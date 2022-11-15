The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Food: The Classic Deli is known across Iowa as one of the stops you need to make when traveling along America's Highway. Just 2 miles off I-80 from the Brooklyn exit, The Classic Deli offers traditional Iowa blue plate specials, homemade pies and one of the best breaded pork tenderloins in Iowa! The Setting: The Classic Deli was once a pharmacy / soda fountain that has the original tin ceilings that are almost 30' high, creating an inviting and open air seating with touches that transport you to a simpler time. Become a regular: Visit The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe once and we're confident The Classic Deli will become a regular stop anytime you find yourself near Brooklyn. We look forward to serving you!
120 Jackson St., Brooklyn, IA 52211