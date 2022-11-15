Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

The Wrigley 207 S. Main St. - Corbin, Kentucky

1,191 Reviews

$$

207 S Main St

Corbin, KY 40701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Americano Burger
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Commonwealth Burger

Snacks

Big Ass Pretzel

Big Ass Pretzel

$9.00

Huge salted pretzel, beer cheese, house-made mustard

Brussels Sprout

Brussels Sprout

a large order of our sprouts tossed in our secret honey-ancho sauce.

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar, Provlone, American Cheese on Sour Dough

Pub Frites

Pub Frites

Hand-cut Fries

Pimento Mac & Cheese Balls

Pimento Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Tomato Jam

Core Menu

Americano Burger

Americano Burger

$11.00

Berry Farm beef, americano cheese, lettuce, applewood bacon, garlic aioli

Harvest Buddha Bowl

Harvest Buddha Bowl

$12.00

Grilled Chicken breast, Charred Carrots, Red Cabbage, Pickled Cauliflower, Crunchy Quinoa, Cranberries, Rice, Maple Miso Dressing

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

House Smoked Bourbon Brined Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Tortilla

Jackfruit Tinga Tacos

Jackfruit Tinga Tacos

Jackfruit braised in chipotle sauce, crispy chickpeas, red cabbage slaw

Commonwealth Burger

Commonwealth Burger

$12.00

Berry Farm Beef, House Beer Cheese, Tobacco Onions, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Chicken Parm Sando

Chicken Parm Sando

$12.00

Panko crusted chicken breast, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, brioche bun

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Soup Beans - White onion, Cornbread Croutons

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Soup Beans Cornbread Croutons, white onion

Dessert

Basque Cheesecake

Basque Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Salted Caramel Sauce

N/A Beverage

Coke

Coke

$2.55
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.55
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.55
Spirite

Spirite

$2.55
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.55
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.55
Ale 8 One

Ale 8 One

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.55

Mango Tea

$2.55

Espresso Blonde

$3.00

Espresso Dark

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Shirts

Wrigley Beanie

Wrigley Beanie

$36.00

Carhartt branded beanie

Wrigley Camo Elk Hat

Wrigley Camo Elk Hat

$28.00

Glassware

CamelBak Camp Mug

CamelBak Camp Mug

$27.00

Double walled insulated tumbler stainless steel 12 oz Olive Green

Wrigley Whiskey Glass

Wrigley Whiskey Glass

$13.00

Rocks Glass Heavy Bottom Unit; one glass

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. From our Executive Chef, Kristin M Smith, sourcing the freshest ingredients daily (often from her own farm) to our 12 rotating craftbeer & wine taps, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and a house-curated craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes. Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 S Main St, Corbin, KY 40701

Directions

Gallery
The Wrigley image
The Wrigley image
The Wrigley image

Popular restaurants in Corbin

The Caboose Sports Tavern
orange star4.3 • 67
107 North Main Street Corbin, KY 40701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corbin
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Livingston
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston