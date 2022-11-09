Restaurant header imageView gallery

The York 247 W Fayette St

review star

No reviews yet

247 W Fayette St

Syracuse, NY 13202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Riggies
Crab Rangoons
Filet Mignon 8oz

N/A Bev

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Bloody Mary - Virgin

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugarfree Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cran

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Raw Bar

Middleneck Clams - 1/2 DZ

$8.00

Raw -or- Steamed

Middleneck Clams - DZ

$15.00

Raw -or- Steamed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Thai Chili Sauce, Sriracha, Black Sesame Seed

Charcuterie & Cheese

$22.00

Daily Selection of Artisanal Cheese & Cured Meats, Olives, Cornichons, Dates, Honey, Chutney, Whole Grain Mustard, Assorted Nuts, Everything Crackers

Starters

Wings

$16.00

Flatbread - Meat & Cheese

$10.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Soppressata, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers

Flatbread - Spinach Artichoke

$10.00

Spinach, Artichoke, Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Pecorino Romano

Flatbread - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizzle

Gorgonzola Fondue

$10.00

Served with House Chips

Tenderloin Skewers (3)

$12.00

Adobo Marinade, Ginger, Jalapeno, & Carrot Slaw

Nachos

$12.00

Beef Chili, Corn Pico de Gallo, Queso, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Gorgonzola, Onion Jam, Panko, Cran-Apple Chutney, Crostini

Crab Rangoons

$13.00

Lump Crab, Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Poutine

$13.00

Braised Short Rib, Beef Gravy, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon, Fries

Cast Iron Meatballs (4)

$13.00

Marinara, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Crostini

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac 'n Cheese

$12.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Tri-Blend Cheese

Chicken Tacos (2)

$12.00

Corn Pico de Gallo, Fresno Creme, Pepper Jack, Corn Tortilla

Soup & Salads

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Egg, Bacon, Fried onions, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Blue Cheese

Caesar - Small

$7.00

Romaine Hearts, Grated Parmesan, Sriracha Breadcrumbs, White Anchovy, Lemon, Ancho-Chili Dressing

Caesar - Large

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Grated Parmesan, Sriracha Breadcrumbs, White Anchovy, Lemon, Ancho-Chili Dressing

The York Salad - Small

$7.00

Romaine Hearts, Egg, Bacon, Cucumber, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, House Vinaigrette

The York Salad - Large

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, Egg, Bacon, Cucumber, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, House Vinaigrette

Soup

$6.00

Daily Selection

Sandwiches

The York Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb. Tri-Blend Patty (Short Rib, Sirloin, & Chuck), Fried Onions, Slab Bacon, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato Slice, House Sauce, Cheddar, Brioche, Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Breast, Slab Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado-Ranch, Brioche, Fries

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sherry-Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Sourdough, Fries

Entrees

Chicken Riggies

$22.00

Sautéed Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cherry Peppers, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Heavy Cream, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Crostini

Linguine & Clam Sauce

$23.00

Littleneck Clams, White Wine, Garlic, Butter, Parmesan Cheese, Crostini

Rigatoni & Cast Iron Meatballs

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Basil

Frutti di Mare

$35.00

Shrimp (U6), Scallops (U10), Middleneck Clams, Spicy San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Linguine

Blackened Scallops

$35.00

U-10 Scallops (4), Spanish Rice, Cherry Heirloom Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri

Tanglewood Chicken

$23.00

Tanglewood Farms Free-Range Chicken Breast, Pan-Seared Crispy Skin, Collard Greens, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Diced Fried Ham

Pork Chop

$28.00

12oz Bone-In Center Cut Berkshire Pork Chop, Gochujang Rub, Fried Rice, Fried Egg

Salmon

$27.00

Everything Crust, Lemon Herb Cous Cous, Dill Crème Fraiche

Halibut

$40.00

Prosciutto Wrapped, Mashed Potatoes, Haricots Verts, Garlic Cream

NY Strip 14oz

$42.00

Certified Angus 35 Day Aged Served with Chef's Butter & Choice of Sauce

Sirloin 10oz

$29.00

Certified Angus 35 Day Aged Chef's Butter

Filet Mignon 8oz

$38.00

Certified Angus 35 Day Aged Served with Chef's Butter & Choice of Sauce

Bone-In Ribeye 20oz

$65.00

Certified Angus 35 Day Aged Served with Chef's Butter & Choice of Sauce

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sautéed Onions

$5.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Sautéed Haricots Verts

$6.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Lobster Tail

$20.00

Crostinis

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Desserts

Smores Skillet

$10.00

Cookie A La Mode

$10.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (2)

$8.00

Cutting Fee - Dinner

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The York is a NYC-influenced industrial-chic restaurant and cocktail lounge set in the heart of Syracuse’s historic Armory Square. With the fusion of escapist big-city dining and nightlife feel with fresh renditions of classic seafood preparations and world-class raw bar, The York offers a truly unique and memorable downtown Syracuse dining experience. The creative menu rotates seasonally with modern and classic dishes that take inspiration from cultures around the world. As a complement to the unique cuisine, the cocktail menu features world-class one-of-a-kind seasonal libations made from daily fresh-squeezed juices and high-quality spirits. Highlighting the list are cocktails made with a custom barrel of Anejo Tequila that was hand-selected from the Patrón Hacienda in Jalisco, Mexico. As your night progresses, expect to be greeted with curated downtempo lounge music courtesy of one of our DJs that gracefully evolves to compliment your night out.

Website

Location

247 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Talking Cursive Brewing Company - Creekwalk Commons
orange star4.5 • 23
301 Erie Bvld West Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Le Mélange - 309 West Fayette Street
orange starNo Reviews
309 West Fayette Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
orange starNo Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Clinton Street Pub
orange star3.9 • 515
127 W Fayette Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Syracuse

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Syracuse
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston