The Other Place - Clear Lake

review star

No reviews yet

200 US HWY 18

Clear Lake, IA 50428

Popular Items

Pork Tenderloin
14" Pizza
16" Pizza

Appetizers

Cheese Crisp

$7.50

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Delicious nuggets of cheese fried golden.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Golden-fried wings drenched in choice of sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce). Served with celery and choice of dipping sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Combo Platter

$17.00

A giant platter of our hand-battered chicken fingers, mozzerella stix, mushrooms, & onion rings. Served with marinara, honey mustard and ranch.

Deluxe Nachos

$14.00

Chili & tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese (hot or mild), lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with salsa. Add beef or chicken $3.

Fingers & Fries Basket

$13.50

A half-pound of white meat tenders hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with your choice of dipping sauce (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce). Served with Fries.

Melted Cheesy Bread Stix

$9.50

Rich & buttery bread topped with a blend of cheeses then finished with a garlic Parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute beer cheese add $1.

Mozzerella Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

French bread brushed with garlic butter topped with mozzerella and baked until golden brown.

Mozzerella Stix

$9.50

Hand-cut & freshly-breaded mozzerella, golden fried and served with our homemade marinara.

Mushrooms

$9.50

"Lighltly Breaded" and deep fried. Served with ranch dressing or cheese sauce.

Nachos

$5.95

Served with picante or cheese sauce. Extra cheese sauce $2.

Onion Rings

$9.50

A heaping platter of hand-cut & freshly-breaded onion rings fried golden brown.

OP Nachos

$11.25

a.k.a "Baby Poop", this is a combination of nacho cheese, choice of taco chicken or beef, sour cream, and salsa.

Pizza Bread

$9.00

French bread topped with pizza sauce & melted mozzerella. Add any of your favorite pizza toppings for just $1.70 each.

Quesadilla

$12.75

Choice of beef or chicken taco meat, cheese, onion, and jalapeno in a flour tortilla. Server with lettuce & tomato, salsa and sour cream.

Twisted Garlic Parmesan Bread Stix

$8.50

Fresh baked pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara sauce. Substitute beer cheese $1.

Buffalo Chips

$7.95

6-Celery

$1.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.25

A half pound of 100% fresh ground beef char-broiled, topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.

Firehouse

$14.50

Sauteed jalapenos and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese and red-hot mayo.

Kansas Rancher

$14.50

Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.50

Sauteed white button mushrooms and melted Swiss.

Patty Melt

$14.25

Grilled onions, American and Swiss cheese on marble rye.

The Longhorn

$14.50

Topped with Texas style Kentucky Bourbon sauce, bacon, cheddar, hand breaded onion rings and lettuce.

Children's Menu

6" Kids Pizza

$4.50

A 6-inch pizza with a single topping only of your choice.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Cottage bread with deliciously melted American Cheese. Served with tater tots.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

"Freshly Breaded" and golden brown chicken tenders served with tater tots.

Kids Spaghetti

$5.50

Delicious noodles covered in your favorite spaghetti sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Deep fried mini corn dogs served with tater tots.

Quarter Pound Kids Burger

$6.50

A delicious quarter pound cheese burger served with tater tots. Add cheese for $0.50

Pizza Online

9" Pizza

$8.50

12" Pizza

$11.50

14" Pizza

$14.00

16" Pizza

$16.75

Dessert

Big Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Colossal ... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chucks of cake.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

A delicious scoop of Vanilla ice cream. Pairs excellently with our Big Chocolate Cake.

Oven Baked Subs

Barbeque Beef

$12.00

Top quality roast beef shredded into our homemade barbeque sauce with onions. Add choice of cheese for $1.

Ciabatta BLT

$9.95

Grilled Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Thin slices of ribeye steak grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with choice of cheese.

Grinder

$13.00

Seasoned beef and pork with Mozzerella and American cheeses, onions, and jalapeno peppers.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Thin slices of lean ham & melted cheese of choice.

Hot Sausage

$12.00

For the spice lovers! Our freshly seasoned pork sausage with homemade pizza sauce and mozzerella cheese.

Hot Tuna

$12.00

Our own rich & tangy tuna recipe topped with Swiss cheese then baked until golden brown.

Italian Sub

$12.00

Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzerella baked until golden brown.

Other Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Thin slices of roast beef on a toasted bun served with a cup of au jus. Add choice of cheese $1.

Super Sub

$13.00

Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black & green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown.

Taco Sub

$13.00

Our own seasoned chicken or beef smothered in cheddar and mozzerella cheese then baked until golden brown. Topped with lettuce & tomato.

