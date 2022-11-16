Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Vault

520 Reviews

$$

620 S Cincinnati Ave

Tulsa, OK 74119

Order Again

Popular Items

Top Shelf Burger
Cauliflower Wings
Cobb Salad

Starters

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Vegetarian wings, hot sauce & Green Goddess dressing

Spinach & Heart of Palm Dip

$9.99

Baked spinach, hearts of palm, garlic, Parmesan & cream cheese. Served with toast points & tortilla crisps

Bruschetta 3 Ways

$13.99

Bruschetta Served 3 Ways 1) ) tomato, garlic, olives, Parmesan& basil pesto 2)avocado, red onion, feta & balsamic reduction 3)bacon & roasted pineapple jam, cream cheese spread

Cheese Selection

$12.99

Bleu, Goat & aged Cheddar, served with tomato pesto, salami, grapes, olives, apples, candied pecans & toast points

Cheese Fries for Sharing

$7.99

Seasoned French Fries, Melted Cheese or Vegan Cheese - Served with Green Goddess Dressing & Head Country BBQ

Mac & Cheese App

$6.99

Rotini noodles, four-cheese sauce, baked & topped with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs

Vegan Mac & Cheese App

$6.99
Korean BBQ Meatballs

Korean BBQ Meatballs

$9.99

House made meatballs with Korean BBQ sauce & carrot-cauliflower slaw

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Free-range Chicken, all natural bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled cage-free local eggs, red onion & cherry tomatoes on Romaine lettuce - Green Goddess dressing

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romaine, kale, Parmesan cheese & house made croutons - Caesar dressing

The Auto Bank Salad

$5.99+

Mixed greens, strawberries, apples, shaved red onion, mint, basil, candied pecans & feta cheese - honey vinaigrette

Hearts of Palm

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, avocado, red onions, hearts of palm & Parmesan Cheese - Coriander vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & house made bread crumbs - Green Goddess Dressing

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$4.99

Creamy Potato & Bacon

$4.99

Specialties

Clipper Ship Chicken

$16.99

2 free range chicken breasts, whipped garlic potatoes,carrots, spinach & Cutty Sark beurre blanc

Potato Crusted Salmon (GF)

$26.99

Potato crusted fresh salmon filet, veggie "noodles," polenta cake, spinach & red bell pepper rouille

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$18.99

Grilled 8 oz flat iron steak With bleu cheese & balsamic vinegar reduction. Served on a bed of seasoned fries

Pulled Pork Sopes

$16.99

Corn-cake soles, Greenwood Farms pulled pork, Korean BBQ sauce, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple & carrot-cauliflower slaw

Loaded Mac & Cashew Cheese (V)

$15.99

House made cashew cheese, rotini pasta, crispy kale, caramelized onions, smokey zucchini & Head Country BBQ

Bank Teller Shrimp

$22.99

Five pan seared shrimp, rotini pasta, sun-dried tomato cream sauce, bacon, spinach, mushrooms & Parmesan

The Filet

$29.99

All-natural tenderloin, herb butter, whipped garlic potatoes & sautéed zucchini, squash, spinach & mushrooms

Polenta & Avocado (GF)

Polenta & Avocado (GF)

$14.99

Three polenta cakes, roasted red bell pepper rouille, sautéed kale, caramelized onions, mushrooms, avocado mash & potato hay

Vault Pasta

$14.99

Rotini pasta, sausage or garbanzo beans, zucchini & yellow squash, spinach, cherry tomatoes, lemon, garlic, Parmesan & toasted pecans - served with sourdough toast Can be made Gluten free with veggie noodles Can be made Vegan with Garbanzo beans & vegan cheese

Handhelds

Top Shelf Burger

$14.99

All natural beef patty, maple aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a Farrell Bakery bun

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Greenwood Farms pulled pork, ham, white cheddar, whole grain mustard aioli & pickles on toasted ciabatta bread

Free-Range Chicken Sandwich

Free-Range Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried free-range chicken , avocado, lettuce & tomato on a Farrell Bakery bun *choose buffalo, whole grain mustard aioli or BBQ sauce

Korean BBQ Tofu Sandwich

Korean BBQ Tofu Sandwich

$11.99

Battered & fried tofu, Korean BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple & carrot cauliflower slaw on toasted ciabatta bread

Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Avocado Lettuce Tomato

$10.99

Sides

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Fruit

$4.99

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Side Carrot-Cauliflower Slaw

$3.99

Side Whipped Potatoes

$3.99

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Side Sourdough Toast

$1.99

Side of Avocado

$1.99

2 Polenta Cakes

$3.99

3 Sauteed Shrimp

$6.99

3 Strips Bacon

$3.99

Single Chicken Breast

$4.99

Grilled Salmon Filet

$7.99

8 oz Flat Iron Steak

$10.99

Side Green Goddess

$0.75

Side VEGAN Green Goddess

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Bell Pepper Rouille

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

10 oz VEGAN Green Goddess TO GO

$4.99

Kids

Kid's Mac

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Chicken

$7.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Graham cracker crust, key lime custard, fresh whipped cream & citrus zest

24 Karat Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake, cream cheese frosting & pecans

Vegan Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

$6.99

Vanilla cake, pineapple, cherry & brown sugar rum glaze

Chocolate Cheese cake

$6.99

Bottled & Canned Beer

Must be 21 & older to order. please have ID ready for takeout, curbside pickup.

Bearded Theologian

$4.00

Bell's American IPA

$6.00

Coop F5

$6.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Fat Tire/Shiner Bock

$5.00

Grand Lake Lager

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

NEFF Space Cerveza (GF)

$3.00

Prairie Vape Tricks Sour

$6.00

Renaissance Golden Ale

$8.00

Renaissance Hybrid Stout

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Tank 7

$7.00

Tulsa Flag

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Anthem Smash the Patriarchy Lager

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

N/A Paulaner Radler

$5.00

American Solera Brux and Dunn

$5.00

Iron Monk Milk Stout

$5.00

Brandy/ Cognac

D'usse VSOP

$9.00

Hartley

$6.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Applejack

$7.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hand Crafted Lemonade

$3.99

House Ginger Beer

$4.99

Mocktail

$4.99
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the historic Tulsa First National Auto Bank, The Vault serves classic American fare and craft cocktails in a mid-century modern setting. We focus on quality food made from scratch and always using organic or all-natural meats as well as fresh produce.

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119

