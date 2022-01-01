Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Commons Grand Rapids

498 Reviews

$$

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Cheesesteak
Commons Cheeseburger
Fish & Chips

Sharables

Dirty Tots

$15.00

tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, pickled serranos, prime rib.

Loaded Tots

$13.00

tater tots, house-made cheese sauce, shredded cheeses, bacon, green onion, sour cream.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

house-made with mascarpone. Served with grilled pita & assorted veggies.

Twice Cooked Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 baked & fried wings with house rub seasoning, Korean chili sauce, ranch, celery.

Crab Cakes

$15.00

2 Maryland-style lump crab cakes served with dijon aioli.

Salad & Soup

Caesar

$10.00

romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons.

Classic Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles & dressing, tomatoes, bacon.

Lem Chicken Orzo

$5.00

Handhelds

Commons Cheeseburger

Single or double patty served with white American cheese, house-made pickles, caramelized onions, dijon aioli, brioche bun, & fries.

Cali Burrito

$12.00

Burrito wrap served with diced house-made black bean patties, white cheddar cheese sauce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, pickled serranos, avocado, ancho aioli, french fries IN the wrap,

Southern Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Nashville hot seasoned fried chicken, pepper honey, house-made dill pickles, comeback sauce, brioche bun, fries.

Cheesesteak

$18.00

house-shaved prime rib, sauteed peppers, onions, pickled serranos, white cheddar sauce, swiss cheese, hoagie roll, fries.

Portobello Cheesesteak

$14.00

marinated mushrooms, sauteed peppers, onions, pickled serranos, white cheddar sauce, swiss cheese, hoagie roll, fries.

Classic Club

$14.00

ham, turkey, swiss cheese, white american cheese, bacon, lettuce, mayo, toasted white bread,fries.

Meatloaf Sammy

$14.00

house-made meatloaf, bbq sauce, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, white american cheese, grilled white bread, fries.

Large Plates & Baskets

Cami's Tendies

$16.00

3 house-battered and fried chicken tenderloins, french fries, ranch, ketchup.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

3 house-battered haddock fillets, french fries, tarter sauce, ketchup, coleslaw.

Goulash

$16.00

elbow noodles, house-made tomato sauce with Grand Butcher's ground beef, mozzarella cheese, garlic Hawaiian roll.

Elote Mac

$13.00

elbow noodles, house-made elote seasoned cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, corn, jalapeño, cilantro, lime aioli, corn chip crumbles.

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Ginger Teri Chicken

$16.00

Dessert

Faygo Float

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Classic Whoopie

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Chef's Veg

$4.00

Side Tossed Greens

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$4.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Raw Veg For Dip

$1.00

Basket Plain Tots

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Beer

Mini Highlife Solo

$1.00

Blakes 6 Pack Flannel Mouth

$14.50

Blakes Flannel Mouth

$3.00

High Noon 4 Pack

$9.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$3.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$3.00

High Noon Lime

$3.00

High Noon Watermelon

$3.00

Hign Noon Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull Regular

$3.00

Red Bull Tropical

$3.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$2.00

White Claw 6 Pack

$10.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$2.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$2.00

White Claw Lime

$2.00

White Claw Raspberry

$2.00

CBD grapefruit

$3.00

CBD 6 Pack

$15.00

UA Florida Seltzer

$4.00

UA Florida 12pk

$45.00

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Wine

7 Moons Red Blend BTL TG

$24.00

Alamos Malbec BTL TG

$25.00

Athena Chard BTL TG

$24.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling BTL TG

$24.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio BTL TG

$24.00

Frontera Rose TG

$10.00

Ghost Pines Cabernet BTL TG

$41.00

House Chardonnay BTL TG

$15.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL TG

$29.00

La Marca Split

$5.00

Louis Martini Cabernet BTL TG

$29.00

Rose All Day BTL TG

$26.00

Rosehaven Rose BTL TG

$24.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc BTL TG

$32.00

House Pinot Grigio BTL TG

$15.00

House Pinot Noir BTL TG

$15.00

House Cabernet BTL TG

$15.00

House Merlot BTL TG

$15.00

House Sauv BTL TG

$15.00

Storypoint BTL TG

$24.00

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Faygo 60/40

$3.00

Faygo Red Pop

$3.00

Faygo Rockin' Rye

$3.00

Fresca

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Revitalyte Mixed Fruit

$6.00

Revitalyte Strawberry

$6.00

Revitalyte Grape

$6.00

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Signature Cocktails

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Reposado tequila, pomegranate syrup, Hayman's Sloe Gin, and house-made sour mix.

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$10.00

Pear Elderflower Mule

$12.00

Pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, lemon juice, and ginger beer.

Sidecar Spritz

$10.00

Apple brandy, orange liqueur, lemon juice, prosecco.

Harvey Headbanger

$9.00

Gin, Galliano, lemon juice, orange juice, simple syrup, soda.

Blame it on the Aperol

$9.00

Aperol, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, champagne.

Draft Beer

Oddside Fruit Punch Seltzer

$5.00

Blake's Passion Seeker Hard Cider

$6.00

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale

$4.00

Hamm's Lager

$3.00

Bell's Double Two Hearted

$8.00

Grand Armory Year Round Brown

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00

Sticker/Magnets

Sticker

$3.00

Magnet

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Comfort food and classic cocktails in a cozy space with amazing staff!

Location

547 Cherry Street SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
The Commons image
The Commons image
The Commons image

