Seafood
The Narrows Restaurant
1,291 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3023 Kent Narrow Way S, Grasonville, MD 21638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harris Crab House - Kent Narrows
No Reviews
433 Kent Narrow Way N Grasonville, MD 21638
View restaurant