The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe

120 Jackson St.

Brooklyn, IA 52211

Great Dane
Bacon
Sidewinder

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast Menu

BYOB

$11.75

Build your own breakfast with 2 eggs cooked your way with a meat of your choice along with a potato and toast! Breakfast done your way.

Omlette

Omlette

$7.75

Three eggs loaded with your choice of cheese and toppings.

The Mess

$12.75

This Breakfast "Mess" is sure to please your morning hunger, combining three grade AA large egg potatoes, veggies ,meat (choose one), and cheese (choose one). Includes toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Our breakfast sandwich starts with your choice of bread and comes piled high with two eggs cooked your way and topped with meat, cheese & veggies to cap it all off.

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.75

Waffles

$4.25

Cooked to perfection, our made from scratch waffles come with a dollop of butter and syrup.

Pancakes

$4.25

Our made from scratch pancakes are served with butter and syrup

Ribeye Steak and eggs

$13.75

American Fries

$4.75

Griddle seared potato bites seasoned with butter salt and pepper

Toast

$2.75

Two slices toasted the way you like

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Crispy and delicious, buttery and hot off the grill!

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Fresh and Delicious fruit for a healthy breakfast

French Toast

$7.25

Three slices of French Bread dipped in a blend of eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla. Then grilled golden brown and served with butter and syrup

Bacon

$4.75

4 slices of our deliciously smoked and cured bacon, cooked to perfection.

Sausage Patty

$5.75

Our seasoned sausage patties are 5oz and grilled to perfection.

Pancakes

$4.25

Our made from scratch pancakes are served with butter and syrup

Waffles

$4.25

Cooked to perfection, our made from scratch waffles come with a dollop of butter and syrup.

Eggs

$1.50+

Subs & Sandwiches

Babe

$10.75+

Layers of ham & pepperoni with Swiss cheese with roasted red peppers, spinach, onion and mayo.

Becky's Clucker

$10.75+

Smoked turkey breast served with salami, bacon, spinach, Havarti cheese and mayo.

BLT

$10.75+

A generous portion of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, mayo and vine ripened tomato

Caprese

$10.25+

Smoked turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and basil mayo

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.75+

Blend of three cheeses, Swiss, Muenster and Havarti grilled on buttered bread of your choice.

Cuban

Cuban

$10.75

Smoked pork loin, with layers of ham and Swiss, topped with Kosher pickles and yellow mustard

Grace

$10.50+

Smoked turkey breast served with bacon, cheddar cheese, sliced onions and BBQ sauce.

Great Dane

$11.75+

Layers of turkey, ham and bacon piled high and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and muenster

Italian Stallion

$10.25+

Layers of ham, salami, and capicola. served with Provolone cheese, tomato, onions and mayo

Jack of Clubs

$10.75+

layers of capicola, salami, and pepperoni served with pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato, onions, green pepper and mayo

Jack of Spades

$10.75+

Rare Roast Beef shaved thin served with pepper jack, spinach, tomato and onions

Melia

$10.25+

Layers of smoked turkey breast and pepperoni, served with basil mayo, muenster cheese, tomato, spinach and onions

Mindy

$8.75+

Smoked Gouda cheese, tomato, and lettuce served on your choice of bread

Oinker

$11.75+

Layers of ham, salami and bacon topped with spinach, mayo and Havarti cheese

Old Mac Donald

$12.75+

Layers of Rare Roast beef and Turkey topped with bacon, American cheese, spinach, tomato, onion, roasted red peppers, and mayo

Pastrami Deluxe

$11.50+

Raven

$11.25+

Smoked turkey breast served with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

Rueben

$11.25+

Stretch

$8.75+

A twist on the traditional grilled cheese! Mozzarella cheese, grilled on buttered bread of your choice

Tuna Melt

$10.25+

Scrumptious Albacore tuna salad with spinach, served with muenster cheese on your choice of bread

Sidewinder

$9.25+

A quarter pound patty cooked to order and topped wih sauteed jalapenos, melted cream cheese and onion straws on a toasted sesame bun

The Classic Burger

$8.75+

A quarter pound patty cooked to order and topped the way you like for your perfect hamburger meal

Chili Burger

$12.50+

Two 1/4 LB patties on a toasted bun and smothered in our homemade chili and topped with onions and cheese.

Bacon, Mushroom & Swiss

$10.75+

Our 1/4 LB hamburger with layers of Bacon, mushrooms and Swiss, topped the way you like.

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.75+

Our 1/4 LB hamburger with layers of Bacon, mushrooms and Swiss, topped the way you like.

