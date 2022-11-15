American
Gastropubs
The Wrigley 207 S. Main St. - Corbin, Kentucky
1,191 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. From our Executive Chef, Kristin M Smith, sourcing the freshest ingredients daily (often from her own farm) to our 12 rotating craftbeer & wine taps, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and a house-curated craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes. Come in and enjoy!
207 S Main St, Corbin, KY 40701
