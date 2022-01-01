Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Narrows Restaurant

1,291 Reviews

$$

3023 Kent Narrow Way S

Grasonville, MD 21638

Popular Items

Cream Crab Bowl To Go
MD Veg Crab Bowl To Go
Nuts & Berries

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail (5)

$16.00

House made cocktail sauce gluten free

Tempura Lobster Tail

$30.00

6 oz. tail, seaweed salad, wasabi sauce

Crab Tart

Crab Tart

$19.00

Feta, provolone, spinach, tomato, jumbo lump crab, flat bread crust

Calamari

$18.00

Flash fried tubes & tentacles, sweet chili glaze

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00

Hollandaise sauce

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, Asian barbecue

Mini Crab Cakes

$21.00

Whole grain Dijon mustard sauce

Oysters 1/2 shell -6

$15.00

Fried Oyster App

$18.00

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown

Crab Dip

$17.00

Oyster Trio

$26.00

6 Baked Oysters- 2 Rockefeller, 2 Crab Imperial & 2 Garlic Parmesan.

Fried Gr Tomato App(with aioli)

$9.00

Soups

French Onion Cup

$7.00

French Onion Bowl

$9.00

Soup of Day Cup

$7.00

Soup of Day Bowl

$9.00

Cream Crab Cup To Go

$11.00
Cream Crab Bowl To Go

Cream Crab Bowl To Go

$13.00

MD Veg Crab Cup To Go

$10.00

gluten free

MD Veg Crab Bowl To Go

$12.00

gluten free

Cup Gazpacho

$9.00Out of stock

Bowl Gazpacho

$11.00Out of stock

Salads

Nuts & Berries

Nuts & Berries

$13.00

Field greens, blue cheese, toasted pecans, fresh berries

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional style, aged Parmesan Reggiano

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato basil vinaigrette or gorgonzola

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

Red onion, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red pepper, Applewood smoked bacon

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Red onion, mushroom, tomato basil vinaigrette

Oyster Caesar

Oyster Caesar

$25.00Out of stock

Out traditional Caesar salad, tender fried oysters, frizzled onions

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts, mixed greens, ricotta con latta, quick pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, Prosecco Dijon vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar

$7.00Out of stock

Small Spinach Salad

$8.00

Small Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts, mixed greens, ricotta con latta, quick pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, Prosecco Dijon vinaigrette

Small Nuts & Berries

$8.00

Lunch (only available 11-4)

Imperial Twins

$20.00

English muffin, sliced tomato, crab imperial, cheddar

Crab Cake lunch

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab meat

Salmon Filet Lunch

$19.00

Rainbow Trout Lunch

$16.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, lemon butter sauce

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown

Petite Filet - 5oz.

$28.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, frizzle onions, cabernet demi-glace

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Breast topped with Swiss & Bacon

Burger

$17.00

8 oz. premium ground chuck

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

On a toasted brioche roll

Vegetarian Platter

$18.00

Chef's choice of seasonal vegetables

Beef Tips

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic mashed potatoes, Cabernet mushroom demi glaze

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$16.00

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$27.00

A la Carte Side Items

Angel Hair w Butter

$8.00

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Cream Spinach Rock

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Frizzled Onions

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Saute Mushrooms

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

gluten free

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Vegetable du Jour

$6.00

Dinner

Crab Cakes Dinner

Crab Cakes Dinner

$45.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, whole grain Dijon mustard sauce

Fried Oysters

$35.00

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown

Filet Mignon- 8oz

$42.00

Cabernet demi -glace gluten free

Ribeye- 16oz

$47.00Out of stock

Topped with her compound butter gluten free

Braised Pork Shank

$39.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, port - balsamic glazed onions, French beans gluten free

Cake & Oysters

$45.00

Garlic mashed potatoes,cabernet demi -glace

Cake & Petite Filet

Cake & Petite Filet

$42.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, cabernet demi-glace

Cioppino Dinner

Cioppino Dinner

$46.00

Lobster, shrimp, mussels, calamari, fresh fish, julienne vegetables, sauteed in olive oil, tomato, white wine & garlic, over angel hair pasta

Salmon Dinner

$29.00

Mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach, lemon garlic aioli

Rainbow Trout Dinner

$30.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, lemon butter sauce

Filet/Fried Oysters

$45.00

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$27.00

Tuna Dinner

$32.00

Rack of Lamb

$40.00

Light Suppers

Beef Tips

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic mashed potatoes, Cabernet mushroom demi glaze

Burger

$17.00

8 oz. premium ground chuck

Crab Cake L/S

$25.00

Jumbo lump crab meat

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown

Petite Filet - 5oz.

$29.00

Petite filet, garlic mashed potatoes, frizzled onions, cabernet demi glace

Rosemary Chicken Breast

$23.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, light brown sauce, peas

Vegetarian Platter

$26.00

Chef's choice pf seasonal vegetables

Kids Menu

Crab Cake Lunch

$23.95

Sliced Filet Mignon

$25.95

Kids Grilled Shrimp & Salad

$14.95

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Fried Shrimp

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Cold Carry Out Menu

Qt Cream of Crab

$27.00

Qt Maryland Crab

$24.00

Uncooked Crab Cake

$23.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes -QT

$18.00

Coleslaw- Qt

$14.00

Ciabatta Baguette Loaf

$5.00

Narrows Brown Bread

$18.00

Uncooked Crab Balls - 12

$62.00

Uncooked Oysters Rockefeller

$14.95

Qt Gazpacho Without Crab

$20.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

with Raspberry Puree

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.00
Mousse in a Bag

Mousse in a Bag

$14.00

with Raspberry Puree

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Seasonal

Sorbet

$9.00

Seasonal

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00Out of stock
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