The Big Pig

$14.50

Our freshly seasoned sausage, pepperoni, crispy bacon and ham topped with homemade pizza sauce & mozzerella cheese.

Turkey Club Sub

$13.00

Sliced turkey, bacon and choice of cheese baked until golden brown then topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Vegetarian Sub

$12.00

Pastas

Baked Lasagna

$13.50+

Our specialty dish with layers of Italian meat sauce, ham, pasta and two kinds of cheese.

Chicken Italiano

$16.00

Breast of chicken baked in our special Italian marinara sauce with mushrooms and smother in mozzerella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.50

A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti

$14.00

A heaping bowl of pasta topped with your choice of toppings: Italian meat sauce, marinara, meat and mushroom sauce, marinara and mushroom sauce, beer cheese sauce, herb butter, or combo (any 2 sauces).

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cajun Chicken Pepper Jack Wrap

$12.50

Chicken breast coated with cajun seasoning & topped with homemade southwestern ranch dressing, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Char-broiled or "Freshly Breaded" and fried golden brown. Served on a bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Chicken Cheddar BLT

$13.75

A juicy char-broiled breast of chicken with hot honey BBQ sauce and mount of melted cheddar. Topped with bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

"Freshly Breaded" or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, a blend of melted cheeses & ranch dressing. Add choice of sauce for $0.50 (mild, hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon, hot honey barbecue, teriyaki, or orange peanut sauce).

Fish Fillet

$13.00

"Freshly Breaded" flaky cod fried golden brown.

Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

A giant hand-cut tenderloin prepared your choice-grilled or "freshly breaded" and fried golden brown

Reuben

$12.00

Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on marlbe rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing.

Sides

pc G Bread

$0.75

pc G Bread W/CHZ

$1.00

1-pc GF bread

$0.50

Garlic Bread (5)

$3.95

5 slices of garlic bread.

Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Pickle Slices

$0.10

Pickle Spear

$0.10

Sd Au Jus

Sd Coleslaw

$2.95

Sd Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Sd Fries

$2.50+

Sd Potato Chip

$1.75

Sd Potato Salad

$4.25Out of stock

Sd Shred Cheese

$0.50

Sd Tater Tots

$1.20+

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Sd 1000 Island

$0.25

Sd Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Sd Chip Ranch

$0.75+

Sd Creamy Italian

$0.25

Sd FF French

$0.25

Sd FF Ranch

$0.25

Sd French

$0.25

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.25

Sd Italian

$0.25

Sd Mayo

Sd Picante

$1.25

Sd Ranch

$0.75+

Sd Rasp Vin

$0.25

Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Sd BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sd G Parm

$0.50

Sd HHBBQ

$0.50

Sd Hot Sauce

$0.50

Sd K Bourbon

$0.50

Sd Mild Sauce

$0.50

Sd Orange Peanut

$0.50

Sd Santa Fe Sauce

Sd Teryaki Sauce

$0.50

Sd Beer Cheese

$3.25

Sd Marinara

$2.25

Sd Alfredo

$3.25

Sd Meat Sauce

$2.25

Sd Mild Cheese

$2.00

Sd Hot Cheese

$2.00

Sd Pizza Sauce

$2.25

Side Banana Pepper

$0.75

Side Black Olive

$0.75

Side Green Olive

$0.75

Side Green Pepper

$0.75

Side Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Mushroom

$0.75

Side Onion

$0.75

Side Pineapple

$0.75

Side Red Onion

$0.75

Side Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side Tomato

$0.75

Side Sauteed Mush

$0.75

Side Sauteed Onion

$0.75

Side Sauteed Jalapeno

$0.75

Soups & Salads

Chef Salad

$12.50

A bed of greens topped with tomato, cucumber, sliced egg, lean ham and turkey, cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Hand-breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber. Served with garlic toast.

Chili Gumbo

$7.25

Invented by UNI Students. All the vegetabels and mozzerella cheese topped with chili.

Homemade Chili

$4.45+

Original recipe served for over 50 years.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fresh grilled chicken, sauteed green & red pepper, and onion in our Santa Fe sauce then placed on a bed of greens and topped with tortilla strips. Served with salsa & ranch.

Taco Salad

$12.50

Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with a blend of cheeses, red onion, tomatoes, green pepper & chips. Served with taco sauce or choice of dressing.

Homemade Soup

$5.95+

Gluten Free Menu

GF Spaghetti

$14.00

GF Spag

GF KID Spaghetti

$6.45

GF KID Spag

GF 9" Pizza

$9.50

9

GF Fettucini

$15.00

GF Fett

GF Italiano

$17.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 US HWY 18, Clear Lake, IA 50428

Directions

