The Red Fork 105 South Main Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
105 South Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering
No Reviews
100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8 Unicoi, TN 37692
View restaurant
Portobello's Italian Bistro
No Reviews
1805 W State of Franklin Rd #400 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
Boxcar Barbeque + Cantina - 1811 W State of Franklin Rd #3
No Reviews
1811 W State of Franklin Rd #3 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant
The Black Olive, Inc. Jonesborough
No Reviews
125 E Jackson Blvd Suite 8 Jonesborough, TN 37659
View restaurant
Missy Moo's Frozen Yogurt and Treats - 3101 W Market St #110
No Reviews
3101 W Market St #110 Johnson City, TN 37604
View restaurant