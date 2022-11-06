The Redd Dog 6th Ave

The Redd Dog imageView gallery

2805 6th Ave

Tacoma, WA 98406

Popular Items

Loaded Tots
Fish & Chips
Wings & Drummies

Shareables

Gnarly Nachos

$14.50

House-made chips piled high with cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, olives, pico, sour cream and jalapenos.

Pretzel

$12.00

Sea-salted with beer infused cheddar cheese and stone mustard dippers

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Melted Jack cheese, bacon, and scallions w/ BBQ and Sriracha dippers

Wings & Drummies

$16.50+

Wings and drumettes handspun in your choice of sauce. 1lb $16.50 or 2lb $22

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

An entire lb of rings stacked high with house-made aioli and BBQ sauce

Classic Breadsticks

$10.99

Redd's house-made dough topped with roasted garlic and Italian seasonings

Cheezy Breadsticks

$12.99

Mozzarella cheezy sticks with a side of marinara dipping sauce

Spicy Redd Breadsticks

$12.99

Turn up the heat! House-made dough brushed with garlic oil and Italian seasonings, topped with Cheddar Jack and Buffalo-Sriracha sauce. Served with a side of Ranch.

Redd Dog Quesadilla

$12.50

Cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, scallions and pico. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chips+Guac+Salsa

$9.00

House-made chips with guacamole and two types of salsa

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Veggies, olives, roasted yellow peppers, tomatoes and naan bread

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Three types of cured meats with kalamatas, banana peppers and naan

Pub Grub

Redd Rooster

$15.99

All-natural grilled chicken breast, red onion, ham, lettuce and tomato served on artisan bun, with fries, tots, or side garden salad

Plant Based Burger

$15.00

plant based patty on artisan bun, aioli, L|T|O with fries, tots, or side garden salad

3-Taco Combo

$12.00

choose chicken, pork or black bean with cheddar-jack, redd dog slaw, sour cream, and pico

Mac-N-Cheese

$15.99

Classic and cheesy or adult style with bacon. Topped with crumbled house-made potato chips and scallions.

Fish & Chips

$15.50

3-piece English pub style battered cod with a side of tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Melted cheddar grilled to gooey perfection with house-made potato chips

Burger in "Pawadise"

$16.00

Redd's beef burger on an artisan bun, aioli L|T|O Fries, tots, or side garden salad

12" Pizzas

The Big Redd

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted yellow tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh basil

Pup-Peroni

$20.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Cheez Pizza

$19.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, scallions

Rad Dog

$22.95

Basil pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, kalamata olives, roasted yellow peppers, fresh basil

Hot Hawaiian

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, smoked ham, jalapeños, scallions

Carnivore

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, smoked ham, pepperoni, sausage, scallions

Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, scallions

The Otis (Redd's Bro)

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, roasted yellow peppers, scallions

Hickory BBQ Chicken

$22.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken bacon roasted yellow peppers, roasted garlic, scallions

Artisan Hot Sandwiches

Club Redd

$14.50

Pulled pork and bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and BBQ with house-made potato chips

The Labrador

$15.50

Bacon, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, sliced pickle, aioli with house-made potato chips

Big Boy

$15.50

Smoked ham, bacon, pepperoni, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli with house-made potato chips.

Veggie Power

$13.50

Mozzarella cheese, cucumber, roasted yellow tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, onion & aioli with house-made potato chips

Salads

Italian Salad

$13.00

Romaine, pepperoni, olives, red onion, roasted yellow tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons. Italian Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber and croutons. Choice of Italian, Blue Cheese, Caesar, or Ranch

Sides

Crispy Tots

$7.00

Crispy tots with a side of house-made aioli

Fries

$6.00

with a side of house-made aioli

Redd Dog Slaw

$4.50
Side Garden Salad

$7.50
Red Pepper Smoked Tomato Soup

$5.00Out of stock
House-Made Potato Chips

$4.00

Treats

Two Scoops of Happiness

$3.50
Redd Dog Delight

$6.50

Scoop of vanilla ice cream and two warm chocolate chip cookies with dippers of chocolate or caramel sauce

Doggie Donut Holes

$7.50

warm and rolled in cinnamon and sugar with chocolate and caramel dippers

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Two warm chocolate chip cookies

Lil' Pups (12 & Under)

Kid's Mac-N-Cheese

$7.50Out of stock
8" Pizza

$12.00

Cheez or Pup-peroni

Fish & Chips (1 piece)

$7.50
Chicken Tenders

$7.50

3 Chicken Tenders with Fries

Brunch

McRedd Breakwich

$9.00

Eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli on a Ciabatta roll

The Hound Dog

$15.00

Our famous pizza dough topped with mozzarella, bacon crumbles, roasted yellow tomatoes and eggs. Shredded parmesan and green onion for garnish

Good Boy Burrito

$10.50

Ham, Sausage and Bacon with melted cheddar-Jack cheese, crispy tots and green onions rolled in a tortilla. Served with a side of salsa

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

Sprite

$2.50

Free Refills of Soda

64 oz Growler Beer

$19.01

32 oz Growler Beer

$9.01
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

2805 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

Directions

