The Tiki Room - El Paso
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Pupus & Exotic Cocktails
Location
115 Durango St. # D, El Paso, TX 79901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ūnbranded tavern & kitchen @ Downtown EP
No Reviews
310 North Mesa Street El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurant