The York 247 W Fayette St

Restaurant info

The York is a NYC-influenced industrial-chic restaurant and cocktail lounge set in the heart of Syracuse’s historic Armory Square. With the fusion of escapist big-city dining and nightlife feel with fresh renditions of classic seafood preparations and world-class raw bar, The York offers a truly unique and memorable downtown Syracuse dining experience. The creative menu rotates seasonally with modern and classic dishes that take inspiration from cultures around the world. As a complement to the unique cuisine, the cocktail menu features world-class one-of-a-kind seasonal libations made from daily fresh-squeezed juices and high-quality spirits. Highlighting the list are cocktails made with a custom barrel of Anejo Tequila that was hand-selected from the Patrón Hacienda in Jalisco, Mexico. As your night progresses, expect to be greeted with curated downtempo lounge music courtesy of one of our DJs that gracefully evolves to compliment your night out.

Website