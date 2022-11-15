The Melting Pot Louisville KY
1,216 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Location
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EggHolic - Louisville, KY
No Reviews
1947 South Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurant
BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar
No Reviews
1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40220
View restaurant
Jak's Restaurant- Malibu Jacks - 1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway
No Reviews
1915 South Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40220
View restaurant
Mussel & Burger Bar - Taylorsville Rd
No Reviews
9200 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurant