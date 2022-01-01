- Home
The Other Place - Clear Lake
200 US HWY 18
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Crisp
Cheese Curds
Delicious nuggets of cheese fried golden.
Chicken Fingers
A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).
Chicken Wings
Golden-fried wings drenched in choice of sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce). Served with celery and choice of dipping sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Combo Platter
A giant platter of our hand-battered chicken fingers, mozzerella stix, mushrooms, & onion rings. Served with marinara, honey mustard and ranch.
Deluxe Nachos
Chili & tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese (hot or mild), lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with salsa. Add beef or chicken $3.
Fingers & Fries Basket
A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce). Served with Fries.
Melted Cheesy Bread Stix
Rich & buttery bread topped with a blend of cheeses then finished with a garlic Parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute beer cheese add $1.
Mozzerella Garlic Cheese Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter topped with mozzerella and baked until golden brown.
Mozzerella Stix
Hand-cut & freshly-breaded mozzerella, golden fried and served with our homemade marinara.
Mushrooms
"Lighltly Breaded" and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing or cheese sauce.
Nachos
Served with picante or cheese sauce. Extra cheese sauce $2.
Onion Rings
A heaping platter of hand-cut & freshly-breaded onion rings fried golden brown.
OP Nachos
a.k.a "Baby Poop", this is a combination of nacho cheese, choice of taco chicken or beef, sour cream, and salsa.
Pizza Bread
French bread topped with pizza sauce & melted mozzerella. Add any of your favorite pizza toppings for just $1.70 each.
Quesadilla
Choice of beef or chicken taco meat, cheese, onion, and jalapeno in a flour tortilla. Server with lettuce & tomato, salsa and sour cream.
Twisted Garlic Parmesan Bread Stix
Fresh baked pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute beer cheese $1.
Buffalo Chips
6-Celery
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
A half pound of 100% fresh ground beef char-broiled, topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Firehouse
Sauteed jalapenos and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese and red-hot mayo.
Kansas Rancher
Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Mushroom & Swiss
Sauteed white button mushrooms and melted Swiss.
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese on marble rye.
The Longhorn
Topped with Texas style Kentucky Bourbon sauce, bacon, cheddar, hand breaded onion rings and lettuce.
Children's Menu
6" Kids Pizza
A 6-inch pizza with a single topping only of your choice.
Grilled Cheese
Cottage bread with deliciously melted American Cheese. Served with tater tots.
Kids Chicken Fingers
"Freshly Breaded" and golden brown chicken tenders served with tater tots.
Kids Spaghetti
Delicious noodles covered in your favorite spaghetti sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs
Deep fried mini corn dogs served with tater tots.
Quarter Pound Kids Burger
A delicious quarter pound cheese burger served with tater tots. Add cheese for $0.50
Dessert
Oven Baked Subs
Barbeque Beef
Top quality roast beef shredded into our homemade barbeque sauce with onions. Add choice of cheese for $1.
Ciabatta BLT
Grilled Philly Cheese Steak
Thin slices of ribeye steak grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with choice of cheese.
Grinder
Seasoned beef and pork with Mozzerella and American cheeses, onions, and jalapeno peppers.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Thin slices of lean ham & melted cheese of choice.
Hot Sausage
For the spice lovers! Our freshly seasoned pork sausage with homemade pizza sauce and mozzerella cheese.
Hot Tuna
Our own rich & tangy tuna recipe topped with Swiss cheese then baked until golden brown.
Italian Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzerella baked until golden brown.
Other Sandwich
Thin slices of roast beef on a toasted bun served with a cup of au jus. Add choice of cheese $1.
Super Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown.
Taco Sub
Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.
The Big Pig
Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzerella cheese.
Turkey Club Sub
Sliced turkey, bacon and choice of cheese baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Vegetarian Sub
Pastas
Baked Lasagna
Our specialty dish with layers of Italian meat sauce, ham, pasta and two kinds of cheese.
Chicken Italiano
Breast of chicken baked in our special Italian marinara sauce with mushrooms and smother in mozzerella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta topped with your choice of toppings: Italian meat sauce, marinara, meat and mushroom sauce, marinara and mushroom sauce, beer cheese sauce, herb butter, or combo (any 2 sauces).
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cajun Chicken Pepper Jack Wrap
Chicken breast coated with cajun seasoning & topped with homemade southwestern ranch dressing, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Sandwich
Char-broiled or "Freshly Breaded" and fried golden brown. Served on a bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Chicken Cheddar BLT
A juicy char-broiled breast of chicken with hot honey BBQ sauce and mount of melted cheddar. Topped with bacon, lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Wrap
"Freshly Breaded" or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, a blend of melted cheeses & ranch dressing. Add choice of sauce for $0.50 (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).
Fish Fillet
"Freshly Breaded" flaky cod fried golden brown.
Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand-cut tenderloin prepared your choice-grilled or "freshly breaded" and fried golden brown
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on marlbe rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing.
Sides
pc G Bread
pc G Bread W/CHZ
1-pc GF bread
Garlic Bread (5)
5 slices of garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese
Pickle Slices
Pickle Spear
Sd Au Jus
Sd Coleslaw
Sd Cottage Cheese
Sd Fries
Sd Potato Chip
Sd Potato Salad
Sd Shred Cheese
Sd Tater Tots
Tossed Salad
Sd 1000 Island
Sd Bleu Cheese
Sd Chip Ranch
Sd Creamy Italian
Sd FF French
Sd FF Ranch
Sd French
Sd Honey Mustard
Sd Italian
Sd Mayo
Sd Picante
Sd Ranch
Sd Rasp Vin
Sd Sour Cream
Sd BBQ Sauce
Sd G Parm
Sd HHBBQ
Sd Hot Sauce
Sd K Bourbon
Sd Mild Sauce
Sd Orange Peanut
Sd Santa Fe Sauce
Sd Teryaki Sauce
Sd Beer Cheese
Sd Marinara
Sd Alfredo
Sd Meat Sauce
Sd Mild Cheese
Sd Hot Cheese
Sd Pizza Sauce
Side Banana Pepper
Side Black Olive
Side Green Olive
Side Green Pepper
Side Jalapeno
Side Lettuce
Side Mushroom
Side Onion
Side Pineapple
Side Red Onion
Side Sauerkraut
Side Tomato
Side Sauteed Mush
Side Sauteed Onion
Side Sauteed Jalapeno
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad
A bed of greens topped with tomato, cucumber, sliced egg, lean ham and turkey, cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Hand-breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber. Served with garlic toast.
Chili Gumbo
Invented by UNI Students. All the vegetabels and mozzerella cheese topped with chili.
Homemade Chili
Original recipe served for over 50 years.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Fresh grilled chicken, sauteed green & red pepper, and onion in our Santa Fe sauce then placed on a bed of greens and topped with tortilla strips. Served with salsa & ranch.
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with a blend of cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, green pepper & chips. Served with taco sauce or choice of dressing.
Homemade Soup
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake, IA 50428