Patty Melt

$9.75+
Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$10.25+

1/4 or 1/2# patty cooked to perfection and topped with a generous portion of bacon and melted Blue Cheese.

Guacamole burger

$10.75+

Classic Mac

$8.75+

Our take on the "Big Mac"! A delicious burger topped with American cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, and onion.

Cappicollo

$10.25

Thinly sliced Italian spiced ham, dry cured to perfection and layered with your choice of cheese & veggies on a white or wheat sub.

Salami

$10.75

Hard salami sliced thin with your choice of cheese and toppings on a white or wheat sub.

Ham

$10.75

succulent smoked pit ham sliced thin and topped the way you like.

Italian Assorted

$10.50

Layers of capicola, ham, salami, and provolone cheese on a fresh baked sub and topped with veggies of your choice.

Rare Roast Beef

$11.75

Top round seasoned roast beef. slow roasted to a beautiful pink center. Shaved thin and piled high on your choice of bread and topped the way you like.

Turkey

$11.75

house Smoked turkey breast served on your choice of bread with your choice of cheese and toppings

Fish Sandwich

$12.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Baby Back Rib Sandwich

$10.75

Babyback Rib Melt

$11.50

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap

$12.75

Meatball Sub

$9.75

Prime Rib Melt

$11.75

Specialties

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.50+
Brisket

Brisket

$12.25
Philly

Philly

$12.75
Street Gyros

Street Gyros

$12.50+
Tenderloin

Tenderloin

$12.50

One of the best tenderlois in Iowa. 8-10 oz cut of pork loin, tenderized and breaded the classic way, then pan fried to perfection. We also do a grilled Tenderloin for those who don't want the breadding. Grilled with Italian dressing, the grilled tenderloin is a great alternative to the classic version!

Tenderloin Tenders

Tenderloin Tenders

$9.75

Strips of tenderized pork loin, breaded and fried to perfection. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Tenderloin

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sliders with Party Potatoes

$11.50

Specials

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$16.50

French Dip

$12.75

Chicken bacon ranch casserole

$12.75

Enchilada dinner

$13.75

Tater Tot Casserole

$10.75+

Soup & Sandwich

$10.75

Smkd/ Rst Pork

$10.25

Pizza

$10.75

Salads

Ceasar

$9.75+

Chef Salad

$10.75+

Dinner Salad

$6.75

Oriental Chicken Salad

$12.25+
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.75+

A wonderful combination of fresh spinach tossed with crispy bacon, sliced egg, red onion, candied pecans and walnuts. Our Apple vinaigrette is the perfect compliment to this refreshing salad.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$12.25+

We start with fresh Romaine and house smoked chicken breast tossed with sliced strawberries and candied pecans. Comes with our delicious apple vinaigrette.

Sweet Basil

$12.25+

Garbage salad

$9.75+

Soup

Cup

$4.75

Bowl

$6.25

Sides

American Fries

$4.75

Griddle seared potato bites seasoned with butter salt and pepper

Asparagus

$4.75

Baked Beans

$4.75

Baked Potato

$4.75

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.75

Dinner Salad

$6.75

Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Macaroni Salad

$4.75

Oreo Fluff

$4.75

Potato Salad

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.75

Orange fluff

$4.75

Party Potatoes

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.25

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

Fresh Lemonade

$3.25

Water

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.25

A&W Cream Soda

$3.25

A&W Root Beer

$3.25

A&W Root Beer

Sprite

$3.25

Sprite

Orange Crush

$3.25

Crush

Gatorade

$3.25

Gatorade

Coke

$3.25

Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

Water

$3.25

Fountain Drink

Barqes

$3.25

Barqes

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

Coke

$3.25

Coke

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

Green River

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Phosphate

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Cherry coke

$3.25

Vanilla coke

$3.25

Chocolate coke

$3.25

Baked Goods

Bread Pudding

$5.25
Key Lime

Key Lime

$5.25

Arguably one of the best Ket Lime pies this side of the Atlantic! Seriously though, Floridians tell us our is the best they have had!!

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Food: The Classic Deli is known across Iowa as one of the stops you need to make when traveling along America's Highway. Just 2 miles off I-80 from the Brooklyn exit, The Classic Deli offers traditional Iowa blue plate specials, homemade pies and one of the best breaded pork tenderloins in Iowa! The Setting: The Classic Deli was once a pharmacy / soda fountain that has the original tin ceilings that are almost 30' high, creating an inviting and open air seating with touches that transport you to a simpler time. Become a regular: Visit The Classic Deli & Ice Cream Shoppe once and we're confident The Classic Deli will become a regular stop anytime you find yourself near Brooklyn. We look forward to serving you!

120 Jackson St., Brooklyn, IA 52211

