Pamma
Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato & Dijon served on an asiago baguette
TFM 3 Le Ponka
Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette served on an olive baguette
TFM 4 Le Fermier
Sautéed veggie burger with lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a 7 grain baguette
TFM 5 Le Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a whole wheat baguette
TFM 6 Croque Monsieur
Ham, Swiss cheese & bechamel on sliced bread
TFM 7 Croque Madame
Ham, Swiss cheese & bechamel on sliced bread topped with a sunny side up egg
TFM 8 Vegetarian Croque Monsieur
Swiss cheese, tomato & bechamel on sliced bread
TFM 9 Parisian Ham, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant
TFM 10 Tomato, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
317 Route 34 Suite 211, Colts Neck, NJ 07722
