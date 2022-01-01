The Copper Fox imageView gallery
American
Pizza

The Copper Fox

64 Reviews

$$

56 Main St.

Suite 1

Springfield, VT 05156

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Potatoes
Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Grass-Fed Burger

N/A Beverages

Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime Kombucha

$6.00

Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime Kombucha

$6.00

Aqua ViTea Elderberry Kombucha

$5.00

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half house made lemonade and half house made iced tea!

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$4.00

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$4.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

A unique and refreshing root beer with a rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil

Boylan Orange Soda

$5.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
House Made Iced Tea

House Made Iced Tea

$4.00

Fresh made iced tea made unsweetened or sweet!

House Made Lemonade

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup and water

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$6.00

Spicy ginger beer made with organic evaporated cane juice and purified sparkling water

Saratoga Sparkling 828 mL

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling 828 mL

$4.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Beer: Cans, Bottles & Cider

BBCO Noblebright

$8.00

BBCO Noblebright

$8.00
Can BBCO Folk Metal Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Can BBCO Folk Metal Oatmeal Stout

$7.00
BBCO Time Of The Chimpanzee

$9.00

BBCO Time Of The Chimpanzee

$9.00
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Lagunitas 'Little Sumpin' Sumpin' Ale. 7.5% ABV

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout

$7.00Out of stock

A creamy stout with notes of roasted malt and coffee. 6.0% ABV

Can Shacksbury Dry Cider

Can Shacksbury Dry Cider

$7.00

Juicy New England fruit blended into a perfect tangy cider. 5.5% ABV

Can Shacksbury Rosé Cider

Can Shacksbury Rosé Cider

$7.00

A unique rosé cider made with fresh New England apples, pressed and fermented at cellar temperature; then age our cider on Syrah and Zinfandel grape skins to impart tannin, structure, and berry notes. 5.5% ABV

Can Shacksbury Vermonter Cider

Can Shacksbury Vermonter Cider

$7.00

Aged in former Barr Hill gin barrels from Caledonia Spirits in Hardwick, Vermont. Local apples from Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall, Vermont 6.9% ABV

Can Shacksbury Cider Arlo

$7.00Out of stock
Bottle Budweiser

$4.00

Bottle Budweiser

$4.00
Bottle Bud Light

$4.00

Bottle Bud Light

$4.00

Bottle Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock
Bottle Heineken

Bottle Heineken

$6.00Out of stock
Bottle Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottle Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottle Becks N/A

$4.00
Can Zero Gravity Conehead IPA

$7.00

Can Zero Gravity Conehead IPA

$7.00
Can Zero Gravity The Stars Above DIPA

$9.00

Can Zero Gravity The Stars Above DIPA

$9.00
Can Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$7.00

Can Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$7.00
Can Lawson's Little Sip IPA

Can Lawson's Little Sip IPA

$8.00Out of stock
Can Lawson's Sip o' Sunshine IPA

$7.00

Can Lawson's Sip o' Sunshine IPA

$7.00
Can Upper Pass Waimea Waves DIPA

$8.00

Can Upper Pass Waimea Waves DIPA

$8.00
Can Upper Pass Cloud Drop APA

$9.00

Can Upper Pass Cloud Drop APA

$9.00

Dinner

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Always vegetarian and sometimes vegan. Check our website homepage for an updated soup of the day description.

Pint Soup of the Day

$12.00

Always vegetarian and sometimes vegan. Check our website homepage for an updated soup of the day description.

Bowl Chowder

Bowl Chowder

$11.00

New England style clam chowder, croutons, scallions, crispy bacon.

Pint Chowder

Pint Chowder

$15.00

New England style clam chowder, croutons, scallions, crispy bacon.

Charred Caesar

$13.00

Vermont Salad

$13.00

Little Leaf Farm mixed greens, shaved vegetables, pepitas, roasted shallow vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Organic cabbage, pea shoots, carrot, apple, radish, cilantro, crispy tortilla, sesame-soy dressing

Small Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Littleleaf Farm spring mix salad greens, grape tomato, carrot, cucumber, choice of dressing

Mussels

$22.00

Grilled Street Corn

$9.00
Dirty Potatoes

Dirty Potatoes

$14.00

Broken fried potato, herb aioli, Plymouth Hunter cheese curds, maple breakfast sausage, scallions, flat leaf parsley

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

VT Cheese Board

$21.00

Ascutney Mtn alpine, Spring Brook reading, pecan almond crusted VTC chèvre, Wood's cider jelly, maple mustard, house pickles, seeded onion breadstick

Broken Potatoes

$5.00

Deep fried broken potatoes (a.k.a. fries) with house curried ketchup

Smokey Chevre Pizza

$16.00

Mustard cream, maple sausage, broccolini, roasted garlic, red chili flake, asiago

N. E. Hot Dip Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pasta of the day, four cheese mornay, garlic bread crumbs

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Mushroom conserva, arugula, pesto, walnuts, Plymouth Hunters cheddar cheese

Hot Fox Pizza

$15.00

Salami, red sauce, spicy honey, burrata cheese

Grass-Fed Burger

Grass-Fed Burger

$10.00

Local grass-fed beef, green curry ketchup, house pickles, maple mustard, brioche bun, broken potatoes

Tuscan Mac N Cheese

$13.00

Buffalo fried chicken, carrot & celery slaw, mixed greens, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$32.00

Fresh salmon, spinach royale, gribiche, pecan crumb

Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Mac's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$21.00

Gluten free buttermilk fried chicken, ranch cabbage slaw, Mac’s buttermilk ranch dressing.

Maple Glazed Flank Steak

$42.00

Vegan Bolognese

$28.00

Statler chicken breast, creamed kale, corn cake, lemon puree

Pork Osso Buco

$36.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Ginger Turmeric Gelato

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Sweetened mascarpone cheese, rum, ladyfinger cookies, and cocoa powder

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Mama’s GF Granola, lemon curd, mascerated strawberries, maple whip cream

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Strawberry Sage Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Maple creme, candied walnuts

Rosemary Chevre Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla creme, candied walnuts

Wild Blueberry Gelato

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Maple Cream Gelato

$7.00

SOM Wine Dinner

Springfield Printing Christmas Party

$45.00

Hors d'oeuvres

$500.00

Btl White Wine

$35.00

Btl Red Wine

$35.00

$9 Well Drink

$9.00

Gurney Party Deposit

$500.00

Teachers Retirement

$15.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a casual farm to table restaurant serving local food, beer, craft cocktails, imported & domestic wines. We are currently open for Dinner Takeout with curbside pickup.

Website

Location

56 Main St., Suite 1, Springfield, VT 05156

Directions

The Copper Fox image

